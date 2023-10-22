Storm Babet: Weather warning finally LIFTED but disruption continues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Storm Babet: Weather warning finally LIFTED but disruption continues

The effects will continue for a long time.

By Ben Hendry
Waves at Stonehaven Harbour should now be dying down as the Storm Babet warnings are lifted.
Waves at Stonehaven Harbour should now be dying down as the Storm Babet warnings are lifted. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Relieved residents across the north and north-east woke up this morning to the sound of silence for the first time in days.

The noise of fierce wind and lashing rain, almost constant since Thursday evening, has finally faded.

But although Storm Babet may have passed, it has left behind a trail of destruction.

And life won’t feel normal for many for some time to come, with major clean-up operations just beginning.

The search for a man who went missing on a flooded road near Marykirk on Friday is continuing, and scores of people are still in fear of flooding.

One family is grieving the loss of a 57-year-old woman swept away by a river on an Angus shooting estate.

What’s the latest as Storm Babet warnings are lifted?

The red weather warning, meaning lives are in danger, expired on Saturday night while other alerts for Aberdeenshire and the Highlands have also now been lifted.

While there are no weather warnings in place, there remains the chance of heavy rain and water levels are still a concern.

Flood warnings are still in place for Inverurie and Kintore, though the alert for Kemnay has been lifted.

The River Don at Inverurie has burst its banks. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
The River Don at Inverurie burst its banks. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

The same red-level warning applies to parts of Speyside, including Aberlour and Craigellachie.

But experts have advised people in Caithness and Sutherland that the flooding risk flagged on Saturday is no longer a threat.

What about the roads?

Various road closures have been in place since Thursday night, disrupting travel plans and leaving supermarket shelves barren.

Several routes remain affected even in the aftermath of Storm Babet.

  • Between Dundee and Stonehaven, the A90 is still shut.
  • The Slug Road between Crathes and Stonehaven is also closed.
  • The A832 at Moy Bridge near Fort William has been closed due to rising water levels.
  • The A862 road between Dingwall and Ardullie is also shut due to flooding.
Spey Bay in Moray, where a flood warning remains in place. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Motorists have been urged to drive slowly as surface water is not always visible, and stopping distances are increased.

Were people in Peterculter evacuated?

People in the Peterculter area of Aberdeen were last night told they might have to flee their homes as rising water levels from a burn threatened to swamp their homes.

However, this morning it has emerged that a herculean effort to keep the water at bay meant that nobody had to evacuate.

House getting water pumped in Peterculter.
A house gets the floodwater pumped from it as residents faced the threat of evacuation during Storm Babet. Image: Annette Cameron/DC Thomson.

Storm Babet warnings lifted but trains are still off

Meanwhile, many rail services have returned to normal but the worst-hit lines are still off limits.

The lines between Aberdeen and Dundee, and Aberdeen and Elgin, remain closed.

And services between Inverness and Wick, Thurso and Kyle of Lochalsh are off.

SSEN is working to restore power to the final residents left without electricity following Storm Babet.

An update on Sunday morning said a staggering 36,000 homes had already been restored.

The Sunday Post reports that this could be among the most costly weather events in the history of Scotland.

Follow the latest updates here:

Storm Babet live updates: Flooding causes major disruption as residents evacuated and train services cancelled in the north-east

