Billy Dodds accepts Caley Thistle’s fight is now to make sure of play-off place

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Billy Dodds accepts Caley Thistle’s fight is now to make sure of play-off place

By Andy Skinner
February 20, 2023, 10:30 pm
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds despairs following the defeat to Hamilton Accies. Image: Simon Wootton/SNS.
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds despairs following the defeat to Hamilton Accies. Image: Simon Wootton/SNS.

Billy Dodds accepts Caley Thistle are now in a fight to reach the Championship promotion play-offs – but he is confident his side can rise to the challenge.

After falling to a 3-0 defeat to Hamilton Accies on Saturday, Inverness face a quickfire return match against John Rankin’s men at New Douglas Park on Tuesday night.

The result leaves Caley Jags in seventh place, five points adrift of the play-off spots.

Although 12 points separate his side from league leaders Queen’s Park at present, Dodds felt back-to-back wins over Accies could have kept his side in title contention.

Dodds admits that is now an unrealistic target, however he remains determined to revive his side’s form to ensure they finish in the top four.

The Inverness boss said: “It was a pivotal point in the season. If we had gone and beaten Hamilton tomorrow we could have been thinking about the title.

Hamilton’s Lucas De Bolle celebrates scoring against Caley Thistle. Image: SNS

“But we are now in a place where we are going to make sure we try and get into the play-offs. That’s where we are.

“We’ve got to get back in the play-off mix.

“It can happen Tuesday or Saturday, but I’m sure we’ll claw it back because I know my team are good enough. We’ve just got to be better in possession and not slack, and we’ll be fine.

“There’s so much good in my team and other managers know we’re a good team, but we’ve got to do our own bit and make sure we’re not slack.”

Quick rematch with Accies a welcome opportunity for Caley Thistle

Inverness were hit by three second half goals at Caledonian Stadium on Saturday, against an Accies side who remain bottom of the table despite the victory.

Dodds says the opportunity of a quick rematch against the Lanarkshire outfit is one his side is relishing.

He added: “I’m glad we are getting the opportunity quickly, because it was a sore one.

“It was a hard one for the boys, a hard one for me and my staff.

“For half an hour, I thought we took the Livingston performance right into this game. We got beaten 3-0, because we sold a bad goal which drained the players within the game.

“It was as simple as that.

“We want to get back to winning ways – and quickly.

“It was a hard one, but we got them in on Sunday and we got them going again.

“We have got to be ready for Tuesday. We need to keep plugging, and making sure we are grafting to get three points and get the momentum going again.”

Samuels and Deas back in contention

Inverness have been beset by injuries throughout the campaign, however Dodds is beginning to welcome back strength in depth.

Robbie Deas and Austin Samuels were back among the substitutes on Saturday, with the latter playing the final 21 minutes of the match.

Dodds says the pair need time to get back up to speed, adding: “I have been saying it for weeks now – it’s about getting them the game time.

“I got Austin some on Saturday, and I would have liked to get Robbie on but we were chasing the game.

Caley Thistle’s Austin Samuels in action against Hamilton Accies. Image: Simon Wootton/SNS.

“I think it will be beneficial to Robbie because he broke his leg. We’ve got to make sure we are doing the right thing with him, but I’m hoping to get him game time in the next seven days.

“Whether that be on the pitch, in the first team, or a reserve game we set up.

“We have to get minutes into him. I can’t wait to have him back, so I will be picking the right time to put him in.

“I would have loved to have given him 15 or 20 minutes by now, but it has not quite worked out that way.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds despairs following the defeat to Hamilton Accies. Image: Simon Wootton/SNS.
Caley Thistle fan view: Unpredictable Inverness strike again
Caley Thistle's Austin Samuels in action against Hamilton Accies. Image: Simon Wootton/SNS.
Austin Samuels glad to quash rumours by making Caley Thistle comeback against Hamilton Accies
Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason. Image: Donald Cameron/SportPix for SWF.
Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason wants to keep seeing good things after turnaround…
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds despairs following the defeat to Hamilton Accies. Image: Simon Wootton/SNS.
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds 'floored' by second-half display in 3-0 defeat to Hamilton
Hamilton Accies' Lucas De Bolle scores the opener against Inverness. Image: Simon Wootton/SNS.
Caley Thistle 0-3 Hamilton Accies - The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star…
Nathan Shaw has pitched in with five ICT goals this season. Image: Craig Brown/SNS Group
Caley Thistle's Nathan Shaw flourishing after getting nod from boss Billy Dodds
Caley Jags head coach Billy Dodds. Image: SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds sounds Hamilton warning ahead of double-header
Caley Jags fans celebrate a Billy Mckay goal from the West Enclosure last season. Image: Craig Brown/SNS Group
Caley Thistle back 'Section 94' fans' bid to get new roof on West Stand…
Caley Thistle manager Billy Dodds. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS Group
Caley Thistle play careful game with returning stars from sidelines
Billy Mckay scored in ICT's 2-1 home win against Killie in the Championship last season. Image: SNS Group
Date revealed for Caley Thistle's Scottish Cup quarter-final against Kilmarnock

