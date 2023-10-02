Billy Mckay says new Caley Thistle boss Duncan Ferguson is instant hit

Billy Mckay insists Caley Thistle are ready to give their all for new boss Duncan Ferguson in a bid to build upon their first victory of the Championship season.

In a 3-2 victory at Arbroath on Saturday, the forward supplied an ice-cool finish to make it 3-0 early in the second half before a fightback offered hope to their hosts.

It was the perfect outcome for Ferguson in his first match in charge since becoming Billy Dodds’ successor last week.

He only had two days of working with the squad but he led them to their first win since beating Bonnyrigg Rose 2-1 on July 15 in the Viaplay Cup pushed them on to four points and above Morton on goal difference.

Ferguson ‘will look after’ his team

Mckay has been impressed with ex-Scotland, Everton, Newcastle and Rangers striker Ferguson.

He said: “The manager demanded we give 100%. He says he will look after us and he’ll give 100% back to us. You could see all the boys did that on Saturday.

“We have only had two days with him, but he’s demanded (high) standards straight away. That’s what we need.

“I am sure we will get to know him a lot more and the players will get to build personal relationships with him.

“It’s been very quick, so we will see how it goes from there.”

Goals from Luis Longstaff, Aaron Doran and Mckay put ICT 3-0 in front before 50 minutes, but Arbroath, who had won their last five games, hit back with goals from Scott Stewart and Michael McKenna.

Mckay was thrilled they got over the line to get that long-awaited victory.

He said: “It’s been a long time coming. We made hard work of it in the end, so it was a bit nervy, but I am delighted.

“We need more of that and to push up the league.”

Squad excited to work with ‘legend’

Mckay said he shares the squad’s eagerness to deliver performances and results for driven Ferguson.

He added: “Even my role on Saturday was a little bit different.

“I was dropping in a little but deeper and defending. Different managers have different ideas, so you just have to adapt to that.

“I am excited to work with the new manager, as everyone is.

“I knew what he was all about and I watched him plenty of times (as a player). Everyone knows he’s a legend in the game, so it will be good to work with him.”

Ridgers’ assist lapped up by Mckay

A classy hooked shot over Arbroath goalkeeper Derek Gaston was Mckay’s first league goal of the season and his first goal since becoming the club’s record scorer with 102 goals reached with a strike against Airdrie in the Viaplay Cup in July.

Mackay thanked the Inverness number one for lining him up, not for the first time.

He said: “It’s been a few games now since I scored, so I was pleased to get it.

“I had a chance in the first half that I didn’t take well, so I was delighted when the ball went in.

“Big Mark (Ridgers) has done that a few times now (with his long clearance), with a ball over the top and I finished it well.”