‘A twinkle in her eye’: Tributes to Gaelic gold medalist Kirsteen Maclennan after death aged 49

Mum-of-two Kirsteen Maclennan, nee Menzies, of Dingwall Academy, Black Isle Gaelic Choir and Beauly Shinty Club has died.

By Louise Glen
Kisteen Menzies Maclennan in her trademark pink jumper.
KIrsteen Menzies of the Black Isle Gaelic Choir leads the massed choirs. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

A popular Gaelic music teacher has been remembered as a “true friend and inspirational conductor” following her death aged 49.

Gaelic singer, chorister, music teacher and conductor Kirsteen Maclennan died on Friday morning.

She conducted Dingwall Gaelic Choir and Black Isle Gaelic Choir to victory in major events.

Kirsteen was 49, and had been ill for a short time.

The musician was married to Jamie “Stork” Maclennan, a former Beauly Shinty Club player, and the mum to boys Finlay and Hector.

She was the daughter of Janet and Hamish Menzies.

Her dad, who received the freedom of Dingwall, died two years ago in September 2021.

A Royal National Mod Gold Medalist – Kirsteen won her trophy in Largs in 2002.

Dingwall Gaelic musician Kirsteen MacLennan has died

The multi-talented mum was an inspirational music teacher at Dingwall Academy.

Many will remember Kirsteen for her triumphant wins for many years with Dingwall Gaelic Choir at the Royal National Mod. She took over the reins, from her dad, in 2008.

In the Gaelic world, she liked to be known as Kirsteen Menzies.

The Black Isle Gaelic Choir.
Kirsteen Menzies , conductor of the Black Isle Gaelic Choir, Dingwall with the Margrat Duncan Memorial Trophy with on the left Finlay Maclennan and on the right of the trophy Steven MacIver. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

In the past few years with the Black Isle Gaelic Choir, she soared to success in the Margrat Duncan Memorial Trophy at the group’s first outing at the Royal National Mod in Perth in 2022.

She also sang with Gaelic gospel choir Soisgeul and The Alba Choir – who were Scotland’s only ever entry in the Eurovision Choir competition.

For many years she was a chorister and then conductor of the award-winning Dingwall Gaelic Choir. It is believed she was the only person to win both the Gold Medal and conduct the Lovat and Tullibardine competition in the same year.

Kirsteen with dad Hamish Menzies with music.
Stalwarts of the Dingwall Gaelic Choir, Hamish Menzies and daughter Kirsteen. Image: Sandy McCook.

Under her conductorship, the choir were regular winners of the Lovat and Tullibardine competition – the premier contest in the Gaelic world.

Her tenure was with great success, winning the premier trophy in 2009, 2011, 2012, 2016, 2017.

The choir caused quite a stir in their trademark black and white kilts and matching “lucky” teddy.

Kirsteen Menzie conductor of Dingwall Gaelic Choir. Kisteen died last week.
Dingwall Gaelic Choir with their conductor Kirsteen Menzies. Image: Sandy McCook

She followed in the footsteps of her dad, Hamish Menzies, who had been the conductor since 1973.

Dingwall Gaelic musician Kirsteen Maclennan had a ‘wonderful sense of fun’

Broadcaster and singer Joy Dunlop, who conducts the Alba Choir, led tributes.

She said: “She always had a twinkle in her eye, she and Hamish were always up for mischief.

“We’re still coming to terms with the loss of our wonderful soprano.

“Kirsteen was not only a beautiful singer, inspiring conductor and talented arranger but also a true friend to so many of us.

“Her musicality was only rivalled by the warmth and kindness that she showed to all.

“Kirsteen also had a wonderful sense of fun and was never one to miss a post-competition singalong – or to go home early if the party was still going. ”

Friend, fellow conductor and chorister Kerrie Kennedy, a fellow Gold Medalist and depute head teacher in Oban said: “A beautiful golden soul taken far, far too soon.”

Kirsteen Menzies conducting the massed choirs at the Royal National Mod in Inverness in 2021.
Kirsteen Menzies led the massed choirs in a tribute to her late father, Hamish in 2021. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

‘She was magical to watch’

She added: “Family, friendship and music were so important to Kirst – no matter what she did in life.

“Her passion and musical vision for Gaelic song and particularly for Gaelic choral music was simply unique giving everything to a performance – whatever choir were in front of her.

“She was magical to watch conducting with such beauty and grace. She leaves a wonderful legacy behind.”

A spokeswoman for the Royal National Mod said: “Kirsteen will be fondly remembered as a true friend to all within the mòd community and was held in the highest esteem within the Gaelic music scene.

“Her death will leave a huge void at future mòds.”

President of Comunn nan Coisirean, Jacqueline Cotter, added: “Our Gaelic choral world has lost a beautiful soul, taken too soon. Another star in the sky.”

How late convert Kirsteen became huge shinty supporter

Beauly Shinty Club said it was missing their “late convert” to the sport.

In a tribute online, a spokesman said: “Her love affair with shinty became deep and strong, with Jamie proposing marriage to Kirsteen at the Cliffs of Moher, on the club trip to Ennis, County Clare in 2008.

“To prove her dedication to Beauly Shinty Club she even went through the Camanachd Association Foundation Coaching certificate and coached the u-14 team in 2022 so that Hector and his peers didn’t miss out on this important development stage.

“Kirsteen was immensely proud of both Finlay and Hector, and the representative honours both boys have achieved in their short careers, and was delighted that both boys have chosen the sport of their forebears of their own volition.”

Kirsteen Menzies, conductor of the Black Isle Gaelic Choir, Dingwall with the Margrat Duncan Memorial Trophy. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

‘Her singing prowess will be sorely missed’

The spokesman added: “Kirsteen’s passing, and her enthusiastic and positive support, will be sorely missed at Beauly games where her singing prowess and great lung capacity meant that no one could shout ‘C’mon Beauly’ as loud.”

Kirsteen’s funeral will take place this Saturday, October 14, at St Clements Church, Dingwall at 10.30am then on to Mitchell Hill Cemetery before the wake at the British Legion, Dingwall.

Mourners are encouraged to wear a flash of tartan or a splash of pink and kilts are “very welcome”.

Organisers of Royal National Mod unveil line-up of events ahead of Paisley festival

Conversation