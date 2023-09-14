Caley Thistle expect new signing Nikola Ujdur to finally arrive at club in coming days

Caley Thistle hope to have Australian defender Nikola Ujdur at the club by the end of this weekend.

Ujdur was signed by Inverness in the final hours of the summer transfer window, joining on a two-year deal from Rockdale Ilinden in his homeland.

The 24-year-old, who holds a Croatian passport, has since remained in Australia as he awaits the completion of his UK work visa application.

Caley Jags head coach Billy Dodds insists he is eagerly awaiting Ujdur’s arrival, but he does not want to put pressure on him following the lengthy delay to his arrival in the Highlands.

Dodds said: “We’re hoping to have him over in the next couple of days, which will be a big boost.

“He will bring assuredness, and he’s good on the ball, as well as being a big, solid defender.

“He has certain attributes that will improve our squad.

“I don’t want to put pressure on the young lad – he’s only 24.

“I played with Australians before – big Craig Moore, and Tony Vidmar – and they’ve got that bit of edge and nastiness to them that a lot of Scottish players have.

“They have a hunger and desire to do well, so I know the big man is keen and can’t wait to get going, and we can’t wait to have him here.”

Inverness squad up to speed for trip to Fife

Dodds made eight changes for Caley Thistle’s SPFL Trust Trophy loss at Arbroath last week in order to provide game time for players in need of action.

As part of that, Billy Mckay, David Carson, Danny Devine and Max Anderson were not included in the matchday squad.

Inverness return to Championship action away to Raith Rovers this weekend as they aim to end an eight-match winless sequence.

Dodds feels his squad is in good condition to make the trip to Fife, adding: “They will be ready.

“We’ve got a bit of rest and some extra sharpness with the boys who have been idle.

“You saw Max Anderson, who came in and immediately busted a gut, but he was cramping because he was lacking minutes.

“That’s what can happen to you if you’re not conditioned, so it was good to get minutes in the legs because everyone will be needed and they have to be ready.

“Arbroath was good for that. It wasn’t a good result, but it was good for getting people prepared.”

Dodds revealed defender Wallace Duffy, who skippered the side against Arbroath, is doubtful for this weekend’s match due to a hamstring strain he picked up in the 4-2 loss to the Red Lichties.

He added: “Wallace hasn’t trained since. He has a hamstring strain which will probably rule him out.

“He’s struggling to make the game, but we’ll give him every chance.”