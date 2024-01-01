Caley Thistle fan view: Interesting month lies ahead as Duncan Ferguson aims to bolster squad

The snow falling across Scotland kept clear of Inverness on Saturday afternoon, but it still felt pretty raw at the Caledonian Stadium.

It was certainly a day to be well wrapped up.

Once again Caley Thistle were unable to come away with all three points against Morton in a 0-0 draw.

A point apiece was probably about right as I didn’t think either side did enough to win the game.

I couldn’t fault the effort or the attitude of the Caley Thistle players, but perhaps the quality to create and take chances was lacking on Saturday. Entertainment was in short supply.

Maybe, I am starting to sound a bit like Derek Adams, who I had some sympathy with, after his recent outburst.

Those trying to promote Scottish football as a wonderful thing, sell Ross County tickets or broadcast games that they have paid good money for may inevitably feel differently.

However, I think the fans who pay good money to turn up and watch games year after year know that standards have slipped at all levels from the Premiership down to the Highland League.

As we now move on into January, thoughts will turn to the coming and going of players.

I’m sure Duncan Ferguson will have his ideas about what he would like to do.

He has seen both good and bad performances from this Caley Thistle side and will have identified weaknesses needing addressed.

The spectre of relegation has not gone away and finding players who can win us matches will be easier said than done. As ever, it will be an interesting month.