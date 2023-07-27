Shinty: Kingussie setting the pace as they target three in a row

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shinty: Kingussie setting the pace as they target three in a row

Kings trail Mowi Premiership leaders Newtonmore by two points but have four games in hand.

By Alasdair Bruce
Kingussie goalscorer James Falconer shares his delight with Alexander Michie. Image: Neil Paterson.
Kingussie goalscorer James Falconer shares his delight with Alexander Michie. Image: Neil Paterson.

They may only be halfway through their league programme, but Kingussie are already nicely-placed to secure a third successive top-flight title.

Having only dropped three points over the first half of their campaign, even the threat of a two-point deduction for their postponed match against Skye is unlikely to derail a side who only trail leaders Newtonmore by two points but with four games in hand.

Oban Camanachd are next up for the Kings with both sides very much on the hunt for silverware.

They have already taken a trophy apiece this term while they will also meet in the Artemis Macaulay Cup final and are on opposite sides of the Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup semi-final draw.

Kingussie manager Iain Borthwick remains without playmaker Thomas Borthwick for the trip to Mossfield.

He said: “Thomas still can’t properly bend his knee and it’s still a bit swollen so he will be out for this Saturday.

“I’m just hoping he’s going to be good for the Scottish semi-final against Kinlochshiel the week after.”

Kingussie’s Thomas Borthwick celebrates scoring against Newtonmore. Image: Neil Paterson. 

Kingussie’s Cameron Bremner is free of suspension but misses the game as he is on holiday.

Borthwick added: “We’ll basically have the same squad available as beat Kinlochshiel and the boys are in good spirit after last week’s performance, especially considering the players we had missing.

“We know Oban Camanachd won’t be easy and knowing Gareth as a player, he will certainly have them fired up for it.”

Oban Camanachd manager Gareth Evans said: “We’ll have both Daniel MacVicar and Scott MacMillan back after suspension whilst Ross Macmillan is available again so that boosts our numbers.

“However, injury and illness continue to rule out Andy MacDonald and Daniel Sloss.”

Kyles look to maintain momentum

Kyles Athletic go in search of a fourth successive league win when Newtonmore visit Tighnabruaich.

Player-coach Roddy Macdonald said: “Things are looking good in the league at the moment.

“We are playing some good stuff just now and scoring goals, but we do need to tighten up a bit as we are conceding too many.

“Newtonmore will want to keep the pressure on Kingussie and pick up another two points, so we are expecting a good, hard game.

“We have a couple of players unavailable but will be along the same lines as last weekend.”

Newtonmore co-manager Norman MacArthur said: “Declan Brannan is free of a one-game ban but has been carrying an injury.

“Iain Richardson and Struan Ross are both still out, so we’ll be similar to the squad which won at Kinlochshiel a fortnight ago.

“Tighnabruaich is always a hard place to go but I’m confident given the players we have available.

“Kingussie still have nine games to play which is a lot. We have five games to go and all we can do is keep winning to give ourselves an outside chance of the title.”

Inveraray, who have Ruaraidh Graham completing his two-game ban, can pull level on points with Glenurquhart and Lochaber at the top of the Mowi National Division if they beat Col Glen, who will be without Jamie MacVicar as he serves the final game of a three-match suspension.

Five of the eight teams in the division still harbour hopes of promotion and Fort William would boost their chances if they can take maximum points against Oban Celtic.

Sloss impresses on Ireland tour

The Scotland under-17 squad enjoyed mixed fortunes in this year’s RI Cruden Ireland shinty/hurling tour.

The young Scots opened with a 40-24 victory over Kildare at the Hawkfield Centre of Excellence.

Oban Camanachd’s Matthew Sloss grabbed a hat-trick and a point to finish top scorer on the night whilst a treble from Kinlochshiel’s Archie MacRae, doubles from Beauly’s Torrin Cairns and Bute’s Rory McDonald as well as two points from Skye’s Archie Millar and a point from Oban Celtic’s Innes Jackson made up their tally.

Inverness player Iain Hunter was given the RI Cruden man of the match accolade.

However, Kilkenny under-17 proved more formidable opponents at Nowlan Park and they quickly ran up a 22-6 interval lead. The Scots rallied in the second half but the Irish still took the honours with a 28-15 win.

Skye’s Archie Millar was the Scots top scorer with six points whilst Oban pair Innes Jackson and Matthew Sloss both scored goals.

Scotland skipper Finlay “Stork “Maclennan added two points with Newtonmore’s Euan Dingwall getting the other.

The Scotland coaching team was made up of Ronald Ross and Will Cowie from the Camanachd Association and Scotland under-21 and Glasgow Mid Argyll boss Alan MacRae.

