Aberdeen road closures: Up to date list of all roads closed in the area

If you’re driving in Aberdeen this week, here’s a handy wrap-up of all the new and ongoing roadworks and road closures in place.

These run from April 11 – April 17.

New road closures in Aberdeen

Portland Street will be closed from 6pm on Monday until 6am the next day between its junctions with South College Street and the east boundary of 36 Portland Street. This is to allow Scottish Water to carry out “urgent” ironwork renewals.

Pitmedden Road will close from 7pm on Monday until 6am on Wednesday from the Tillybrig cottage junction to the concrete plant entrance. The road will be closed while Openreach carries out cabling works.

North Anderson Drive will be closed between Provost Rust roundabout and the Haudagain southbound on Monday night, and northbound on Tuesday night. Both closures will be in place from 7pm-6am and mark the final phase of the long-awaited Haudagain upgrade.

Kennerty Mills Road in Peterculter will also close on Monday at 8am from its junction with Kennerty Road to its junction with Burnside Road. It is closed for sewer and water connection works and is expected to reopen on April 29.

Skene Street will be closed from 9am on Thursday until April 29. It will be closed between its junctions with Rosemount Viaduct and Spa Street while sewer repair work is carried out.

CityFibre works will shut off Hopetoun Crescent, Hopetoun Road and Hopetoun Drive at various points for a week from Thursday.

Hopetoun Grange and Hopetoun Court will also be impacted from Tuesday.

A lane on Great Western Road will closed from its junction with Hammerfield Avenue to a point 20 metres east on Saturday while City Fibre carries out works. The section will be closed between 9am and 5pm.

Road closures in Aberdeen expected to end

Ashley Road and Ashley Park Drive were closed on May 10 for City Fibre to carry out works. The road is expected to reopen on Tuesday at 5pm.

Westholme Cresent North will be reopened on Sunday. It was closed on April 4 for carriageway resurfacing.

Long-term closures

Sections of Union Street, Belmont Street, Back Wynd, Gaelic Lane and Little Belmont Street remain closed for Aberdeen City Council’s Spaces for People.

East Green and Correction Wynd were closed in February and will reopen in May.

Hadden Street was closed between its junctions with Market Street and East Green in March, and will also reopen in May.

Mid Stocket Road was closed February 28 between its junctions with North Anderson Drive and Raeden Court for sewage connection works. It is expected to remain closed until June 6.

Tillydrone Terrace was closed from its junction with Coningham Road north in October 2021. It is expected to reopen on October 17.

