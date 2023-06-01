Missing out on Caley Thistle and Canada celebrations did not dampen Richard Hastings’ golden month

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Missing out on Caley Thistle and Canada celebrations did not dampen Richard Hastings’ golden month

Hastings was part of Inverness' triumphant side against Celtic in February 2000, before winning the Gold Cup with his country weeks later.

By Andy Skinner
Richard Hastings, Mark McCulloch and Paul Sheerin celebrate Caley Thistle's stunning 3-1 Scottish Cup win at Parkhead in February 2000. Image: SNS

Richard Hastings could be forgiven for feeling a sense of deja vu as Canadian football flourishes in the build up to Caley Thistle’s Scottish Cup final against Celtic.

Canadian defender Hastings was part of Steve Paterson’s then First Division side which famously defeated Celtic 3-1 at Parkhead in 2000.

It was a result which sparked wild celebrations among Inverness’ squad, and prompted nationwide media coverage.

Despite playing the full 90 minutes, Hastings had to watch the jubilation from afar.

Immediately after the full-time whistle, his focus immediately changed to international duty as he got set to travel in order to represent his country in the Gold Cup.

It was a competition which Canada would go on to win, with Hastings netting the golden goal in the quarter-final victory over Mexico.

Richard Hastings played 59 times for Canada.

After defeating Colombia 2-0 in the final, Hastings was named rookie of the tournament.

It was the triumphant night in Glasgow’s east end which proved to be the starting point for a memorable month for the then 22-year-old Hastings.

He said: “I only know the celebrations after the Celtic game from seeing the newspaper clippings, because I had to go to Glasgow airport and stay the night there as I had an early flight to LA.

“I ended up watching the game back on the Sportscene highlights. I was sitting in the room, elated as you could imagine, but with nobody to celebrate with.

“Even the next morning when I was waiting to get on the flight, I was looking at people reading the papers.

“You are so proud of yourself, you kind of want to lean on their shoulders and say ‘I played in that.’”

Canadian football enjoying another strong period

The upcoming final between Inverness and Celtic comes at a time when Canadian football is enjoying another period of success.

Last year, John Herdman’s side reached the World Cup for the first time since 1986. They are already guaranteed a spot at the next finals in three years’ time, as they are co-hosting the tournament along with United States and Mexico.

The Gold Cup win of 2000 remains Canada’s last silverware, however Hastings was once again unable to take part in the celebrations due to his club commitments.

As a result of defeating Celtic, Caley Jags set up a last-16 tie against Aberdeen which went to a replay following a 1-1 draw at Caledonian Stadium.

Canadian pair Richard Hastings (right) and Davie Xausa with the Scottish Cup trophy in 2000. Image: Tennents

Hastings travelled back over the Atlantic to play in the return match at Pittodrie, and despite another stellar individual performance he was unable to prevent the Dons running out 1-0 winners.

Nevertheless, it is a month which Hastings regards as a standout high point of his career.

He added: “It was an amazing feeling to go and play in the Gold Cup with Canada. I was only a young player at the time, breaking into the national team.

“I was very much a squad player and hadn’t really had a chance to prove myself under the new manager [Holger Osieck].

“After I got my opportunity in the first game, he kept me in the team for the rest of the tournament.

“I managed to score the golden goal in the quarter-finals against Mexico.

“To go on and win it, and get the young player of the tournament, it was just a crazy month.

Quick trip home for another tilt at Scottish Cup glory

“Very similar to the Celtic game, I wasn’t able to celebrate that win because I had to get on an overnight flight back to play in the Aberdeen replay in the Scottish Cup.

“I flew in for that, and played at Pittodrie on who knows how many hours’ sleep and how many espressos later.

“I got a man of the match performance in that game, but unfortunately we lost it 1-0.

“It was a special time I always look back on, both for club and country.

“When I look back, that is definitely the best month of my career.”

Although Hastings left Caley Jags to join rivals Ross County 12 months later, he returned for a second spell at the club under John Robertson in 2004.

He would also go on to play under Craig Brewster on two occasions, along with Charlie Christie and Terry Butcher during his time at Caledonian Stadium.

Richard Hastings was a regular over two spells with Inverness.

Hastings, who was recently manager of Inverurie Locos, feels the traits instilled in the teams he was involved with still burn through the club to this day.

‘We did not know what our ceiling was’

The 46-year-old added: “It was a special time and over the years since, Caley Thistle just seem to always pop up and surprise people.

“Even the story to this with the ineligible Queen’s Park player, they were reinstated into the cup and have now gone on to the final. It’s all part of the story.

“We did have success in terms of climbing up through the leagues. There was just a mindset about the club – I don’t think we really knew what our ceiling was.

“We just kept ploughing through challenge after challenge. It’s not to say we won every single game we competed in, but we certainly went out with a belief we could compete with teams no matter what division they were in.

Richard Hastings

“It was a changing room full of guys who didn’t know when they were beaten.

“We knew each other’s game inside out, and knew each other’s qualities.

“On top of that we had managers we played under that just wanted us to go out and express ourselves, and gave us confidence and belief in ourselves.

“There was never a game when we went in saying ‘let’s keep the score down’.

“It was always an opportunity for us to go and see what we could do.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Caley Thistle

Terry Butcher: Shut out Celtic fans in Scottish Cup final and Caley Thistle stand…
Maurice Malpas knows treble-chasing stars can be beaten in a Scottish Cup final -…
Steve Paterson reflects on Caley Thistle's evolution during rise of newly-formed club
History proves Caley Thistle can stun Celtic, says Stuart Golabek
Caley Thistle captain Sean Welsh eyes Scottish Cup glory after 'climbing mountains' to defeat…
Caley Thistle can't panic if Celtic take lead in Scottish Cup final, says ex-boss…
Beating Seville-bound Celtic trumps Caley Thistle's 'ballistic' night, says ex-midfield star Russell Duncan
Steve Paterson would be 'delighted' to offer support if Caley Thistle came calling
Caley Thistle beating Celtic in Scottish Cup final would be a bigger shock than…
Charlie Christie says Inverness footballers relished Scottish Cup opportunity long before birth of Caley…

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]