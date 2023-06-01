Russell Borthwick: People make businesses – but we can’t get them

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Russell Borthwick: People make businesses – but we can’t get them

Chamber chief says it's time for devolved approach to immigration

Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce chief executive Russell Borthwick
"Home secretary should avoid looking at the UK-wide immigration and skills picture through a London lens" - Russell Borthwick
By Russell Borthwick

My job involves speaking to a lot of people in the business community and it’s one of the things I like most.

Across the length and breath of our wonderful region, we have more than 1,200 member companies, and I try hard to speak to as many of them as regularly as possible.

There is one common theme running through all these conversations – a chronic lack of people.

It is a problem which I can’t see getting any easier under the current system we are stuck with.”

A lack of chefs to work in our restaurants, a lack of people to work in our care homes and a lack of skilled technicians to work on our offshore oil and gas platforms.

It is a problem impacting every part of our economy. It is a problem which is holding us back.

And, regrettably, it is a problem which I can’t see getting any easier under the current system we are stuck with – one where we have a visa system designed for the south of England.

Scottish unemployment ‘at record low levels’

A recent speech by Home Secretary Suella Braverman summed this up. Rather unhelpfully, she called for further curbs on immigration and decried “unsustainable” levels of people coming to the UK.

Her comments were directly at odds with economic reality in Scotland, with recent figures showing unemployment at record low levels of just 3% and an extremely tight labour market holding business back.

The rate of job vacancies in Scotland remains very high in historic terms, compared to the supply of available workforce to fill vital roles.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman
Home Secretary Suella Braverman, whose parents were immigrants, says the number of people migrating to the UK is “unsustainable”. Image: House of Commons/PA Wire

Meanwhile, the long-running Royal Bank of Scotland purchasing managers’ index shows the pace of job creation by businesses at its fastest level since October 2021.

It also showed the further expansion of firms is likely to be hampered by poor availability of staff.

Last year’s Scotland’s Urban Age report, jointly commissioned by Aberdeen, Glasgow and Edinburgh chambers of commerce, recommended immigration policy should be devolved to ensure Scotland’s cities and regions have access to the workforce they need to prosper.

Talk of skyrocketing immigration ‘deeply unhelpful’

The home secretary should avoid looking at the UK-wide immigration and skills picture through a London lens. She should instead engage closely with the Scottish Government and local authorities to understand the wider situation.

Talk of skyrocketing and “unsustainable” levels of immigration are deeply unhelpful when Scotland’s economy desperately needs to increase its working age population.

In a number of key sectors – from engineering, teaching and healthcare, and tourism and hospitality to agriculture and many other industries at the heart of Scotland’s economy – there are simply more jobs than there are people to fill them.

Workers picking fruit
The Scottish agriculture industry is desperately short of seasonal fruit pickers. Image Peter Anderson /DC Thomson

Scotland’s labour market continues to be extremely tight and while businesses want to grow, they are being held back by a lack of available people.

We want to see sensible, well-thought-out policy developed by the UK Government based on what Scotland actually needs, not on what they think voters in other parts of Britain want to hear.

Such a system should, of course, be one with puts training and upskilling of our existing workforce at its heart. But it should also be pragmatic in terms of who we need to attract to live and work here to ensure continued growth and prosperity over the long term.

One-size-fits-all approach ‘may no longer be fit for purpose’

Human mobility and migration is often misunderstood or misrepresented in the debate on urbanisation and city development. What might be the right policy for one part of the UK could be the wrong policy for another part. I think this is where we are right now.

A one-size-fits-all approach may no longer be fit for purpose. A flexible, devolved approach to immigration which allows our regions to meet their human capital needs as they emerge is required. It’s time for a fundamental change.

