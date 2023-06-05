Buzz is the business for Ellon mum-of-three Natasha Baxter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Buzz is the business for Ellon mum-of-three Natasha Baxter

She told us it was impossible to find affordable premises for her furniture venture

"Landlords were not willing to come down in price or even entertain the idea of a furniture business" - Natasha Baxter. Image: DCT Media
By Keith Findlay

Every Monday, we ask small businesses key questions. Here we speak to Natasha Baxter, who runs Buzz Baxter Furniture and Accessories in Ellon.

How and why did you start in business?

I wasn’t working and was a stay-at-home mum for my dogs. I really wanted to do something that was worthwhile. After experiencing issues ordering new furniture for my own home, I thought it would be a good idea to have a furniture company that offers options to all budgets and actually holds items in stock.  So, in 2022, I attended my first post-Covid furniture show to get some ideas and meet suppliers, and ended up buying a load of stock.

Buzz Baxter Furniture and Accessories officially started in January 2023, when the website went live. Unfortunately, we had to jump over a few hurdles just to get to this point. I named the firm after our first family dog. He was a Bernese mountain dog and my boys named him Buzz.

How did you get to where you are today?

I’ve always been very driven, probably more so when I was bringing up my children by myself. Most of the work has been done online, through building the web page and a social media presence. This has been a real learning experience for me as it wasn’t something I’d done before.

I also ran a weekend stand in the Bon Accord Centre, Aberdeen, as part of Aberdeen Curated, organised by Charlie House. This helped me generate more interest in my business and products.

Who helped you?

My biggest supporter is my partner, Simon Smith. Simon has helped me though my good days and bad, and even helped pick some of our products that are on the website.

The Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) is a great help for giving legal advice and support. I attended online FSB webinars to help me understand things I needed to know to run the business.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever had?

Keep going as everyone is struggling, not just my new business.

What is your biggest mistake?

It was a really costly mistake. Unfortunately, I paid my first web designer in full but was never able to use the website.  I had to find another web designer and start all over again, but this time I chose Melissa Forrest, from Razor Media, and she did an amazing job.

What are your greatest achievements?

Being a single mum, getting my first mortgage and buying a home for myself and my three children. I brought them up by myself until I met Simon.

How are you managing rapidly rising costs and how could the government help?

There is a lot of competition for online shops. I have to try to get the best prices for shipping and delivery in order to remain competitive.

I looked at getting a shop in Ellon, but the prices for rent and power were not realistic for a new business with a low budget. Landlords were not willing to come down in price or even entertain the idea of a furniture business, and this was even for council units that had been empty for years. This is definitely something the government could help with.

Natasha Baxter and her dog, Yogi.
Ms Baxter and her dog, Yogi. Image: Scott Baxter /DC Thomson

What do you still hope to achieve?

I’m still concentrating on getting my business off the ground in these hard times, focusing online before moving into premises as the business expands. Ideally this would be in Ellon, as I want to provide more for our local community.

What do you do to relax?

We get food delivered in, open a nice bottle of wine and sit watching a movie.

What are you currently reading, listening to or glued to on TV?

I absolutely loved Queen of the South and Ozark. I’m gutted they aren’t making any more series.

What do you waste your money on?

Eating out in nice restaurants with friends or family, and a cheeky bottle of wine or cocktails.

What’s the first thing you do when you get up in the morning?

Head downstairs and open the blinds so I don’t trip over any of my dogs. Yogi, my Newfoundland-St Bernard cross, always follows me through to the utility room cupboard for his morning treats.

What do you drive and dream of driving?

I’ve been driving Audis since I was 19.  I love cars but can’t see me ever changing from Audi. However, my “dog car” is a Mercedes Vito – it’s nice and low, so Yogi can jump in and out as I’m not able to lift a dog weighing 68kg (150lbs). Peanut, my rescue dog, likes to sit in the back so he can see out the window.

I would absolutely love a Bugatti Veyron but don’t think I could squeeze my dogs into it.

