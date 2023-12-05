Michael Fraser urges Caley Thistle fans to show patience and get behind the team

Michael Fraser is urging Caley Thistle fans to back their team – even when they play backward passes.

The former Inverness keeper watched from the stands as second-placed Raith Rovers hit back from a goal down to win 2-1 in Saturday’s Championship fixture at the Caledonian Stadium.

It was manager Duncan Ferguson’s first taste of defeat in his eight games in charge and they will be looking to strike back against Queen’s Park at Hampden this Saturday.

ICT are seventh in the division and will be eager to get the victory against a Queen’s side level on points with them and winless in 10 fixtures.

Fraser noted some groans from a section of the home support when Cammy Harper played a pass back the way when in the Rovers half.

🔜 We're on the road this week as we face @queensparkfc at Hampden Park on Saturday. 🎟️ Ticketing Info

🚌 Supporters Bus Info 👉 https://t.co/GY0WHedHkI pic.twitter.com/hn6ozX92ei — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) December 4, 2023

Less pressure for Hampden clash

He reckons the negative vibes will have been a surprise for Ferguson, who has struck up a strong rapport with the fans.

Fraser said: “You want to get a good run going ahead of Christmas, which is always a good gauge of how the league is shaping up.

“These will still be tough games, but they have done well recently and Saturday was their first defeat in eight. They should be looking up the league rather than below them.

“It might even be better for Caley Thistle playing away from home this weekend.

“On Saturday, there were a few groans from the stand, which was disappointing after one back-pass.

“You have a new manager getting good results and you’re hearing negative stuff from the stands. One back-pass meant they were keeping hold of the ball.

“You can’t just lump the ball forward all the time and sometimes people need to realise that.

“Listen, supporters want their team to do well, but any football team in the has to play back to go forward at times.

“There will maybe be less pressure on the boys being away from home this weekend. You want the fans to get behind you.

“I could see the manager getting annoyed with it as well – he’s probably not used to the negative stuff.

“They should be confident of getting a result against Queen’s Park. playing on that big pitch at Hampden.”

Second goal would have sunk Rovers

The ex-ICT number one felt the Highlanders would have been in pole position to inflict just a second loss on Raith had they added to Billy Mckay’s headed opener in the second half.

He said: “In the second half, they should have put the game to bed.

“Raith were the better team in the first half and I don’t know how the linesman never saw the ball in the net, which would have put them 1-0 in front.

“However, Caley Thistle were better in the second half and scored a good goal (from Billy Mckay). They should have been two or three up because they were doing well on the break.

“As long as it’s 1-0, you always think you need a second goal. Had they scored a second, the game would have been done. They went close and hit the crossbar (through Max Anderson).

“They did play well in the second half and looked dangerous on the counter and restricted Raith quite well.”