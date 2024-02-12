Duncan Ferguson takes positives from young defenders’ showing in Caley Thistle’s Scottish Cup exit to Hibs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Duncan Ferguson takes positives from young defenders’ showing in Caley Thistle’s Scottish Cup exit to Hibs

The Inverness manager felt his young back-line largely impressed against Premiership visitors Hibs in the last-16 loss.

By Paul Chalk
Hibernian's Elie Youan and Inverness defender James Carragher.
Hibernian's Elie Youan and Inverness defender James Carragher IC'T's on-loan Wigan Athletic player, 21, was praised for his display by manager Duncan Ferguson.. Images: SNS

Caley Thistle boss Duncan Ferguson praised his young back three for impressing in their Scottish Cup defeat against Premiership visitors Hibs.

Three January arrivals – Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen, 19, James Carragher, 21, and Remi Savage, 22 – largely stood up to the challenge in the fifth-round clash.

Chilokoa-Mullen, who is on loan from Hibs, and ex-Newcastle defender Savage played 70 minutes, with the scoreline at that point only 1-0 through a deflected Myziane Maolida goal.

A misjudged clearance from substitute Morgan Boyes let in Martin Boyle for number two and Elie Youan’s goal from a breakaway made it three before Aaron Doran’s fine consolation arrived too late. 

Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson. Image: SNS

Carragher coped after yellow card

On-loan Wigan centre-half Carragher, whose famous footballing dad Jamie watched from the stands, was strong throughout.

He drew praise from the boss along with his young defensive partners, who until coming to Inverness had not played senior competitive club games.

Ferguson said: “Our average age was 23 on Saturday. The young boys did very well at the back.

“I shook it up in the end because I felt they were tiring a little bit.

“James Carragher did very well considering he got a yellow card early doors (after 28 minutes). I was a bit worried about him continuing given that happened so early on.

Jamie Carragher, the Sky Sports pundit and former Liverpool and England defender, was watching his son James play for Caley Thistle against Hibernian. Image: SNS

“James did very well on Saturday, with a lot of good defensive actions, with the two lads either side of him also doing well.

“It was a quicker tempo to the game than we are used to, so the midfield players needed to quicken up the play and they did that in the second half.

“Unfortunately, for the first goal, we didn’t quite connect our play and that gave Hibs the opportunity.

“If you go down 2-0 against a team like Hibs, it’s a mountain to climb.”

‘Massive’ match against Partick next

Inverness slipped to eighth spot in the Championship on Saturday thanks to Queen’s Park beating now ninth-placed Dunfermline Athletic 3-0. 

This weekend, third-placed Partick Thistle head north as ICT’s Championship opponents following the Glasgow Jags’ 3-2 extra-time cup defeat against Premiership basement side Livingston. Thistle led 2-0 before a Lions’ fightback.

Ferguson insists Inverness must take heart from the good parts of their cup performance and go in with confidence against Thistle.

He added: “The league is the bread and butter.

“We always wanted to dream and go deep in the tournament, but we came up against a top team in Hibs.

“We acquitted ourselves well and kept on pushing and pushing – and we scored the last goal.

“There were positives to take from it, but it’s now down to league business. We have a massive game on Saturday and it’s one we’re all looking forward to.”

