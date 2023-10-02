Billy Mckay says new Caley Thistle boss Duncan Ferguson is instant hit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Billy Mckay says new Caley Thistle boss Duncan Ferguson is instant hit

Inverness players and manager give a '100% pledge' as a fresh era starts with 3-2 win at Arbroath to lift the team off the foot of the Championship.

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
Caley Jags striker Billy Mckay fires his team 3-0 in front at Arbroath on Saturday. Image: Ross Brownlee/SNS Group
Caley Jags striker Billy Mckay fires his team 3-0 in front at Arbroath on Saturday. Image: Ross Brownlee/SNS Group

Billy Mckay insists Caley Thistle are ready to give their all for new boss Duncan Ferguson in a bid to build upon their first victory of the Championship season.

In a 3-2 victory at Arbroath on Saturday, the forward supplied an ice-cool finish to make it 3-0 early in the second half before a fightback offered hope to their hosts.

It was the perfect outcome for Ferguson in his first match in charge since becoming Billy Dodds’ successor last week.

He only had two days of working with the squad but he led them to their first win since beating Bonnyrigg Rose 2-1 on July 15 in the Viaplay Cup pushed them on to four points and above Morton on goal difference.

New Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson. Image: Ross Brownlee/SNS Group

Ferguson ‘will look after’ his team

Mckay has been impressed with ex-Scotland, Everton, Newcastle and Rangers striker Ferguson.

He said: “The manager demanded we give 100%. He says he will look after us and he’ll give 100% back to us. You could see all the boys did that on Saturday.

“We have only had two days with him, but he’s demanded (high) standards straight away. That’s what we need.

“I am sure we will get to know him a lot more and the players will get to build personal relationships with him.

“It’s been very quick, so we will see how it goes from there.”

Goals from Luis Longstaff, Aaron Doran and Mckay put ICT 3-0 in front before 50 minutes, but Arbroath, who had won their last five games, hit back with goals from Scott Stewart and Michael McKenna.

Mckay was thrilled they got over the line to get that long-awaited victory.

He said: “It’s been a long time coming. We made hard work of it in the end, so it was a bit nervy, but I am delighted.

“We need more of that and to push up the league.”

Squad excited to work with ‘legend’

Mckay said he shares the squad’s eagerness to deliver performances and results for driven Ferguson.

He added: “Even my role on Saturday was a little bit different.

“I was dropping in a little but deeper and defending. Different managers have different ideas, so you just have to adapt to that.

“I am excited to work with the new manager, as everyone is.

“I knew what he was all about and I watched him plenty of times (as a player). Everyone knows he’s a legend in the game, so it will be good to work with him.”

Caley Thistle striker Billy Mckay. Image: SNS Group

Ridgers’ assist lapped up by Mckay

A classy hooked shot over Arbroath goalkeeper Derek Gaston was Mckay’s first league goal of the season and his first goal since becoming the club’s record scorer with 102 goals reached with a strike against Airdrie in the Viaplay Cup in July.

Mackay thanked the Inverness number one for lining him up, not for the first time.

He said: “It’s been a few games now since I scored, so I was pleased to get it.

“I had a chance in the first half that I didn’t take well, so I was delighted when the ball went in.

“Big Mark (Ridgers) has done that a few times now (with his long clearance), with a ball over the top and I finished it well.”

