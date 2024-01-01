What to expect from Spectra 2024 as the spectacular Aberdeen event celebrates ten years

One of Aberdeen’s best-loved festivals is to return to the Granite City for its tenth anniversary.

Running from February 8 until the 11, Spectra, Scotland’s multi-award-winning festival of light, will include a large-scale 3D projection that will take over the sculpture court at Aberdeen Art Gallery.

This year the programme will celebrate the theme of “connections” with an eye-catching array of free artworks and installations for visitors of all ages.

What will be on show at Spectre 2024?

Festival favourites Heinrich & Palmer will return to the city with a spectacular new artwork charting the maritime story of Aberdeen, from tall ships to oil rigs, and a transition towards a renewable future.

The 3D piece will also become a part of Aberdeen Art Gallery’s permanent collection.

The art gallery’s Remembrance Hall will feature Butterfly Dream, a luminously beautiful installation by artist Anne Bennett.

A flight of hand-cast and neon-flecked butterflies will individually sway above the heads of the audience in the hall, reflecting the fragility and gentle power of ecosystems threatened by human interventions.

Union Terrace Gardens will have two installations

Union Terrace Gardens will host two new interactive installations throughout the festival.

Studio Vertigo, the collaborative project of artists Lucy McDonnell and Stephen Newby, will bring two luminous and playful light sculptures to the festival programme.

Spin Me A Yarn, an oversized ball of radiant wool with a long trail of yarn that invites audiences to follow its path, will appear in Union Terrace Gardens.

And Our Beating Heart will see a giant mirror ball-style rotating heart bring dancing dapples of light to the streets of Schoolhill.

Edinburgh-based light artist Flora Litchfield’s Lightstream will also light up the courtyard of Marischal College.

Empty shop units on Schoolhill and Upperkirkgate will also be filled with artwork from local S5/S6 pupils and college students, exploring the possibilities of light painting and photography.

Neon face painting in Marischal Square

The programme will also feature some returning favourites, including neon face painting at Marischal Square by local artist Ulianka, and Spectra regular Pauline Cordiner, who will welcome audiences to Cowdray Hall with storytelling for all ages in English, Scots, and Doric.

A leading light of the north-east’s year-round cultural calendar, Spectra is delivered by Aberdeen City Council and created in collaboration with local company Live Event Management.