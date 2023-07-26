Record-breaker Billy Mckay sets fresh goals at Caley Thistle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Record-breaker Billy Mckay sets fresh goals at Caley Thistle

The lethal Inverness striker, who has scored 102 times for ICT, is set for his 250th appearance against Dundee this weekend.

By Paul Chalk
Billy Mckay tucks away his penalty against Airdrie, for his 102nd goal for ICT. Image: Ross Parker/SNS Group
Billy Mckay tucks away his penalty against Airdrie, for his 102nd goal for ICT. Image: Ross Parker/SNS Group

Billy Mckay is proud of being Caley Thistle outright record scorer – now he’s focused on firing the Championship club back to form.

It’s very early days in the season, but Tuesday’s 3-2 defeat in the Viaplay Cup against fellow second-tier opponents Airdrieonians saw them exit at the group stages with one game to go. 

Last week’s 2-1 defeat by League Two Dumbarton means even if they beat Premiership Dundee on Sunday, they cannot reach the seven points minimum they would need to squeeze through as one of the best three runners-up.

Mckay’s spot-kick leveller against Airdrie, which came seven days after he matched Dennis Wyness record of 101 club goals, offered ICT hope after Charlie Gilmour had pulled them back into the tie from being 2-0 down.

However, ex-ICT forward Nikolay Todorov popped up with the winner to put the Diamonds on the brink of qualification after three straight victories for the Championship newcomers.

Relief and pride after scoring penalty

Mckay admits getting the record-breaking goals is a weight off his shoulders – and he wants to keep hitting the net.

He said: “It’s good to get over the line so early in the season. I didn’t really want it to be hanging over me and go on a run with everyone talking about it.

“Hopefully I can kick on and keep scoring throughout the rest of the season.”

“It was definitely something I wanted to get early in the season, and getting two goals early in the season is good.

“The big picture is there, and the results obviously haven’t been as good as we hoped for, so we’ve got a lot to work on and talk about, and a lot to try and improve before the start of the league campaign (on August 5 at home to Queen’s Park).”

Former Caley Jags manager Terry Butcher signed Billy Mckay in 2011. Images: SNS Group

Terry Butcher kept faith in Mckay

The former Northern Ireland international, who was signed by Terry Butcher in 2011, is in his third spell with the Highland capital club.

He is grateful to Butcher for showing faith in him after a slow start – and he’s never looked back.

He said: “I think if people were told that I’d be the record holder after my first season at the club not many would have believed it.

“I think I only got three goals in my first season, and I only started playing really after Christmas.

“A lot of people were surprised when Terry Butcher offered me a new two-year deal, but obviously he saw something in me in training and the games I played.

“Thankfully over the next couple of seasons I kicked on, and I’ve come back to the club three times now, so it shows what it means to me.

“Obviously in the summer there was a bit of speculation, but I always wanted to stay and I’m glad it got done and I’ve been able to break the record.”

There was disappointment for ICT boss Billy Dodds as his side lost to Airdrieonians. Image: Ross Parker/SNS Group

Premiership is prime target for ICT

Mckay’s future was up in the air this summer as Ayr United tabled an offer and other clubs showed an interest in snapping up the 34-year-old.

However, he signed a new two-year deal and he hopes there could be another forward to come in to challenge his impressive scoring numbers.

He added: “It’s obviously great to get it (the record) done, and hopefully someone can come along and beat me quicker than I beat Dennis.

“That would mean the club has a great striker who is scoring a lot of goals and helping the club like I have.

“I’ve had some great times here in the past, and I know I’m getting on a bit now in age, but I really want to help the club get back into the Premiership – that’s my next target now.”

Now all set for 250th ICT appearance

And he’s scored these 102 goals in 249 games as he gets poised for another milestone if he plays at Dundee this Sunday.

He said of that appearance stat: “It’s not bad, I’ll take that.

“Any striker getting under one in three goals is doing well, and I’m on about one in two and-a-half.

“Along the way I could have scored more, but I could have missed more as well. I’m always a striker that puts myself in there, even when I’m not scoring.

“I try to get into the right places and try to get the ball in the net, and thankfully I’ve managed to do that quite a few times.”

