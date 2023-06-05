Buzz is the business for Ellon mum-of-three Natasha Baxter

Every Monday, we ask small businesses key questions. Here we speak to Natasha Baxter, who runs Buzz Baxter Furniture and Accessories in Ellon.

How and why did you start in business?

I wasn’t working and was a stay-at-home mum for my dogs. I really wanted to do something that was worthwhile. After experiencing issues ordering new furniture for my own home, I thought it would be a good idea to have a furniture company that offers options to all budgets and actually holds items in stock. So, in 2022, I attended my first post-Covid furniture show to get some ideas and meet suppliers, and ended up buying a load of stock.

Buzz Baxter Furniture and Accessories officially started in January 2023, when the website went live. Unfortunately, we had to jump over a few hurdles just to get to this point. I named the firm after our first family dog. He was a Bernese mountain dog and my boys named him Buzz.

How did you get to where you are today?

I’ve always been very driven, probably more so when I was bringing up my children by myself. Most of the work has been done online, through building the web page and a social media presence. This has been a real learning experience for me as it wasn’t something I’d done before.

I also ran a weekend stand in the Bon Accord Centre, Aberdeen, as part of Aberdeen Curated, organised by Charlie House. This helped me generate more interest in my business and products.

Who helped you?

My biggest supporter is my partner, Simon Smith. Simon has helped me though my good days and bad, and even helped pick some of our products that are on the website.

The Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) is a great help for giving legal advice and support. I attended online FSB webinars to help me understand things I needed to know to run the business.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever had?

Keep going as everyone is struggling, not just my new business.

What is your biggest mistake?

It was a really costly mistake. Unfortunately, I paid my first web designer in full but was never able to use the website. I had to find another web designer and start all over again, but this time I chose Melissa Forrest, from Razor Media, and she did an amazing job.

What are your greatest achievements?

Being a single mum, getting my first mortgage and buying a home for myself and my three children. I brought them up by myself until I met Simon.

How are you managing rapidly rising costs and how could the government help?

There is a lot of competition for online shops. I have to try to get the best prices for shipping and delivery in order to remain competitive.

I looked at getting a shop in Ellon, but the prices for rent and power were not realistic for a new business with a low budget. Landlords were not willing to come down in price or even entertain the idea of a furniture business, and this was even for council units that had been empty for years. This is definitely something the government could help with.

What do you still hope to achieve?

I’m still concentrating on getting my business off the ground in these hard times, focusing online before moving into premises as the business expands. Ideally this would be in Ellon, as I want to provide more for our local community.

What do you do to relax?

We get food delivered in, open a nice bottle of wine and sit watching a movie.

What are you currently reading, listening to or glued to on TV?

I absolutely loved Queen of the South and Ozark. I’m gutted they aren’t making any more series.

What do you waste your money on?

Eating out in nice restaurants with friends or family, and a cheeky bottle of wine or cocktails.

What’s the first thing you do when you get up in the morning?

Head downstairs and open the blinds so I don’t trip over any of my dogs. Yogi, my Newfoundland-St Bernard cross, always follows me through to the utility room cupboard for his morning treats.

What do you drive and dream of driving?

I’ve been driving Audis since I was 19. I love cars but can’t see me ever changing from Audi. However, my “dog car” is a Mercedes Vito – it’s nice and low, so Yogi can jump in and out as I’m not able to lift a dog weighing 68kg (150lbs). Peanut, my rescue dog, likes to sit in the back so he can see out the window.

I would absolutely love a Bugatti Veyron but don’t think I could squeeze my dogs into it.