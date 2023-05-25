Caley Thistle community team to take charge of additional needs club Highland United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Caley Thistle community team to take charge of additional needs club Highland United

The well-established club for players with disabilities has been run up to now by experienced coaches Peter Corbett and Charlie Forbes.

By Paul Chalk
Highland United at the Caledonian Stadium, Inverness.
Highland United, who cater for footballers with additional needs, will soon be under the guidance of Caley Thistle’s community development team.

The Championship outfit’s community staff will take on the training and management of the club, with long-serving Highland Disability Sport football coach Peter Corbett feeling the time is right to hand over the reins.

Corbett has not only trained and managed Highland United for 30 years, but, together with High Life Highland Disability Sport development officer Charlie Forbes, has worked tirelessly to attract funding to ensure the team are always well prepared and well presented at events at home and abroad.

The Covid-19 pandemic caused a significant disruption to the activities of Highland United, who were formed as a stand-alone entity in 2009, separating from Highland Disability Sport in a bid to secure more funding.

Corbett is hoping that the transfer of responsibility to the ICT community development staff will spark new life into the para football set-up.

In recent months, the club’s community staff have been organising weekly training sessions for more than 20 United junior and senior players and are now ready to formally take over the running of the team.

Corbett said: “It has been an honour to manage the Highland United team over the years.

“They are a great bunch to work with and they get so much enjoyment out of training and wearing the Highland United strip.

“However, the time is right for ICT community development team to assume full responsibility for the side, and I have every confidence they will carry on the good work.”

Since the turn of year, Highland United have seen an increase of 150% in attendees thanks to school visits and the staging of festivals, such as a recent event at Caledonian Stadium.

On top of this, they have launched a para school programme engaging weekly with more than 60 pupils at five secondary schools and one primary school.

Peter Corbett (centre) is flanked by Craig Masterton, ICT Community development manager (left) and Charlie Forbes, who assists with Highland United.

They are also working with disability groups such as Special Needs Action Project (SNAP) and High Life Highland Disability to provide sessions to those who may not have the opportunity to do so.

‘Bridge between club and community’

Forbes, who is also president of Inverness Harriers, recently joined the ICT Community Trust board of directors to provide the trust with a greater insight into para football.

And he feels the switch over to Caley Thistle is a perfect match for the future.

He said: “The transfer is a great fit for the community development team, which is the bridge between the football club and the community.

“We already work with the youngest and oldest members of our community through our community programmes and adding the para footballers is a great addition.”

Highland United draw players from throughout the Highlands and, working with High Life Highland, organise occasional festivals for para footballers in Inverness, Lochaber, Skye and Caithness.

Editor's Picks

