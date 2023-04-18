Malky Mackay thrilled with Ross County’s blossoming midfield partnership between Victor Loturi and Nohan Kenneh

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ross County

Malky Mackay thrilled with Ross County’s blossoming midfield partnership between Victor Loturi and Nohan Kenneh

Loturi and Kenneh have started County's last eight matches together in the heart of midfield.

By Andy Skinner
Ross County midfielder Victor Loturi. Image: SNS
Ross County midfielder Victor Loturi. Image: SNS

Malky Mackay is excited by the potential of Ross County’s blossoming midfield partnership between Victor Loturi and Nohan Kenneh.

Loturi and Kenneh have been Mackay’s preferred pairing in the middle of the park in recent weeks, having started County’s last eight games together.

Canadian Loturi joined on a three-year deal from Cavalry FC last summer, while Liberian Kenneh was brought in on loan from Hibernian in January.

After catching the eye for the Staggies, both players received their first call-ups for their respective national teams last month.

Although Loturi remains uncapped for World Cup finalists Canada, Kenneh played in both fixtures in Liberia’s double-header against South Africa.

Mackay feels Loturi and Kenneh are developing with every passing week at the heart of his side.

Nohan Kenneh in action for Ross County against Motherwell. Image: SNS

He said: “Nohan and Victor have put in performances belying their age, considering how young they both are.

“They’ve got a really good partnership with each other in there.

“They have different attributes.

“That balance between what Nohan has, and Victor’s footballing ability, is a good one.

“Both of them are athletic, and they are very keen and passionate young men. I’ve really enjoyed that little partnership between them.”

Staggies boss sets Loturi a World Cup challenge

Loturi has forced his way into County’s side, after finding starting opportunities hard to come by prior to the World Cup break.

Mackay has been impressed with the way the 21-year-old has adapted to the varying challenges of the Scottish Premiership – pinpointing his performances against Celtic and Rangers.

With Canada among the hosting nations for the next World Cup in 2026, Mackay has challenged Loturi to keep himself in the national team setup.

Mackay added: “Victor is obviously finding his way into the team and also Scottish football.

“He has realised the intensity of it, and in the last few weeks he has been terrific. He has really gone to a different level.

“I thought at Ibrox and Parkhead, he was taking balls under pressure and being a really calming influence.

Victor Loturi in action against Rangers. Image: SNS

“At McDiarmid Park, the surface was really tricky, but he showed a coolness of mind to take the ball again.

“He has gone from strength to strength, and I think there’s still a lot to come there.

“I was delighted he got called into the Canada squad. There are three years until the World Cup, and that’s the target for him – to get into that squad.

“For his first season in Scottish football, he has taken to it really well and realised the strength and power that’s needed.”

“It can sometimes be quite quick and frantic, and at different times you can’t fear the ball. He wants to be on the ball as much as he can, so he has done really well.”

Kenneh making most of short Dingwall stint

Kenneh is also a relative newcomer to Scottish football, having only joined Hibs last summer after spending his youth career at Leeds United.

Although his loan spell at Dingwall will end in the summer, Mackay feels he has already made a telling impression on his Staggies side.

Nohan Kenneh in action for Ross County. Image: SNS

He added: “Nohan has size and the ability to get around the pitch, and the ability to just get his toe into things.

“Sometimes opposition players have possession and think he’s far enough away, but it only takes a couple of big strides.

“He has done the ugly stuff really well.

“I think the older he gets, the wiser he will become in terms of knowing when not to get sucked in.

“He is in that pivotal position where he’s always putting fires out. I think that will come more and more naturally to him as he gets older.

“That’s something I’ve been working on with him.

“I know we’ve only got him for a short period of time, but I think he’s got a really good future ahead of him.

“He’s really calm and measured in what he does.”

