Highland independence campaigners vow to carry on as local MSP Kate Forbes enters race

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Independence activists in the Highlands say their cause is bigger than one person, one week after Nicola Sturgeon’s shock resignation speech.

At the grassroots level, local campaigners say the first minister’s decision to quit will not push the wider cause off course.

The renewed focus comes as candidates including Highlands MSP Kate Forbes set out their stall to take over from Ms Sturgeon.

Peter Smith, from Beauly, is a member of the LochYESs group who was shocked when he heard Ms Sturgeon’s speech on February 15.

He said: “No one saw this coming.

“But when she explained her reasons it was understandable, and I respect that decision.

“She will be a hard act to follow.

“But the independence movement is bigger than any individual, so our fight goes on.”

Sturgeon was ‘never very prominent’

He added there is no “great sense of dismay” over her resignation as she was “never very prominent” in the wider Yes movement.

Mr Smith said: “This could be a positive change.

“The way we look at it, the SNP is only the vehicle to get what we want for a better Scotland.

“The building of support for self-determination goes on.”

Mr Smith’s thoughts were echoed by Carole Inglis from Yes Skye and Lochalsh.

She said the Yes movement is not exclusive to the SNP.

Ms Inglis said: “The approach has been divided in recent years.

“There is an opportunity now for a strong, visionary leader to enter the Yes movement by working beyond party bias to win the independence vote.”

Time to move on, say unionists

Pro-unionists say it is time to move on.

Pamela Nash, chief executive of Scotland in Union, said: “Nicola Sturgeon’s obsession with separation has come at the expense of every person in Scotland.

“Our public services, our NHS, have been allowed to suffer while the focus has been solely on another referendum.

“Regardless, we know that party members will continue to agitate for the break-up of the UK with or without Nicola Sturgeon.

“But they won’t be any more successful.”

She added: “Voters know that Scotland’s positive future is with the rest of the UK.

“It’s time for the people’s priorities, not the SNP’s.”

Ms Forbes announced her decision to run for leader on Monday.

She put independence front and centre, vowing to unite the movement.

She will stand against Health Secretary Humza Yousaf and former minister Ash Regan.

Ms Regan made clear she will change course on the rush to move away from oil and gas, in a clear pitch to the north-east.