Concern growing for missing Edinburgh man last seen in Aberdeen

Police say concern is growing for missing Edinburgh man Sulayman Zulkernan who was last seen in Aberdeen.

The 18-year-old was last spotted in the city at about 2.30pm yesterday.

Sulayman, who is from the Bingham area of Edinburgh, is believed to be using public transport to travel around.

Officers say he may now have reached the Elgin or Inverness areas.

An appeal has been launched to help trace him with members of the public urged to get in touch if they have information on his whereabouts.

He is described as being 5ft 8ins tall, with short black hair and facial hair.

He was last seen wearing a blue hooded top, black trousers and possibly headphones

Inspector Sean McGarvey said: “Concern is growing for Sulayman and we are urging members of the public to look out for him and report any sightings to police.

“He is understood to be using public transport and could be in a number of areas in the north of the country at this time.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 0097 of December 4.