Caley Thistle’s Viaplay Cup progression hopes ended as they crash to Airdrieonians defeat

Caley Thistle’s bid to reach the knockout stages of this year’s Viaplay Cup is over – after they fell to a 3-2 defeat against Championship rivals Airdrieonians, who are all but through.

Cammy Ballantyne fired Airdrie in front midway through the first half and Charlie Telfer doubled their lead.

A superb strike from Inverness’ Charlie Gilmour in the second half suddenly had their opponents rattling for the first time.

Billy Mckay’s penalty – which makes him Caley Jags’ record scorer on 102 goals, now ahead of Dennis Wyness’ tally – made it level-pegging.

However, former Highlanders forward Nikolay Todorov was on hand to earn a precious clincher for Airdrie, who have the maximum nine points from their three games in Group E.

If there is a winner in Wednesday’s Dundee v Dumbarton tie, they will move on to six points ahead of this final weekend of the group stage.

League Two Dumbarton will have no more games left, but Airdrie travel to Bonnyrigg, also of League Two, on Saturday, with ICT visiting Premiership Dundee on Sunday.

Inverness only have three points on the board, however, and their one remaining game is not enough to accumulate seven points – the minimum requirement they would need to go through to the second round as one of three best group runners-up.

Billy Dodds’ side have paid for their 2-1 loss at Dumbarton last week and this evening’s sickener to Airdrie.

Inverness were up against a newly-promoted Championship side, who had beaten the Sons and Dundee without the concession of a goal in their earlier League Cup outings.

The Diamonds arrived at the Caledonian Stadium full of confidence under the guidance of 31-year-old player/manager Rhys McCabe, who netted the late clincher from the spot against the Taysiders on Saturday.

Inverness made five changes from the side which slipped up at the Rock a week ago.

In came keeper Cammy MacKay, defenders Lewis Nicolson and Zak Delaney and midfielder Aaron Doran. There was also a debut for former Cove Rangers right-winger Luis Longstaff.

Early on, a misjudged back-pass from Zak Dalaney almost allowed Josh O’Connor in, but the visiting midfielder could not make the best of it and Cammy MacKay mopped it up.

ICT’s first chance arrived from a Nathan Shaw corner and defender Danny Devine powered a header just past the left post.

Home left-back Nicolson then crumpled to the ground under no pressure, clutching his knee in a moment of concern. He was replaced on 15 minutes by Cammy Harper.

The evening worsened for ICT on 23 minutes when the Diamonds broke the deadlock.

Left-back Ballantyne strode forward, covering a lot of ground, spotted a gap and guided a low strike from the edge of the box, leaving Cammy MacKay beaten.

Airdrie’s already high confidence hit new heights soon after when skipper Adam Frizzell fed it through for Telfer, who supplied a slick neat finish past MacKay – and left Inverness were on the brink in terms of this year’s League Cup.

Longstaff’s early industry was being snuffed out and it was all about Airdrie and how much more damage they could inflict.

Dodds shuffled the pack at half-time bringing on Wallace Duffy, Adam Brooks and Keith Bray for Devine, Aaron Doran and Jake Davidson. An attacking triple-switch.

Airdrie were almost three up though on 49 minutes when Todorov was alert enough to volley a shot off the post.

On 62 minutes, ICT were back in the tie with a screamer – as summer signing Gilmour collected a poor clearance and rifled a 30-yarder high into the net. It was game on.

There were a sense Inverness could force spot-kicks, with the home fans roaring the Highlanders on.

With 14 minutes to go, Billy Mckay got his chance from the spot after Ballantyne took the striker down. He stepped up and slammed the ball home to make it 2-2, and time was on their side to try and secure the victory.

However, Frizzell lined up Todorov from close range and he raced away to celebrate the winner for the group’s perfect starters.

CALEY THISTLE (4-4-1-1): Cammy Mackay 5, Delaney 5, Devine 5 (Duffy 46), Gilmour 6, Carson 6, Billy Mckay 6, Doran 6 (Bray 46), Davidson 5 (Brooks 46), Nicolson 3 (Harper 15), Longstaff 7 (Samuel 65), Shaw 6.

Subs not used: Ridgers (GK), Harper, Ram, Hyde.

AIRDRIEONIANS (4-3-3): Rae 6, Ballantyne 7, Taylor-Sinclair 6, Fordyce 6, O’Connor 7 (Gallagher 73), McGregor 6, Frizzell 6 (Aitken 90), Todorov 6, McMaster 6, Watson 6, Telfer 7 (Devenny 90).

Subs not used: Hutton (GK), McCabe, Dunlop, Spalding, Fellows, Gunn.

Referee: Matthew MacDermid.

Attendance: 1,115.