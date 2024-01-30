‘What will I do now?’: Barclays customers react to Inverness branch closure

Barclays customers in Inverness have shared their “disappointment” following the announcement that the bank’s only branch in the city will close.

Bosses revealed yesterday that the Union Street spot will close its doors on May 17.

The nearest branch is more than 100 miles away in Aberdeen.

Barclays argued the decision was made based on the low number of customers they are welcoming every day.

They also told The P&J today that plans are in place to open a Barclays Local in Inverness, described as a “flexible community presence” in places such as town halls and libraries, mobile vans and banking pods.

A spokesman told The P&J today: “As visits to branches continue to fall, with the majority of people preferring to bank online, we need to adapt to provide the best service for all our customers.

“This is reflected at Inverness, where we are delivering new ways to support our customers and the community with options for those who need in-person services.

“In Inverness we plan to open a Barclays Local – a cashless banking site where customers can meet a colleague face-to-face for banking support, as they would in a branch and without the need to travel.

“We are currently working with the local community to identify a suitable location and will announce details once confirmed.”

Barclays customers in Inverness may swap to another bank

Barclays customers in Inverness told The P&J today they are “sad” to see the branch shutting.

Monika Majchrzak, 49, said she is worried about elderly customers.

She said: “For me, it’s a problem because I still come to the branch to do some banking procedures.

“But I’m more concerned about older people who may not have access to online banking.”

She believes most of them “will just go to another bank”.

Donald Smith, 73, said he was “very disappointed” when he got the letter informing him of the closure yesterday.

He said: “It is a big problem for older people – I go to the branch to pay my bills and the closest branch is in Aberdeen.

“What will I do now?”

Ali Shopon was shocked when we told him the bank was closing.

He said “Oh no – that’s very sad. I go to the bank quite a lot, having a branch here is useful.

“I will definitely need to move my account to another bank then.

“Aberdeen is too far away.”

However, it is not just older people who will be affected by the closure, as some young customers will be impacted too.

Gabriel Mahumdov, 16, has a children’s bank account that is managed by his mum.

He explained: “I need to come to the bank in person as they give me here a code to get access to online banking.

“I will likely need to change my account to another bank.”

‘Wide range’ of banking options available to customers

Barclay’s have also stressed that customers have a “wide range” of options available to complete their banking including the Barclays app, telephone banking, online banking and video banking.

Everyday transactions can be completed at any Post Office with the closest located at 14-16 Queensgate, Inverness, IV1 1AX.

The nearest free-to-use ATMs are located nearby at located at Virgin Money, 15 Academy Street, Inverness, IV1 1JN.

Customers can also use Barclays cashback without purchase service, which enables anyone with a Visa or Mastercard to withdraw cash without buying anything from retailers with a Barclaycard Payments terminal.