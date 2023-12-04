Caley Thistle fan view: Inverness left vulnerable by substitutions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle fan view: Inverness left vulnerable by substitutions

Raith Rovers took advantage of withdrawal of key players by Caley Jags.

By David Sutherland
Inverness Caley Thistle and Raith Rovers players in action
Raith Rovers' Sam Stanton draws a foul and penalty from a challenge by Inverness' Luis Longstaff. Image: SNS

On a freezing cold Saturday afternoon it all went wrong for Caley Thistle as they threw away a winning position in the latter stages of the game.

Clearly, Raith Rovers are a useful side as they showed in coming from behind to win 2-1 at Caledonian Stadium. 

They were distinctly average last season but look a much tougher proposition this time round.

In the first half they looked much the better side and  Caley Thistle had to dig really deep to still be level at the break.

It appeared that half-time had done Inverness the power of good and they came out looking far more competitive.

There were chances at both ends but the home team eventually took one when Billy Mckay nodded home.

Now we really had a game on our hands and opportunities kept coming at both ends.

Sadly, Inverness couldn’t kill the Fifers off and paid for it when Raith scored twice late on, to turn the game on its head.

In his post-match analysis, Duncan Ferguson put it down to panic, and that may indeed have been a factor.

Another factor has to be substitutions.

Two weeks ago we surrendered a lead late on after taking off Billy Mckay and David Wotherspoon at Dunfermline. The same happened on Saturday.

In between times the same two players had to be brought on to help see ICT over the line against Cowdenbeath in the Scottish Cup.

We all know that David Wotherspoon could be away in a month and the club are keen to extend his stay.

I hope they are successful, but after the way he has been playing you’ve got to feel there will be others who will be interested.

More from Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle's David Wotherspoon, left, with fellow forward Billy Mckay.
Billy Mckay keen for Caley Thistle to strike deal with David Wotherspoon
Raith Rovers' Jamie Gullan wins it from the spot at Inverness.
Duncan Ferguson reacts to losing first Caley Thistle game late on against Raith Rovers
Caley Jags defender Danny Devine.
Danny Devine: Caley Thistle's set-up works under Duncan Ferguson
Caledonian STadium - home of Inverness Caledonian Thistle. Image: SNS.
Caledonian Stadium to host Inverness Caledonian Thistle Women's Scottish Cup tie against Rangers
Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson.
Duncan Ferguson urges Caley Thistle to rise to Raith Rovers' challenge
Caley Jags manager Duncan Ferguson.
Caley Thistle boss Duncan Ferguson bids to deal in David Wotherspoon
Inverness midfielder Charlie Gilmour is challenged by Ayr's Ben Dempsey.
Charlie Gilmour pinpoints why Duncan Ferguson is a hit as Caley Thistle boss
Former Caley Thistle striker Steven Hislop.
Steven Hislop: Caley Thistle must be on guard for impressive Raith Rovers
Caley Thistle defender Wallace Duffy, right, and Cowdenbeath's Robbie McNab.
Wallace Duffy happy for Caley Thistle to 'fly under radar' in quest for Championship…
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates after making it 1-0 against Rangers at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.
Duncan Shearer: I'll be amazed if Bojan Miovski does not become Aberdeen's record transfer…
3

Conversation