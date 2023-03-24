Ten-man Caley Thistle hold on to claim vital victory over Partick Thistle

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Caley Thistle held on for a crucial 10-man victory over Partick Thistle which sparks new life into their play-off charge.

After taking the lead through Nathan Shaw’s early second half strike, Inverness’ resolve was put to serious test when skipper Sean Welsh was shown a straight red card.

Billy Dodds’ men successfully weathered waves of pressure from the Glasgow side to cling on for a hugely significant victory, however.

Inverness are six points behind the fourth-placed Jags with a game in hand, but coming through a must-win game under such difficult circumstances will hand them a major boost with seven matches remaining.

Incessant rainfall in the hours leading up to kick-off led to surface water building on the pitch, with referee Grant Irvine and his officials satisfied the game could go ahead

Skipper Welsh handed his side a boost by returning from injury, while there was a recall for Zak Delaney. Daniel MacKay dropped to the bench, while Wallace Duffy was ruled out.

Inverness were forced into late change prior to kick-off, however, when Danny Devine was injured in the warm-up, with Lewis Hyde coming in to replace him.

It was Hyde’s first start since late January, but he was involved in the action early on with a cutback for Billy Mckay, who saw his shot saved.

Mckay was presented with a better chance on six minutes when he was played in by Nathan Shaw, with Caley Jags’ leading scorer executing an early effort which was thwarted by Jamie Sneddon.

Mckay’s runs in behind were causing problems, however, it was from a set-piece that Inverness threatened next, with Robbie Deas seeing his snapshot saved.

The Jags nearly took the lead from their first meaningful effort on 17 minutes when the ball was worked through to Brian Graham. Mark Ridgers got across to tip his curling strike wide.

Inverness continued to threaten at the other end, however, and a chance nearly presented itself for Shaw when the ball dropped to him from David Carson’s free-kick, but he was unable to get the ball under control before it rolled into the grasp of Sneddon.

It was Thistle who then pushed for an opener as half-time approached,, with Carson’s slip up allowing an opportunity for Scott Tiffoney, however, his effort was met by a fine block by Ridgers at his near post.

Following an evenly-matched first half, the game was either side’s for the taking.

It was Inverness who drew first blood just five mintes after the restart, courtesy of a superbly-worked goal. Henderson intercepted Darren Brownlie’s loose pass before jinking past Harry Milne and supplying a delightful low driven ball to the far post where Shaw was on hand to tuck home.

It gave Inverness a strong foothold, but they were dealt a major setback on 55 minutes. Seconds after seeing an effort saved by Sneddon, Welsh brought down Tiffoney as he broke forward, with referee Irvine deeming the foul to be worthy of a straight red card.

Inverness were left to hold out for the bulk of the second half a man down, and Kris Doolan’s men instantly looked to pile on the pressure. Graham saw an effort clutched right on the goal line by Ridgers, who had to show good reflexes moments later to parry a Tiffoney effort away from danger.

Dodds tweaked his side for the final 20 minutes, bringing on Daniel MacKay and Ben Woods in place of Mckay and Shaw.

The Jags remained a threat, with Graham’s driven strike forcing Ridgers to be alert at his near post.

A free-kick on the edge of the box presented the visitors with a chance on 83 minutes, however, Ross Docherty’s strike flashed over.

Caley Thistle had a late chance to seal the points on the breakaway when Carson slipped through substitute Aaron Doran, but he was unable to get his shot away quickly enough before the Jags defence got back to cover.

Player ratings:

CALEY THISTLE (4-3-3): Ridgers 8; Carson 6, Delaney 7, Deas 7, Harper 6; Allardice 6, Welsh 5, Hyde 7 (Boyd 90); Henderson 8 (Doran 85), Mckay 6 (D MacKay 70), Shaw 7 (Woods 70).

Subs not used: C Mackay, Samuels, Boyd.

PARTICK THISTLE (4-2-3-1): Mitchell 6; McMillan 6, Brownlie 6, Holt 6, Milne 5 (Hodson 60); Bannigan 6 (Fitzpatrick 79), Docherty 7; Lawless 5 (Dowds 56), Turner 6 (Mullen 79), Tiffoney 7; Graham 7.

Subs not used: Sneddon, Smith, Owens, MacKenzie.

Referee: Grant Irvine

Attendance: 2,075

Star man: Mark Ridgers