Calum Mackay loan signing adds to Nairn County’s attacking options

The forward has joined the Breedon Highland League side until the end of the year.

By Callum Law
Calum Mackay, left, pictured in action for Inverness Caledonian Thistle, has joined Nairn County on loan
Nairn County player-manager Steven Mackay is pleased to have bolstered his attacking options with the loan signing of Calum Mackay.

The 18-year-old forward has joined the Wee County on loan from Inverness Caledonian Thistle until the end of the year.

Mackay, whose brother Daniel is on loan at Livingston from Hibs and has previously played for Caley Thistle, has made three first-team appearances for Inverness.

Station Park boss Mackay is hoping he can make a similar impact to Nairn’s other loan recruits George Robesten and Andrew MacLeod, who joined from Ross County.

Mackay said: “We’re in contact with Caley Thistle about players that are potentially available and we’re delighted to get Calum on board.

“Hopefully it will be a scenario that will be beneficial for both parties.

“Andrew and George have come in on loan from Ross County and, after taking a couple of games to adjust, they’re thriving now.

Nairn County manager Steven Mackay.

“That’s the reason these boys come on loan, to get that experience and exposure of playing games – and hopefully Calum can do the same.

“Calum plays in an area we’ve been looking to strengthen and he’s got versatility, because he can play on the right, the left or off the striker.

“He’s technically very good and hopefully he’ll cause defences problems, and he gives us more options in the final third of the park.

“We’re still on the look out to see if we can do anything else to strengthen the forward areas, but there aren’t too many options at the moment.”

