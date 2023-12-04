Caley Thistle fan view: Inverness left vulnerable by substitutions

On a freezing cold Saturday afternoon it all went wrong for Caley Thistle as they threw away a winning position in the latter stages of the game.

Clearly, Raith Rovers are a useful side as they showed in coming from behind to win 2-1 at Caledonian Stadium.

They were distinctly average last season but look a much tougher proposition this time round.

In the first half they looked much the better side and Caley Thistle had to dig really deep to still be level at the break.

It appeared that half-time had done Inverness the power of good and they came out looking far more competitive.

There were chances at both ends but the home team eventually took one when Billy Mckay nodded home.

Now we really had a game on our hands and opportunities kept coming at both ends.

Sadly, Inverness couldn’t kill the Fifers off and paid for it when Raith scored twice late on, to turn the game on its head.

In his post-match analysis, Duncan Ferguson put it down to panic, and that may indeed have been a factor.

Another factor has to be substitutions.

Two weeks ago we surrendered a lead late on after taking off Billy Mckay and David Wotherspoon at Dunfermline. The same happened on Saturday.

In between times the same two players had to be brought on to help see ICT over the line against Cowdenbeath in the Scottish Cup.

We all know that David Wotherspoon could be away in a month and the club are keen to extend his stay.

I hope they are successful, but after the way he has been playing you’ve got to feel there will be others who will be interested.