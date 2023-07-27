Shinty: Kingussie setting the pace as they target three in a row

They may only be halfway through their league programme, but Kingussie are already nicely-placed to secure a third successive top-flight title.

Having only dropped three points over the first half of their campaign, even the threat of a two-point deduction for their postponed match against Skye is unlikely to derail a side who only trail leaders Newtonmore by two points but with four games in hand.

Oban Camanachd are next up for the Kings with both sides very much on the hunt for silverware.

They have already taken a trophy apiece this term while they will also meet in the Artemis Macaulay Cup final and are on opposite sides of the Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup semi-final draw.

Kingussie manager Iain Borthwick remains without playmaker Thomas Borthwick for the trip to Mossfield.

He said: “Thomas still can’t properly bend his knee and it’s still a bit swollen so he will be out for this Saturday.

“I’m just hoping he’s going to be good for the Scottish semi-final against Kinlochshiel the week after.”

Kingussie’s Cameron Bremner is free of suspension but misses the game as he is on holiday.

Borthwick added: “We’ll basically have the same squad available as beat Kinlochshiel and the boys are in good spirit after last week’s performance, especially considering the players we had missing.

“We know Oban Camanachd won’t be easy and knowing Gareth as a player, he will certainly have them fired up for it.”

Oban Camanachd manager Gareth Evans said: “We’ll have both Daniel MacVicar and Scott MacMillan back after suspension whilst Ross Macmillan is available again so that boosts our numbers.

“However, injury and illness continue to rule out Andy MacDonald and Daniel Sloss.”

Kyles look to maintain momentum

Kyles Athletic go in search of a fourth successive league win when Newtonmore visit Tighnabruaich.

Player-coach Roddy Macdonald said: “Things are looking good in the league at the moment.

“We are playing some good stuff just now and scoring goals, but we do need to tighten up a bit as we are conceding too many.

“Newtonmore will want to keep the pressure on Kingussie and pick up another two points, so we are expecting a good, hard game.

“We have a couple of players unavailable but will be along the same lines as last weekend.”

Newtonmore co-manager Norman MacArthur said: “Declan Brannan is free of a one-game ban but has been carrying an injury.

“Iain Richardson and Struan Ross are both still out, so we’ll be similar to the squad which won at Kinlochshiel a fortnight ago.

“Tighnabruaich is always a hard place to go but I’m confident given the players we have available.

“Kingussie still have nine games to play which is a lot. We have five games to go and all we can do is keep winning to give ourselves an outside chance of the title.”

Inveraray, who have Ruaraidh Graham completing his two-game ban, can pull level on points with Glenurquhart and Lochaber at the top of the Mowi National Division if they beat Col Glen, who will be without Jamie MacVicar as he serves the final game of a three-match suspension.

Five of the eight teams in the division still harbour hopes of promotion and Fort William would boost their chances if they can take maximum points against Oban Celtic.

Sloss impresses on Ireland tour

The Scotland under-17 squad enjoyed mixed fortunes in this year’s RI Cruden Ireland shinty/hurling tour.

The young Scots opened with a 40-24 victory over Kildare at the Hawkfield Centre of Excellence.

Oban Camanachd’s Matthew Sloss grabbed a hat-trick and a point to finish top scorer on the night whilst a treble from Kinlochshiel’s Archie MacRae, doubles from Beauly’s Torrin Cairns and Bute’s Rory McDonald as well as two points from Skye’s Archie Millar and a point from Oban Celtic’s Innes Jackson made up their tally.

Thanks to the Scotland & Kilkenny u-17’s for a great game of Shinty this evening in UPMC Nowlan Park. FT Kilkenny 6-0-10 (28), Scotland 2-3-3 (15) pic.twitter.com/WRDbo9LNlW — Kilkenny GAA (@KilkennyCLG) July 25, 2023

Inverness player Iain Hunter was given the RI Cruden man of the match accolade.

However, Kilkenny under-17 proved more formidable opponents at Nowlan Park and they quickly ran up a 22-6 interval lead. The Scots rallied in the second half but the Irish still took the honours with a 28-15 win.

Skye’s Archie Millar was the Scots top scorer with six points whilst Oban pair Innes Jackson and Matthew Sloss both scored goals.

Scotland skipper Finlay “Stork “Maclennan added two points with Newtonmore’s Euan Dingwall getting the other.

The Scotland coaching team was made up of Ronald Ross and Will Cowie from the Camanachd Association and Scotland under-21 and Glasgow Mid Argyll boss Alan MacRae.