Caley Thistle community team to take charge of additional needs club Highland United

Highland United, who cater for footballers with additional needs, will soon be under the guidance of Caley Thistle’s community development team.

The Championship outfit’s community staff will take on the training and management of the club, with long-serving Highland Disability Sport football coach Peter Corbett feeling the time is right to hand over the reins.

Corbett has not only trained and managed Highland United for 30 years, but, together with High Life Highland Disability Sport development officer Charlie Forbes, has worked tirelessly to attract funding to ensure the team are always well prepared and well presented at events at home and abroad.

The Covid-19 pandemic caused a significant disruption to the activities of Highland United, who were formed as a stand-alone entity in 2009, separating from Highland Disability Sport in a bid to secure more funding.

Corbett is hoping that the transfer of responsibility to the ICT community development staff will spark new life into the para football set-up.

In recent months, the club’s community staff have been organising weekly training sessions for more than 20 United junior and senior players and are now ready to formally take over the running of the team.

Corbett said: “It has been an honour to manage the Highland United team over the years.

“They are a great bunch to work with and they get so much enjoyment out of training and wearing the Highland United strip.

“However, the time is right for ICT community development team to assume full responsibility for the side, and I have every confidence they will carry on the good work.”

Since the turn of year, Highland United have seen an increase of 150% in attendees thanks to school visits and the staging of festivals, such as a recent event at Caledonian Stadium.

On top of this, they have launched a para school programme engaging weekly with more than 60 pupils at five secondary schools and one primary school.

They are also working with disability groups such as Special Needs Action Project (SNAP) and High Life Highland Disability to provide sessions to those who may not have the opportunity to do so.

‘Bridge between club and community’

Forbes, who is also president of Inverness Harriers, recently joined the ICT Community Trust board of directors to provide the trust with a greater insight into para football.

And he feels the switch over to Caley Thistle is a perfect match for the future.

He said: “The transfer is a great fit for the community development team, which is the bridge between the football club and the community.

“We already work with the youngest and oldest members of our community through our community programmes and adding the para footballers is a great addition.”

Highland United draw players from throughout the Highlands and, working with High Life Highland, organise occasional festivals for para footballers in Inverness, Lochaber, Skye and Caithness.