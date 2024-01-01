What to expect from Spectra 2024 as the spectacular Aberdeen event celebrates ten years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
What to expect from Spectra 2024 as the spectacular Aberdeen event celebrates ten years

Spectra is one of the highlights of the cultural calendar in Aberdeen.

By Louise Glen
Spectre Aberdeen will be an incredible light show - Affinty by Amigo and Amigo.
Affinity, one of the exhibits at Spectre to be held in Aberdeen. Image: Spectre.

One of Aberdeen’s best-loved festivals is to return to the Granite City for its tenth anniversary.

Running from February 8 until the 11, Spectra, Scotland’s multi-award-winning festival of light, will include a large-scale 3D projection that will take over the sculpture court at Aberdeen Art Gallery.

This year the programme will celebrate the theme of “connections” with an eye-catching array of free artworks and installations for visitors of all ages.

What will be on show at Spectre 2024?

Festival favourites Heinrich & Palmer will return to the city with a spectacular new artwork charting the maritime story of Aberdeen, from tall ships to oil rigs, and a transition towards a renewable future.

The 3D piece will also become a part of Aberdeen Art Gallery’s permanent collection.

The art gallery’s Remembrance Hall will feature Butterfly Dream, a luminously beautiful installation by artist Anne Bennett.

Spectre Aberdeen will be an incredible light show -
Spin me a Yarn. A giant ball of wool will be part of the amazing lightshow coming to Aberdeen. Image: Spectre.

A flight of hand-cast and neon-flecked butterflies will individually sway above the heads of the audience in the hall, reflecting the fragility and gentle power of ecosystems threatened by human interventions.

Union Terrace Gardens will have two installations

Union Terrace Gardens will host two new interactive installations throughout the festival.

Studio Vertigo, the collaborative project of artists Lucy McDonnell and Stephen Newby, will bring two luminous and playful light sculptures to the festival programme.

Spin Me A Yarn, an oversized ball of radiant wool with a long trail of yarn that invites audiences to follow its path, will appear in Union Terrace Gardens.

And Our Beating Heart will see a giant mirror ball-style rotating heart bring dancing dapples of light to the streets of Schoolhill.

Spectre Aberdeen will be an incredible light show - Our Beating Heart by Studio Vertigo.
Our Beating Heart by Studio Vertigo will be on show in Aberdeen. Image: Spectre.

Edinburgh-based light artist Flora Litchfield’s Lightstream will also light up the courtyard of Marischal College.

Empty shop units on Schoolhill and Upperkirkgate will also be filled with artwork from local S5/S6 pupils and college students, exploring the possibilities of light painting and photography.

Grass was not laid in Union Terrace Gardens until Aberdeen's light festival Spectra had been held in February. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Aberdeen’s light festival Spectra in February 2023. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.

Neon face painting in Marischal Square

The programme will also feature some returning favourites, including neon face painting at Marischal Square by local artist Ulianka, and Spectra regular Pauline Cordiner, who will welcome audiences to Cowdray Hall with storytelling for all ages in English, Scots, and Doric.

A leading light of the north-east’s year-round cultural calendar, Spectra is delivered by Aberdeen City Council and created in collaboration with local company Live Event Management.

