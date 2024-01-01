Caley Thistle fan view: Interesting month lies ahead as Duncan Ferguson aims to bolster squad

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle fan view: Interesting month lies ahead as Duncan Ferguson aims to bolster squad

David Sutherland reflects on Inverness' final game of 2023 and hopes for new additions in the January transfer window.

By David Sutherland
Inverness' Charlie Gilmour has a shot on target against Greenock Morton. Image: SNS.
Inverness' Charlie Gilmour has a shot on target against Greenock Morton. Image: SNS.

The snow falling across Scotland kept clear of Inverness on Saturday afternoon, but it still felt pretty raw at the Caledonian Stadium.

It was certainly a day to be well wrapped up.

Once again Caley Thistle were unable to come away with all three points against Morton in a 0-0 draw.

A point apiece was probably about right as I didn’t think either side did enough to win the game.

I couldn’t fault the effort or the attitude of the Caley Thistle players, but perhaps the quality to create and take chances was lacking on Saturday. Entertainment was in short supply.

Maybe, I am starting to sound a bit like Derek Adams, who I had some sympathy with, after his recent outburst.

Those trying to promote Scottish football as a wonderful thing, sell Ross County tickets or broadcast games that they have paid good money for may inevitably feel differently.

However, I think the fans who pay good money to turn up and watch games year after year know that standards have slipped at all levels from the Premiership down to the Highland League.

As we now move on into January, thoughts will turn to the coming and going of players.

I’m sure Duncan Ferguson will have his ideas about what he would like to do.

He has seen both good and bad performances from this Caley Thistle side and will have identified weaknesses needing addressed.

The spectre of relegation has not gone away and finding players who can win us matches will be easier said than done. As ever, it will be an interesting month.

More from Caley Thistle

Inverness Caledonian Thistle attacker David Wotherspoon.
Caley Thistle face fight with rivals to keep star man David Wotherspoon
ICT's Cameron Harper and Morton's Tyler French Image: Paul Phelan/SNS Group
Duncan Ferguson rues Caley Thistle's blank attack but is happy to take point against…
Caley Thistle winger Nathan Shaw.
Nathan Shaw: Point at Partick was Caley Thistle momentum shift - now Morton clash…
Inverness Caledonian Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson.
Duncan Ferguson: Caley Thistle must cope with Morton long-throw bombardment to end 2023 with…
Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson.
Boss Duncan Ferguson tells Caley Thistle board his transfer targets
Former Inverness Caledonian Thistle manager Billy Dodds.
Billy Dodds reveals his only regret in charge of Caley Thistle
Inverness Caledonian Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson, left, with club chairman Ross Morrison.
What are the top priorities for Caley Thistle ahead of the transfer window?
Max Anderson scores his 19-second goal for Inverness Caledonian Thistle at Partick Thistle.
Max Anderson's delight and relief at scoring fastest Caley Thistle goal
Inverness Caledonian Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson acknowledges the ICT fans after the 1-1 draw at Partick Thistle.
Duncan Ferguson hails Caley Thistle's creativity after draw at Partick Thistle
Inverness' Charlie Gilmour (C) and Partick's Lewis Neilson in action. Image: SNS.
Fan view: Caley Thistle point at Partick Thistle was welcome - but it's teams…