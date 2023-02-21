Highland independence campaigners vow to carry on as local MSP Kate Forbes enters race

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Highland independence campaigners vow to carry on as local MSP Kate Forbes enters race

By Rachel Amery
February 21, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: February 21, 2023, 10:09 am
Members of the InverYESs group. Image: Supplied
Members of the InverYESs group. Image: Supplied

Independence activists in the Highlands say their cause is bigger than one person, one week after Nicola Sturgeon’s shock resignation speech.

At the grassroots level, local campaigners say the first minister’s decision to quit will not push the wider cause off course.

The renewed focus comes as candidates including Highlands MSP Kate Forbes set out their stall to take over from Ms Sturgeon.

Peter Smith, from Beauly, is a member of the LochYESs group who was shocked when he heard Ms Sturgeon’s speech on February 15.

He said: “No one saw this coming.

“But when she explained her reasons it was understandable, and I respect that decision.

“She will be a hard act to follow.

“But the independence movement is bigger than any individual, so our fight goes on.”

Sturgeon was ‘never very prominent’

He added there is no “great sense of dismay” over her resignation as she was “never very prominent” in the wider Yes movement.

Mr Smith said: “This could be a positive change.

“The way we look at it, the SNP is only the vehicle to get what we want for a better Scotland.

“The building of support for self-determination goes on.”

Mr Smith’s thoughts were echoed by Carole Inglis from Yes Skye and Lochalsh.

She said the Yes movement is not exclusive to the SNP.

From left is Hector MacLeod, Elma Maciver and Carole Inglis from Yes Skye and Lochalsh. Skye. Image: Yes Highlands and Islands

Ms Inglis said: “The approach has been divided in recent years.

“There is an opportunity now for a strong, visionary leader to enter the Yes movement by working beyond party bias to win the independence vote.”

Time to move on, say unionists

Pro-unionists say it is time to move on.

Pamela Nash, chief executive of Scotland in Union, said: “Nicola Sturgeon’s obsession with separation has come at the expense of every person in Scotland.

“Our public services, our NHS, have been allowed to suffer while the focus has been solely on another referendum.

Pamela Nash, chief executive of Scotland In Union. Image: Supplied

“Regardless, we know that party members will continue to agitate for the break-up of the UK with or without Nicola Sturgeon.

“But they won’t be any more successful.”

She added: “Voters know that Scotland’s positive future is with the rest of the UK.

“It’s time for the people’s priorities, not the SNP’s.”

Ms Forbes announced her decision to run for leader on Monday.

She put independence front and centre, vowing to unite the movement.

She will stand against Health Secretary Humza Yousaf and former minister Ash Regan.

Ms Regan made clear she will change course on the rush to move away from oil and gas, in a clear pitch to the north-east.

