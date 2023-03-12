Caley Thistle Women bid to win third consecutive SWF Championship game

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle Women bid to win third consecutive SWF Championship game

By Sophie Goodwin
March 12, 2023, 6:00 am
Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason. Image: Donald Cameron/SportPix for SWF
Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason. Image: Donald Cameron/SportPix for SWF

Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason has backed her side to pick up their third consecutive win in the SWF Championship.

The Caley Jags host second-placed Renfrew on Sunday off the back of two wins, against Hutchison Vale and Rossvale – with Mason’s side coming from behind in both matches.

A win against Renfrew would be the first time Caley Thistle have won three games on the trot this season, and Mason believes her side are capable of the feat.

Mason said: “The girls have been upbeat, having two wins back-to-back is starting to build back a little bit of confidence and instill belief in the squad.

“It’s the first time in a while we’ve had back-to-back wins, so it does show we can grind out results – albeit not always as pretty as we would like, but it just shows we can come from behind and get the win.

“So maybe the tide has changed slightly, but it’s important to show that same fight against Renfrew and show what we are really capable of.

“We want to compete with those teams at the top end of the table, and we know we can do that, so getting three wins in a row would be really good.”

Mason has been happy to see her strikers start to hit the goal trail, with Rhea Hossack netting a brace against Hutchison Vale, while Betty Ross hit a double against Rossvale – with both forwards getting their goals after coming off the bench.

She said: “It’s good to see the girls coming on to a bit of form, but it’s just whether they can replicate that in more than one game now – that’ll be the challenge.”

The other north fixtures

In SWF League One, the north-east derby between Westdyke and Grampian – which was due to be played in Westhill – was called off due to the snowy weather.

Huntly, who sit in second in the Biffa SWFL North, will be looking to close the gap when they travel to current league leaders Forfar Farmington.

Buchan will be looking to bounce back from defeat to the Black and Golds when they host Inverurie Locos, and Stonehaven Ladies will be hoping to bounce back from defeat, too, when they host East Fife.

Dyce will be looking to win their fourth consecutive match when they travel to Glenrothes Strollers. Westdyke Thistle’s clash with Dryburgh Athletic was postponed due to the weather.

