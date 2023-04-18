Malky Mackay thrilled with Ross County’s blossoming midfield partnership between Victor Loturi and Nohan Kenneh

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Malky Mackay is excited by the potential of Ross County’s blossoming midfield partnership between Victor Loturi and Nohan Kenneh.

Loturi and Kenneh have been Mackay’s preferred pairing in the middle of the park in recent weeks, having started County’s last eight games together.

Canadian Loturi joined on a three-year deal from Cavalry FC last summer, while Liberian Kenneh was brought in on loan from Hibernian in January.

After catching the eye for the Staggies, both players received their first call-ups for their respective national teams last month.

Although Loturi remains uncapped for World Cup finalists Canada, Kenneh played in both fixtures in Liberia’s double-header against South Africa.

Mackay feels Loturi and Kenneh are developing with every passing week at the heart of his side.

He said: “Nohan and Victor have put in performances belying their age, considering how young they both are.

“They’ve got a really good partnership with each other in there.

“They have different attributes.

“That balance between what Nohan has, and Victor’s footballing ability, is a good one.

“Both of them are athletic, and they are very keen and passionate young men. I’ve really enjoyed that little partnership between them.”

Staggies boss sets Loturi a World Cup challenge

Loturi has forced his way into County’s side, after finding starting opportunities hard to come by prior to the World Cup break.

Mackay has been impressed with the way the 21-year-old has adapted to the varying challenges of the Scottish Premiership – pinpointing his performances against Celtic and Rangers.

With Canada among the hosting nations for the next World Cup in 2026, Mackay has challenged Loturi to keep himself in the national team setup.

Mackay added: “Victor is obviously finding his way into the team and also Scottish football.

“He has realised the intensity of it, and in the last few weeks he has been terrific. He has really gone to a different level.

“I thought at Ibrox and Parkhead, he was taking balls under pressure and being a really calming influence.

“At McDiarmid Park, the surface was really tricky, but he showed a coolness of mind to take the ball again.

“He has gone from strength to strength, and I think there’s still a lot to come there.

“I was delighted he got called into the Canada squad. There are three years until the World Cup, and that’s the target for him – to get into that squad.

“For his first season in Scottish football, he has taken to it really well and realised the strength and power that’s needed.”

“It can sometimes be quite quick and frantic, and at different times you can’t fear the ball. He wants to be on the ball as much as he can, so he has done really well.”

Kenneh making most of short Dingwall stint

Kenneh is also a relative newcomer to Scottish football, having only joined Hibs last summer after spending his youth career at Leeds United.

Although his loan spell at Dingwall will end in the summer, Mackay feels he has already made a telling impression on his Staggies side.

He added: “Nohan has size and the ability to get around the pitch, and the ability to just get his toe into things.

“Sometimes opposition players have possession and think he’s far enough away, but it only takes a couple of big strides.

“He has done the ugly stuff really well.

“I think the older he gets, the wiser he will become in terms of knowing when not to get sucked in.

“He is in that pivotal position where he’s always putting fires out. I think that will come more and more naturally to him as he gets older.

“That’s something I’ve been working on with him.

“I know we’ve only got him for a short period of time, but I think he’s got a really good future ahead of him.

“He’s really calm and measured in what he does.”