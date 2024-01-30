Caley Thistle midfielder David Carson linked with Livingston move

Caley Thistle defensive midfielder David Carson has been linked with a move to Livingston.

The 28-year-old, who moved to Inverness from Morpeth Town in 2019, is out of contract at the end of the season.

The Englishman, a former youth player with Blackburn Rovers, has made 163 appearances for Caley Thistle.

According to a report in the Daily Record, Livingston have made a move to sign Carson, who can play in defence and in midfield.

Livingston hope to complete a deal before Thursday’s deadline.

If the deal goes through Carson could be in the Livingston squad to face Rangers this weekend.

Duncan heads to Borough Briggs

Meanwhile, Elgin City have confirmed the signing of midfielder Lewis Duncan on a two-and-a-half year deal.

The former Fraserburgh and Aberdeen youth player has most recently been playing in the United States with Iowa Lakes Lakers.

The 22-year-old was voted in the USL2 team of the season for the 2022-23 campaign.