Billy Dodds says much-changed Caley Thistle side showed in SPFL Trust Trophy defeat to Arbroath

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Billy Dodds says much-changed Caley Thistle side showed in SPFL Trust Trophy defeat to Arbroath

Dodds made eight changes to his side, as Inverness went down 4-2 at Gayfield.

By Andy Skinner
Billy Dodds and his coaching team during the SPFL Trust Trophy defeat to Arbroath. Image: SNS
Billy Dodds and his coaching team during the SPFL Trust Trophy defeat to Arbroath. Image: SNS

Billy Dodds insists his team selection must be taken into consideration following Caley Thistle’s SPFL Trust Trophy exit against Arbroath.

Inverness went down 4-2 at Gayfield, which extended their run without a win to eight matches.

Dodds made eight changes for the trip to Angus, using the tie to rotate his squad and provide game-time for some fringe players.

Arbroath, who were closer to full strength, netted first half goals through David Gold and Thomas O’Brien.

Adam Brooks pulled one back before half-time, however Inverness substitute Harry Lodovica was red carded within two minutes of coming on just after the hour mark, which killed Caley Jags’ momentum in their efforts to level the scoring.

Thomas O’Brien celebrates netting for Arbroath. Image: SNS

The home side added to the scoresheet through Scott Stewart and Aaron Steele, with Lewis Hyde pulling back a late consolation for the 10-man visitors.

Dodds felt the difference in physicality showed against a robust Red Lichties side, with the loss of cheap goals an all too recurring theme.

Dodds said: “We are losing bad goals, we need to look at that. But we were blooding a lot of young boys and we’ve got to look at that – we had a 17-year-old and a 19-year-old in the middle of the park.

“We are trying to get them experience and game time. Arbroath played a strong side and were more physical than us, and I think that’s what won them the game.

Luis Longstaff in action against Arbroath. Image: SNS

“We have also got to acknowledge that we can’t keep handing teams goals. It doesn’t matter if we’ve got young boys, middle aged or experienced boys, that’s what we have been doing.

“We give them opportunities to get better, but if they don’t improve we get new ones. That’s what we have done.

“If we keep continuing to give people opportunities, and they keep making the same mistakes, we have to change it.

“That’s football, and that’s business. We can’t keep accepting it.

“It will be me – let’s be honest. It’s simple.

“But I don’t want to be too down on them. We have to learn that in types of games like this we have to be more aggressive.”

Inverness side freshened up

Only Brooks, Morgan Boyes and Wallace Duffy, who captained the side, retained their places from the 1-1 draw with Dunfermline. 

That allowed opportunities for teenagers Keith Bray and Robbie Thompson in the middle of the park, while Cammy Mackay was between the sticks and Aaron Doran made just his third start of the season.

Adam Brooks celebrates with Luis Longstaff after netting against Arbroath. Image: SNS

Mackay was called into action on 16 minutes, blocking a Kenan Dunnwald-Turan effort with his legs after Bray was dispossessed.

Arbroath had taken control of the match and it was no surprise they took the lead on 34 minutes, when Hylton beat Duffy to the ball before sending a teasing low delivery to the far post, where Gold was on hand to tuck home.

Mackay’s excellent fingertip save thwarted Dunnwald-Turan’s header, but Inverness were in all sorts of trouble four minutes before the break when they failed to deal with

Michael McKenna’s corner, with the ball dropping to O’Brien to prod home.

The visitors salvaged a lifeline within two minutes however. Luis Longstaff showed good footwork down the right before seeing his cross only partially cleared, before it dropped to Brooks to fire home his first Inverness goal.

Caley Jags’ momentum quickly dissipated

Dodds was forced into a change on the stroke of half-time when Duffy limped off, with Cameron Harper brought on in his place, while Charlie Gilmour emerged for the start of the second half in place of Austin Samuels.

Inverness made a strong start to the second half, with Brooks failing to get enough on an effort after going clean through, while Doran came even closer when his effort clipped the crossbar.

Inverness were building momentum but the sting was taken out of them on 63 minutes when Lodovica, just two minutes after replacing Bray, was shown a straight red card by Steven McLean after a high challenge on McKenna.

Harry Lodovica is sent off for a challenge on Arbroath’s Michael McKenna. Image: SNS

Arbroath capitalised, with a powerful low strike by Stewart from the edge of the box restoring the two-goal cushion on 70 minutes. There was time for it to worsen for Dodds’ side, when another McKenna set-piece was all too easily scrambled home by Steele.

Hyde’s header reduced the margin of defeat, but this was an afternoon for Caley Jags to forget.

While exiting the SPFL Trust Trophy will not be considered catastrophic, the failure to snap the winless sequence adds more pressure on them to do so on their return to league action.

The Championship’s two leading sides await, with next Saturday’s trip to Raith Rovers followed by a home match against Dundee United.

Inverness cannot afford to put their return to form on hold any longer.

Player Ratings

ARBROATH (4-2-3-1): Adams 6; Steele 6, Little 6, O’Brien 6, Stewart 7; Jacobs 7 (Slater 72), Gold 8 (Norey 79); Balde 7 (Dow 59), McKenna 7, Hylton 7 (Stowe 72); Dunnwald-Turan 6 (McIntosh 72).

Subs not used: Gaston.

CALEY THISTLE (4-2-3-1): Mackay 6; Davidson 6, Duffy 5 (Harper 45), Boyes 6, Delaney 6; Bray 6 (Lodovica 60), Thompson 6 (Hyde 73); Longstaff 7, Doran 6 (Shaw 60), Samuels 5 (Gilmour 46); Brooks 6.

Subs not used: Ridgers.

Referee: Steven McLean 6

Attendance: 780

Star Man: David Gold

More from Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle defender Wallace Duffy. Image: SNS
Wallace Duffy eager for Caley Thistle to atone for 'dreadful start' to campaign
Billy Dodds with first team coach Barry Wilson. Image: SNS
Barry Wilson hopes near full-strength Caley Thistle can see them end winless run at…
Caley Thistle Women players battle for the ball in a SWF Championship match against Rossvale.
Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason looking for reaction after first defeat of season
Barry Wilson standing with Billy Dodds at the side of the pitch
Barry Wilson says Caley Thistle's desperation for win is not dampened by SPFL Trust…
Russell Duncan, in his playing days at Caley Thistle. Image: DC Thomson
Russell Duncan insists Caley Thistle should not treat SPFL Trust Trophy lightly
Aberdeen players on the pitch
Duncan Shearer: No excuses - Aberdeen have to be better than they have shown…
2
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds is chasing victory in the SPFL Trust Trophy against Arbroath this weekend
Caley Thistle ponder injury risks ahead of SPFL Trust Trophy trip to Arbroath
Inverness' Keith Bray and Dunfermline's Chris Hamilton in action. Image: SNS.
Caley Thistle fan view: A tough watch but it's a point on the board
Morgan Boyes keeps tabs on Dunfermline's Lewis McCann. Image: SNS
Whirlwind start is fine for defender Morgan Boyes at Caley Thistle
Caley Jags head coach Billy Dodds. Images: Craig Foy/SNS Group
Billy Dodds: Costly offside call denied Caley Thistle first league win

Conversation