Most Read

1
Plans for a Macduff Aldi have been axed.
Exclusive: Macduff Aldi AXED after Tesco wins court battle against rival plans
2
David Groves leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Stalker hacked ex’s Facebook and fitted tracker to her car
3
16 February 2023.Elgin Sheriff Court,High Street,Elgin,Moray,Scotland. This is an accused departing from Elgin Sheriff Court following an appearance on 16 February 2023. PICTURE CONTENT:- Rosemary Fitzgerald known as McCready
Woman called stroke victim a spastic and threatened to beat him with walking stick
4
AN 85_11044_9 1985-12-18 Core Laboratories (C)AJL Neg.No. 85_11044 (frame 9) Used P&J 19.12.1985. Staff and guests of Core Laboratories, Dyce, enjoying themselves at their dinner dance held at the Moat House Hotel, Bucksburn, last night.
Step back in time: Were you at any of these north-east dinner-dances?
5
Police Scotland cordoned off Back Wynd and Belmont Street. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Three men charged and streets cordoned off following assault in Aberdeen city centre
6
Leah and Ryan Stott will run the Edinburgh Marathon in May. Image: Chris Sumner / DC Thomson.
Aberdeen couple to run Edinburgh Marathon after family member diagnosed with cancer again
7
16 February 2023.Elgin Sheriff Court,High Street,Elgin,Moray,Scotland. This is an accused departing from Elgin Sheriff Court following an appearance on 16 February 2023. PICTURE CONTENT:- Richard Thomson
Drink-driver downed whole bottle of whisky and was caught driving nearly seven times the…
8
Ricardo Rodriguez and his Urawa Red Diamonds team celebrate their Emperor's Cup success in December 2021. Image: Shutterstock.
Exclusive: Highly-rated Spanish coach Ricardo Rodriguez emerges as contender for Aberdeen job
6
9
Morgane Ristic and Paul Reynolds, the new managers of The New Arc wildlife rescue centre near Ellon, first moved to the north-east in late December to take charge of the facility. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Wildlife rescue centre’s new managers ‘overwhelmed by kindness of locals’ as they settle into…
10
Kate Forbes has entered the SNP leadership race. Image: Andrew Cowan.
Highlands MSP Kate Forbes says gender law reform ‘not priority’ as she enters race…
3

More from Press and Journal

Peterhead Prison Museum
Delight as Peterhead Prison Museum café prepares to return
kessock bridge incident
Safety improvements on A9 between Kessock Bridge and the B9161 Munlochy junction resume
Rebecca Rennie was last seen yesterday. Image: Police Scotland/ DC Thomson.
26-year-old woman reported missing in Aberdeen
Sale leader at 30,000gns was Harestone Sandiego from the Harestone family,
Stirling Bull Sales: Charolais breed leads the way at 30,000gns
Post office
Blow as Wick Post Office announces immediate closure
CalMac relief ferry has been pulled from sea after a 'technical issue' was found. Picture by Allan Milligan
CalMac relief ferry has been pulled from service amid 'technical issue'
Sammy's Fish and Chip Shop has been put up for sale. Image: ASG Commercial/ Facebook
One of Lochaber's favourite chip shops is up for sale
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 07.05.2021 URN:CR0027913 Election Count 2021 - Inverness/Nairn and Skye/Lochaber/Badenoch Picture: Kate Forbes Scottish National Party Candidate for Skye/Lochaber/Badenoch wins Pictures by JASON HEDGES
6 factors that will decide Kate Forbes' SNP leadership bid
Grant MacFarlane leaving court in custody. Image: DC Thomson
Brutal attack left glass shard sticking out of man's head
The public are invited to have their say on a consultation on the Air Ambulance Service. Image: Scottish Ambulance Service.
Can you help direct the future of Scotland's Air Ambulance Service?

Editor's Picks

Most Commented