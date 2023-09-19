Heavy rain warning issued for western Highlands and Argyll and Bute overnight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Heavy rain warning issued for western Highlands and Argyll and Bute overnight

Residents are being warned of heavy rainfall which could lead to flooding of homes and businesses.

By Lottie Hood
Met Office yellow rain warning
The yellow weather warning is in place from 6pm on Tuesday evening. Image: Met Office

Residents in the western Highlands and Argyll and Bute are being warned to expect heavy rain overnight and possible flooding.

The yellow warning issued by the Met Office is in place from 6pm today until 8am on Wednesday morning.

Affected areas include parts of the western Highlands and Argyll and Bute including Fort William, Glencoe and Bridge of Orchy.

The warning also covers parts of northern and western Perthshire. 

Residents are being warned of heavy rainfall which could lead to flooding of homes and businesses.

Outbreaks of rain are forecast to be “persistent and heavy” at times with 20 to 40mm of rain expected to fall. This increases to as much as 60mm over high ground.

The rain is expected to clear in the early hours of tomorrow in the southwest Highlands but travel disruption is expected.

This is due to spray and flooding on roads affecting journey times.

More from Highlands & Islands

Stephen John Jones has not been seen in several weeks.
Appeal launched for missing man from Caithness not 'heard from or seen' in weeks
John Stewart at George Street Fish and Chip Shop.
Oban chip shop owner hits back after £4.80 bag of chips sparks outrage
Loganair flights from island airports such as Stornoway to Inverness will be suspended until the end of April. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Pilot makes safe landing after plane is struck by lightning just before arriving in…
To go with story by Stuart Findlay. Family calls for progress on dualling promise as they detail decades of grief Picture shows; Robert McCready with pictures of his late sister Carole McLay, who was killed in an accident on the A9.. Stonehaven. Supplied by Kath Flannery/DC Thomson Date; 18/09/2023
Brother of woman killed in A9 crash details decades of grief as he demands…
To go with story by Jenni Gee. McFarlane was fined for an attack on a bar manager caught on CCTV Picture shows; Ryan McFarlane. Inverness Justice Centre. Jenni Gee/DCT Media Date; 18/09/2023
Fine for drunken man who was caught on camera attacking bar manager
Charles Street was closed for two hours to allow children to play. Image: Emily Williams
'Children don't want to be stuck inside on their phones': Inverness hosts first Play…
Bride and groom standing under the Northern Lights.
Inverness photographer captures stunning 'bucket list' shot of bride and groom under Northern Lights
Spring Covid booster
Highlands OAP who doesn't drive offered Covid vaccine appointment over 100 miles from home
Police named Robert Bromell, 39, as the man who died following the crash in Oban. Image Police Scotland.
Family of dad who died after being hit by Oban ambulance describe heartbreaking moment…
Ellie O'Brien (L) and Helena Harvey (R) were left without any transport or accommodation when their van caught fire.
Two best friends 'overwhelmed' by support from Cromarty locals after campervan fire left them…

Conversation