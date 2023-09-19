Caley Thistle chief Scot Gardiner: Interim managers John Robertson and Charlie Christie NOT in frame to replace axed boss Billy Dodds

Neither John Robertson nor Charlie Christie will be the next permanent Caley Thistle manager.

This has been confirmed by Inverness chief executive Scot Gardiner, who aims for the Championship club to have a new boss in place swiftly following the sacking of Billy Dodds.

Head coach Dodds and assistant manager Barry Wilson lost their jobs on Sunday after nine successive games without a win in league and cup competitions.

Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Raith Rovers left Inverness two points adrift at the foot of the Championship table.

Gardiner revealed the Caley Thistle board held a meeting on Sunday afternoon before delivering the news to Dodds and club legend Wilson.

It was then confirmed former managers Robertson and Christie will be in interim charge – and they are preparing the team for Saturday’s home league clash with Dundee United.

Robertson, who has bossed ICT twice, including taking them into the SPL in 2004, is the club’s sporting director, having stepped down from the hot-seat in 2021 following a period of compassionate leave.

The former Hearts striker had been tipped to re-take the reins permanently in the wake of Dodds’ exit, even jointly leading the bookies’ list with and ex-Inverness midfielder – and current Morton manager – Dougie Imrie on Tuesday’s afternoon afternoon.

Inverness’ academy director Christie, meanwhile, managed the Caley Jags in the top-flight from January 2006 until August 2007.

With speculation rife about who will succeed Dodds, Gardiner made clear neither Robertson or Christie are in the frame to take the job on long-term, and said: “No chance. None. Zero.

“They both have very important jobs, and we shone the batlight up after our board meeting on Sunday night asking them to do it.

“We didn’t know (in advance), because we didn’t meet until Sunday evening and we could have decided to keep going as we were, so we hadn’t said anything to John or Charlie.

“We had to get hold of them first and say: ‘this is what we need you to do’, and both of them said they will do it.

“Then they will step back into their positions and crack on.”

‘Very lucky to have this experience’ at club to fill void

Inverness chief Gardiner is grateful to have such experienced men ready to step into the breach when needed while the board hunt for a new boss.

He said: “They are big personalities, they are long in the tooth in terms of their experience in the game.

“All you are looking for there is some grey hair and wisdom to calm things down and get us through Saturday, then we can see what happens.

“They are 100 per cent interim – they both have very important jobs, so they know that’s what they are going to do.

“Speaking to my dad – and I don’t speak to him very often about the ins and outs of the club – he said we are very lucky to have that experience in the building already.

“Normally you’re looking at an under-18s coach, but we are turning to two guys who have both managed successfully in the Premiership, which allows all the other coaches to keep doing what they’re doing.

“I don’t want them to be in the cauldron very long. I want to get our business done and move on very quickly.”

Dugout debut for new permanent manager likely to be at Arbroath, with shortlist by Wednesday

It is understood Robertson and Christie will only be in charge for the Dundee United match – with the club eager to get someone in place for the Arbroath match on August 30.

Gardiner added: “We want to do it as soon as possible.

“I don’t see this being a long, protracted process. It will be quicker than the last time because we’re in the season.

“It’s our job to get on it. We will have our shortlist complete by Wednesday. We will then act as quickly as we professionally can.

“There could, of course, be complications – for example, it could be someone who is in another position right now.”