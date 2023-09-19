Heavy rain warning issued for western Highlands and Argyll and Bute overnight

Residents in the western Highlands and Argyll and Bute are being warned to expect heavy rain overnight and possible flooding.

The yellow warning issued by the Met Office is in place from 6pm today until 8am on Wednesday morning.

Affected areas include parts of the western Highlands and Argyll and Bute including Fort William, Glencoe and Bridge of Orchy.

The warning also covers parts of northern and western Perthshire.

Residents are being warned of heavy rainfall which could lead to flooding of homes and businesses.

Outbreaks of rain are forecast to be “persistent and heavy” at times with 20 to 40mm of rain expected to fall. This increases to as much as 60mm over high ground.

The rain is expected to clear in the early hours of tomorrow in the southwest Highlands but travel disruption is expected.

This is due to spray and flooding on roads affecting journey times.