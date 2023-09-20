Scot Gardiner says 12-point gap led to Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds being sacked

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scot Gardiner says 12-point gap led to Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds being sacked

Defeat at Stark's Park left too much to do for a club with top-flight ambitions. Boss Dodds and assistant Barry Wilson were axed and now ICT close in on their successors.

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
Billy Dodds' last game in charge of Caley Thistle was Saturday's 1-0 defeat at Raith Rovers. Image: SNS Group
Caley Thistle chief Scot Gardiner insists falling a dozen points behind Championship leaders Raith Rovers after just five fixtures was the point where Billy Dodds’ spell in charge had to come to an end.

He explained that sacking Dodds and assistant Barry Wilson on Sunday was a tough call because the board always believed the run of alarming form could be halted.

However, with the club determined to become promotion chasers rather than relegation battlers, the decision was made to react, and Dodds was let go just a few months after signing a new two-year deal and reaching the Scottish Cup final.

The Hampden defeat to treble-winners Celtic in June followed ICT finishing sixth in the Championship on the back of a last-day loss to Ayr United. 

Including defeats in the League and Challenge Cups, Inverness are winless in their last nine fixtures.

Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Raith Rovers sent the Fifers top of the table, 12 points clear of rock-bottom ICT, who host Dundee United this Saturday in the league.

It’s the third successive season where the team have dipped with worrying results, although there were factors, mainly injuries, to blame for some of those slumps.

In 2021/22, the side went 11 games on the spin without winning before a sweeping 3-0 victory over Arbroath was a turning point.

From there, they reached the Premiership play-off final where they lost to St Johnstone after being level after three-quarters of the tie before losing 6-2. 

Last term, another batch of injuries hampered their form, with eight successive league matches without a win recorded from October 18 to January 2.

Caley Thistle chief executive Scot Gardiner.

Sixth-placed ICT finish was ‘terrible’

Gardiner said missing out on the top four last term allied with a rock-bottom start this season led to Dodds’ demise.

He said: “Billy, in his first year, had to get time. We believed he could turn it around and he did. We were 45 minutes away from promotion in Perth (when they lost to St Johnstone in the play-off final). You could say that’s the correct decision.

“The second season, tangibly and factually, we had 10 players out, with five long-term injuries. It was not Billy’s fault.

“They were not training ground injuries, they were impacts and broken legs and the like. It’s not the fault of the medical or football department. They were not over-trained or anything like that.

“We did, however, know we could not keep losing. If we lost to Arbroath that Saturday, that would have been that.

“We won 3-0 and didn’t play as well as we had in previous games where we’d lost. After winning that day, off we went on a run.

“In this instance, we finished sixth in the league, which is terrible for us. Getting promoted is our only priority every year. But we were sixth in the league.

Caley Thistle’s 4-2 loss at Arbroath in the SPFL Trust Trophy this month added to their woes.  Image: SNS Group

“On Saturday, September 9, (after losing to Arbroath in the SPFL Trust Trophy), we were out of two cups and bottom of the Championship. We didn’t tangibly have loads of injuries, so we were not looking good at all.

“You then play really well (at Raith Rovers) and still lose. When you go five league games into the season and you are 12 points behind the league leaders, when our only priority as a football club is to get promoted, then you must look at it.”

Time for new boss to spark reaction

Gardiner described Dodds as “a consummate professional, who was totally committed”.

However, he explained that on the back of missing out on the promotion play-offs in May, the latest winless start meant the board had little option but to make the tough call.

He said: “This time it was different and seen in the context of finishing sixth.

“If we made the change, we still have to play almost half the teams in the league at least four times and the others three times. Therefore, there is plenty of time to get the train back on the rails.

“As difficult as a decision as it was, it was unanimous what we should do.”

