Caley Thistle Women bid to win third consecutive SWF Championship game

Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason has backed her side to pick up their third consecutive win in the SWF Championship.

The Caley Jags host second-placed Renfrew on Sunday off the back of two wins, against Hutchison Vale and Rossvale – with Mason’s side coming from behind in both matches.

A win against Renfrew would be the first time Caley Thistle have won three games on the trot this season, and Mason believes her side are capable of the feat.

Mason said: “The girls have been upbeat, having two wins back-to-back is starting to build back a little bit of confidence and instill belief in the squad.

“It’s the first time in a while we’ve had back-to-back wins, so it does show we can grind out results – albeit not always as pretty as we would like, but it just shows we can come from behind and get the win.

Back to back home games for us! We welcome Renfrew to Millburn Academy on Sunday 12th March 🔴🔵 pic.twitter.com/zgZqcwFPRG — Inverness Caledonian Thistle WFC (@ICTWFC) March 6, 2023

“So maybe the tide has changed slightly, but it’s important to show that same fight against Renfrew and show what we are really capable of.

“We want to compete with those teams at the top end of the table, and we know we can do that, so getting three wins in a row would be really good.”

Mason has been happy to see her strikers start to hit the goal trail, with Rhea Hossack netting a brace against Hutchison Vale, while Betty Ross hit a double against Rossvale – with both forwards getting their goals after coming off the bench.

She said: “It’s good to see the girls coming on to a bit of form, but it’s just whether they can replicate that in more than one game now – that’ll be the challenge.”

The other north fixtures

In SWF League One, the north-east derby between Westdyke and Grampian – which was due to be played in Westhill – was called off due to the snowy weather.

Huntly, who sit in second in the Biffa SWFL North, will be looking to close the gap when they travel to current league leaders Forfar Farmington.

Buchan will be looking to bounce back from defeat to the Black and Golds when they host Inverurie Locos, and Stonehaven Ladies will be hoping to bounce back from defeat, too, when they host East Fife.

Dyce will be looking to win their fourth consecutive match when they travel to Glenrothes Strollers. Westdyke Thistle’s clash with Dryburgh Athletic was postponed due to the weather.