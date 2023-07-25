Caley Thistle’s Viaplay Cup progression hopes ended as they crash to Airdrieonians defeat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle’s Viaplay Cup progression hopes ended as they crash to Airdrieonians defeat

All-Championship League Cup group clash ends in disappointing home defeat for Inverness.

By Paul Chalk
Airdrie's Cammy Ballantyne celebrates after making it 1-0 at Inverness. Image: Ross Parker/SNS Group
Airdrie's Cammy Ballantyne celebrates after making it 1-0 at Inverness. Image: Ross Parker/SNS Group

Caley Thistle’s bid to reach the knockout stages of this year’s Viaplay Cup is over – after they fell to a 3-2 defeat against Championship rivals Airdrieonians, who are all but through.

Cammy Ballantyne fired Airdrie in front midway through the first half and Charlie Telfer doubled their lead.

A superb strike from Inverness’ Charlie Gilmour in the second half suddenly had their opponents rattling for the first time.

Billy Mckay’s penalty – which makes him Caley Jags’ record scorer on 102 goals, now ahead of Dennis Wyness’ tally – made it level-pegging.

However, former Highlanders forward Nikolay Todorov was on hand to earn a precious clincher for Airdrie, who have the maximum nine points from their three games in Group E.

If there is a winner in Wednesday’s Dundee v Dumbarton tie, they will move on to six points ahead of this final weekend of the group stage.

League Two Dumbarton will have no more games left, but Airdrie travel to Bonnyrigg, also of League Two, on Saturday, with ICT visiting Premiership Dundee on Sunday.

Inverness only have three points on the board, however, and their one remaining game is not enough to accumulate seven points – the minimum requirement they would need to go through to the second round as one of three best group runners-up.

Billy Mckay wins the penalty from which he scored to make it 2-2. Image: Ross Parker/SNS Group

Billy Dodds’ side have paid for their 2-1 loss at Dumbarton last week and this evening’s sickener to Airdrie.

Inverness were up against a newly-promoted Championship side, who had beaten the Sons and Dundee without the concession of a goal in their earlier League Cup outings.

The Diamonds arrived at the Caledonian Stadium full of confidence under the guidance of 31-year-old player/manager Rhys McCabe, who netted the late clincher from the spot against the Taysiders on Saturday.

Inverness midfielder David Carson slides in on Airdrie’s Adam Frizzell. Image: SNS.

Inverness made five changes from the side which slipped up at the Rock a week ago.

In came keeper Cammy MacKay, defenders Lewis Nicolson and Zak Delaney and midfielder Aaron Doran. There was also a debut for former Cove Rangers right-winger Luis Longstaff. 

Early on, a misjudged back-pass from Zak Dalaney almost allowed Josh O’Connor in, but the visiting midfielder could not make the best of it and Cammy MacKay mopped it up.

ICT’s first chance arrived from a Nathan Shaw corner and defender Danny Devine powered a header just past the left post.

Home left-back Nicolson then crumpled to the ground under no pressure, clutching his knee in a moment of concern. He was replaced on 15 minutes by Cammy Harper.

The evening worsened for ICT on 23 minutes when the Diamonds broke the deadlock.

Left-back Ballantyne strode forward, covering a lot of ground, spotted a gap and guided a low strike from the edge of the box, leaving Cammy MacKay beaten.

Airdrie’s Charlie Telfer doubles the lead to make it 2-0.  Image: SNS.

Airdrie’s already high confidence hit new heights soon after when skipper Adam Frizzell fed it through for Telfer, who supplied a slick neat finish past MacKay – and left Inverness were on the brink in terms of this year’s League Cup.

Longstaff’s early industry was being snuffed out and it was all about Airdrie and how much more damage they could inflict.

Dodds shuffled the pack at half-time bringing on Wallace Duffy, Adam Brooks and Keith Bray for Devine, Aaron Doran and Jake Davidson. An attacking triple-switch.

Airdrie were almost three up though on 49 minutes when Todorov was alert enough to volley a shot off the post.

On 62 minutes, ICT were back in the tie with a screamer – as summer signing Gilmour collected a poor clearance and rifled a 30-yarder high into the net. It was game on.

There were a sense Inverness could force spot-kicks, with the home fans roaring the Highlanders on.

With 14 minutes to go, Billy Mckay got his chance from the spot after Ballantyne took the striker down. He stepped up and slammed the ball home to make it 2-2, and time was on their side to try and secure the victory.

However, Frizzell lined up Todorov from close range and he raced away to celebrate the winner for the group’s perfect starters.

ICT’s Jake Davidson clears from Airdrie’s Lewis McGregor. Inage: Jasperimage.

CALEY THISTLE (4-4-1-1): Cammy Mackay 5, Delaney 5, Devine 5 (Duffy 46), Gilmour 6, Carson 6, Billy Mckay 6, Doran 6 (Bray 46), Davidson 5 (Brooks 46), Nicolson 3 (Harper 15), Longstaff 7 (Samuel 65), Shaw 6.

Subs not used: Ridgers (GK), Harper, Ram, Hyde.

AIRDRIEONIANS (4-3-3): Rae 6, Ballantyne 7, Taylor-Sinclair 6, Fordyce 6, O’Connor 7 (Gallagher 73), McGregor 6, Frizzell 6 (Aitken 90), Todorov 6, McMaster 6, Watson 6, Telfer 7 (Devenny 90).

Subs not used: Hutton (GK), McCabe, Dunlop, Spalding, Fellows, Gunn.

Referee: Matthew MacDermid.

Attendance: 1,115.

