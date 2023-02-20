Billy Dodds accepts Caley Thistle’s fight is now to make sure of play-off place

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Billy Dodds accepts Caley Thistle are now in a fight to reach the Championship promotion play-offs – but he is confident his side can rise to the challenge.

After falling to a 3-0 defeat to Hamilton Accies on Saturday, Inverness face a quickfire return match against John Rankin’s men at New Douglas Park on Tuesday night.

The result leaves Caley Jags in seventh place, five points adrift of the play-off spots.

Although 12 points separate his side from league leaders Queen’s Park at present, Dodds felt back-to-back wins over Accies could have kept his side in title contention.

Dodds admits that is now an unrealistic target, however he remains determined to revive his side’s form to ensure they finish in the top four.

The Inverness boss said: “It was a pivotal point in the season. If we had gone and beaten Hamilton tomorrow we could have been thinking about the title.

“But we are now in a place where we are going to make sure we try and get into the play-offs. That’s where we are.

“We’ve got to get back in the play-off mix.

“It can happen Tuesday or Saturday, but I’m sure we’ll claw it back because I know my team are good enough. We’ve just got to be better in possession and not slack, and we’ll be fine.

“There’s so much good in my team and other managers know we’re a good team, but we’ve got to do our own bit and make sure we’re not slack.”

Quick rematch with Accies a welcome opportunity for Caley Thistle

Inverness were hit by three second half goals at Caledonian Stadium on Saturday, against an Accies side who remain bottom of the table despite the victory.

Dodds says the opportunity of a quick rematch against the Lanarkshire outfit is one his side is relishing.

He added: “I’m glad we are getting the opportunity quickly, because it was a sore one.

“It was a hard one for the boys, a hard one for me and my staff.

“For half an hour, I thought we took the Livingston performance right into this game. We got beaten 3-0, because we sold a bad goal which drained the players within the game.

“It was as simple as that.

“We want to get back to winning ways – and quickly.

“It was a hard one, but we got them in on Sunday and we got them going again.

“We have got to be ready for Tuesday. We need to keep plugging, and making sure we are grafting to get three points and get the momentum going again.”

Samuels and Deas back in contention

Inverness have been beset by injuries throughout the campaign, however Dodds is beginning to welcome back strength in depth.

Robbie Deas and Austin Samuels were back among the substitutes on Saturday, with the latter playing the final 21 minutes of the match.

Dodds says the pair need time to get back up to speed, adding: “I have been saying it for weeks now – it’s about getting them the game time.

“I got Austin some on Saturday, and I would have liked to get Robbie on but we were chasing the game.

“I think it will be beneficial to Robbie because he broke his leg. We’ve got to make sure we are doing the right thing with him, but I’m hoping to get him game time in the next seven days.

“Whether that be on the pitch, in the first team, or a reserve game we set up.

“We have to get minutes into him. I can’t wait to have him back, so I will be picking the right time to put him in.

“I would have loved to have given him 15 or 20 minutes by now, but it has not quite worked out that way.”