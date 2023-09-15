Billy Dodds aiming to give Caley Thistle supporters reason to cheer again

Billy Dodds has called on Caley Thistle to bring their supporters some much-needed cause for celebration against Raith Rovers on Saturday.

Inverness are without a win from eight matches in all competitions, and make the trip to Kirkcaldy to face a high-flying Rovers side in the Championship this weekend.

Caley Jags occupy bottom spot in the table, having taken just a point from their opening four games.

Dodds insists it is time for his side to reward the loyalty of their fans.

He said: “I can see the players have got it in them, and we’ve got enough.

“One win won’t end everything, though – we’ve got to go and keep winning.

“We’ve got to give the fans some reward, especially the travelling away fans.

“We have got to reward the home fans as well, as they pay their hard-earned money and buy their season tickets.

“Away from home they are travelling and spending money, and I want to celebrate that and reward that.

“I want to start celebrating fans, especially the away ones, who are coming back up the road happy.

“That’s got to start now, because we’ve done enough talking about it.”

Dodds confident Inverness can turn it around

Although Inverness have had a poor start, Dodds feels there is still plenty of time to salvage their campaign.

He added: “We’ve got enough to be doing better.

“We’ve got enough to be going up the league and get to where we want to be, we’ve just started poorly.

“That has to end, and there’s no better place than Raith where we’ve got a good record.

“But we can’t rely on that.

“They will be playing with an edge because they’ve been winning games, but we can absolutely go and beat Raith Rovers on Saturday.

“What a change that will give us if we can go there and give us a result.

“We can’t just keep saying: ‘we’re making mistakes and that’s okay’. We’ve got to cut them out at some point and start making wins happen.”

Clean sheets key to improvement

Dodds has bemoaned a number of costly defensive errors which have hamstrung his side in recent weeks.

The Highlanders have yet to keep a clean sheet in nine competitive fixtures so far this term.

He is intent on tightening up, as he is confident Caley Jags have the firepower to hurt their opponents.

Dodds added: “We’ll approach it the same we always have, because we’ve had success there in the past.

“We’ve had success, getting into the play-offs or a cup final, because we’ve been strong-minded and had good habits.

“Most of the time we’ll score, so we have to go about getting a clean sheet on Saturday.”