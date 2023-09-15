Billy Dodds aiming to give Caley Thistle supporters reason to cheer again

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Billy Dodds aiming to give Caley Thistle supporters reason to cheer again

Inverness are without a win in eight competitive matches, ahead of the Championship trip to Raith Rovers.

By Andy Skinner
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds at the side of the pitch, with supporters in the stands
Caley Jags head coach Billy Dodds. Image: SNS

Billy Dodds has called on Caley Thistle to bring their supporters some much-needed cause for celebration against Raith Rovers on Saturday.

Inverness are without a win from eight matches in all competitions, and make the trip to Kirkcaldy to face a high-flying Rovers side in the Championship this weekend.

Caley Jags occupy bottom spot in the table, having taken just a point from their opening four games.

Dodds insists it is time for his side to reward the loyalty of their fans.

He said: “I can see the players have got it in them, and we’ve got enough.

“One win won’t end everything, though – we’ve got to go and keep winning.

“We’ve got to give the fans some reward, especially the travelling away fans.

Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds, who hopes to give supporters something to cheer about
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds. Image: SNS.

“We have got to reward the home fans as well, as they pay their hard-earned money and buy their season tickets.

“Away from home they are travelling and spending money, and I want to celebrate that and reward that.

“I want to start celebrating fans, especially the away ones, who are coming back up the road happy.

“That’s got to start now, because we’ve done enough talking about it.”

Dodds confident Inverness can turn it around

Although Inverness have had a poor start, Dodds feels there is still plenty of time to salvage their campaign.

He added: “We’ve got enough to be doing better.

Nathan Shaw celebrates with David Carson after scoring against Dunfermline
Nathan Shaw celebrates with David Carson after scoring against Dunfermline. Image: SNS

“We’ve got enough to be going up the league and get to where we want to be, we’ve just started poorly.

“That has to end, and there’s no better place than Raith where we’ve got a good record.

“But we can’t rely on that.

“They will be playing with an edge because they’ve been winning games, but we can absolutely go and beat Raith Rovers on Saturday.

“What a change that will give us if we can go there and give us a result.

“We can’t just keep saying: ‘we’re making mistakes and that’s okay’. We’ve got to cut them out at some point and start making wins happen.”

Clean sheets key to improvement

Dodds has bemoaned a number of costly defensive errors which have hamstrung his side in recent weeks. 

The Highlanders have yet to keep a clean sheet in nine competitive fixtures so far this term.

He is intent on tightening up, as he is confident Caley Jags have the firepower to hurt their opponents.

Dodds added: “We’ll approach it the same we always have, because we’ve had success there in the past.

“We’ve had success, getting into the play-offs or a cup final, because we’ve been strong-minded and had good habits.

“Most of the time we’ll score, so we have to go about getting a clean sheet on Saturday.”

Conversation