Caley Thistle sign former Cove Rangers winger Luis Longstaff

Caley Thistle have made their fourth signing of the summer window with the arrival of former Cove Rangers winger Luis Longstaff.

The 22-year-old has made the move to Inverness on a two-year deal.

Longstaff, who was a youth player at Newcastle United and Liverpool, made 36 appearances for Cove last season.

He represented England at under-16 and under-17 level.

✍️ Inverness Caledonian Thistle are delighted to announce the signing of right winger Luis Longstaff on a 2-year deal. 📷 @TMPfoto 👉 https://t.co/Qtu0Xrs81B pic.twitter.com/ojYQ9WZIG5 — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) July 20, 2023

The Englishman, who made one senior appearance for Liverpool in an EFL Cup match against Aston Villa in December 2019, had a loan spell at Queen’s Park during the 2021-22 season.

His only goal for Cove came in a 1-1 draw against Hamilton Accies at New Douglas Park in April.

Longstaff joins Jake Davidson, Adam Brooks and Charlie Gilmour, another former Cove Rangers player, as the new arrivals at the Caledonian Stadium for the 2023-24 season.