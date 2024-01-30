‘What will I do now?’: Barclays customers react to Inverness branch closure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘What will I do now?’: Barclays customers react to Inverness branch closure

Customers told The P&J they would be switching banks as the nearest branch in Aberdeen is too far away.

By Alberto Lejarraga
Customers have been left "very disappointed" by plans to close the only Barclay's branch in Inverness. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson
Barclays customers in Inverness have shared their “disappointment” following the announcement that the bank’s only branch in the city will close.

Bosses revealed yesterday that the Union Street spot will close its doors on May 17.

The nearest branch is more than 100 miles away in Aberdeen.

Barclays argued the decision was made based on the low number of customers they are welcoming every day.

They also told The P&J today that plans are in place to open a Barclays Local in Inverness, described as a “flexible community presence” in places such as town halls and libraries, mobile vans and banking pods.

A spokesman told The P&J today: “As visits to branches continue to fall, with the majority of people preferring to bank online, we need to adapt to provide the best service for all our customers.

“This is reflected at Inverness, where we are delivering new ways to support our customers and the community with options for those who need in-person services.

“In Inverness we plan to open a Barclays Local – a cashless banking site where customers can meet a colleague face-to-face for banking support, as they would in a branch and without the need to travel.

“We are currently working with the local community to identify a suitable location and will announce details once confirmed.”

Barclays customers in Inverness may swap to another bank

Barclays customers in Inverness told The P&J today they are “sad” to see the branch shutting.

Monika Majchrzak, 49, said she is worried about elderly customers.

She said: “For me, it’s a problem because I still come to the branch to do some banking procedures.

“But I’m more concerned about older people who may not have access to online banking.”

She believes most of them “will just go to another bank”.

Barclays
The Barclays branch in Inverness will close for good on May 17. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Donald Smith, 73, said he was “very disappointed” when he got the letter informing him of the closure yesterday.

He said: “It is a big problem for older people – I go to the branch to pay my bills and the closest branch is in Aberdeen.

“What will I do now?”

Ali Shopon was shocked when we told him the bank was closing.

He said “Oh no – that’s very sad. I go to the bank quite a lot, having a branch here is useful.

“I will definitely need to move my account to another bank then.

“Aberdeen is too far away.”

Ali Shopon was not happy to hear the news on the branch closure. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson

However, it is not just older people who will be affected by the closure, as some young customers will be impacted too.

Gabriel Mahumdov, 16, has a children’s bank account that is managed by his mum.

He explained: “I need to come to the bank in person as they give me here a code to get access to online banking.

“I will likely need to change my account to another bank.”

‘Wide range’ of banking options available to customers

Barclay’s have also stressed that customers have a “wide range” of options available to complete their banking including the Barclays app, telephone banking, online banking and video banking.

Everyday transactions can be completed at any Post Office with the closest located at 14-16 Queensgate, Inverness, IV1 1AX.

The nearest free-to-use ATMs are located nearby at located at Virgin Money, 15 Academy Street, Inverness, IV1 1JN.

Customers can also use Barclays cashback without purchase service, which enables anyone with a Visa or Mastercard to withdraw cash without buying anything from retailers with a Barclaycard Payments terminal.

Barclays to close Inverness bank with nearest branch over 100 miles away

 

