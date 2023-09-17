Billy Dodds sacked by Caley Thistle following nine-game winless run

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Billy Dodds sacked by Caley Thistle following nine-game winless run

Dodds and assistant manager Barry Wilson have parted company with the Caley Jags.

By Danny Law
Billy Dodds took charge of Caley Thistle in June 2021. Image: SNS Group
Billy Dodds took charge of Caley Thistle in June 2021. Image: SNS Group

Billy Dodds has been sacked by Caley Thistle following a nine-game winless run.

The former Scotland international had signed a new two-year deal with the club in June, only days after the club were beaten 3-1 by Celtic in the Scottish Cup final.

Caley Jags were beaten 1-0 by Raith Rovers on Saturday following a late strike by Jamie Gullan.

The result left Inverness sitting bottom of the Championship with only one point from their opening five games.

Barry Wilson, Caley Thistle’s assistant manager, has also left the club.

Billy Dodds has left Caley Thistle. Image: Craig Brown/SNS Group

The club’s sporting director John Robertson and the academy director Charlie Christie have been placed in interim charge.

A Caley Thistle statement read: “It is with much regret that the club has taken the decision to terminate the contracts of head coach Billy Dodds and his assistant manager Barry Wilson with immediate effect.

“In the first instance we would like to put on record our huge appreciation for the efforts of Billy since taking the position. His professionalism, attention to detail and positive attitude could never be faulted no matter the challenges we faced.

“The run to the Premiership play-off final in his first season was an epic effort which saw us only fall short in the final 45 minutes of the final and it goes without saying that reaching the Scottish Cup final for the second time in our 29-year history was a fantastic achievement, as was the performance of the team that day against the Scottish champions.

“It is important to note that this is not a decision which has been taken lightly and as our history shows, it is rarely the way managerial changes happen at Caledonian Stadium.

“We do not have a revolving door, nor a hire and fire at the drop of the hat attitude and we do not expect that to change going forward.”

Former Aberdeen, Rangers and Dundee United striker Dodds joined Caley Thistle as assistant to interim manager Neil McCann during the 2020-21 season while John Robertson was on compassionate leave.

In June 2021, Dodds was confirmed as the club’s new permanent manager with Robertson taking on a sporting director role.

It was Dodds’ first role as a manager having previously worked as an assistant manager at Ross County, Dundee and Queen of the South.

The statement continued: “The CEO and full board of directors had been meeting regularly with Billy regarding performances, results, and our expectations and ambitions for this season.

“We were all determined to give ourselves the best possible chance to succeed.

“Our intention is always to be competing for promotion but as is repeated regularly in such circumstances we are in a results driven business and sadly, this seasons results have not reflected the quality we believe we have in the building.

“Assistant manager Barry Wilson is a club legend and he has more than ably served the club as player and coach.

“His many years here as both, and the respect with which he has been held, shows our appreciation of his service.

“Sometimes in football we have to make difficult decisions and both of the decisions outlined above fall very hard into that category.

“Sporting director John Robertson and academy director Charlie Christie will take charge of the team in the interim period while we endeavour to find a new head coach in short order and applications will be accepted at footballdept@ictfc.co.uk

“We have great plans for the club as we move towards our 30th year and indeed a bright future.

“More importantly we have a very good squad of players, many of whom were brought in over the last two years and they now have to step up and prove they are worthy of the plaudits they have all previously received to help both the interim football dept staff and the new head coach, once appointed.”

