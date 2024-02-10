Duncan Ferguson: Slip-ups cost Caley Thistle in defeat to Hibs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Duncan Ferguson: Slip-ups cost Caley Thistle in defeat to Hibs

Inverness slide out of the Scottish Cup in the fifth-round as the Premiership visitors show bite when it matters.

By Paul Chalk
Hibernian's Myziane Maolida scores to make it 1-0 at Inverness.
Hibernian's Myziane Maolida scores to make it 1-0 at Inverness. Images: Paul Devlin/SNS Group

Caley Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson admits his side’s slip-ups helped Hibs on their way to a 3-1 Scottish Cup fifth-round win.

Myziane Maolida, Martin Boyle and Elie Youan goals, all in the second half, earned the victory for the Premiership visitors who moved into Sunday’s last-eight draw.

Aaron Doran put ICT on the scoresheet with the final kick of the ball, but it was a mere footnote in the end.

It was a level too far for the Championship side, but the bigger picture for Ferguson’s team is staying in the second-tier this season.

Hibernian’s Martin Boyle scores to make it 2-0.

Needed to be defensively ‘perfect’

Ferguson admits the nature of two of the goals made it too tough for a comeback against their top-tier opponents.

He said: “We were in the game until half-time and it got away from us in the second half. They made a few substitutions at half-time.

“You can pick holes in every goal. Their first two goals are not great from our point of view. We gave the ball away for the first one, a player slips and a deflection and it goes in the net.

“The second one was a hard one to take and that kills you. We were up against it, but Hibs are a good team. We had chances in the second half and it the bar, but couldn’t get the goal until late on.

“We had passing patterns and we pushed them hard, but against such a good team you have got to be perfect at the back and we were not. In the second half, we gave them a couple of easy goals. After that, we struggled a bit but kept on pushing.”

Caley Jags defender Cammy Harper and Hibernian’s Nathan Moriah-Welsh.

Both these sides probably welcomed a break from league duties to resume their chance for silverware, with Hibs seventh in the top-flight and ICT in the same position in the 10-club Championship.

ICT’s 1-0 defeat at home to Queen’s Park last week made it just three wins from 10 in all competitions, with Hibs posting two victories from their last 10 outings.

With centre half Danny Devine injured, James Carragher returned, watched by his dad and Sky Sports pundit Jamie.

On-loan Everton midfielder Sean McAllister came in, with forward Alex Samuel out with a hand injury. McAllister partnered Billy Mckay up top.

Sky Sports pundit and former Liverpool and England star  Jamie Carragher was a popular visitor to Inverness as he watched his son James play against Hibs in the Scottish Cup.

Caley Thistle’s stunning 2015 Scottish Cup triumph under John Hughes was followed by Hibs taking the trophy, knocking out ICT in a quarter-final replay, so there was recent history between these two.

Hibs on top amid lively opening

It was a lively opening all-round with a passionate atmosphere to match.

A timely tackle from Leeds United loanee and Scotland under-21 defender Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen stopped Nathan Moriah-Welsh in his tracks and Luke Amos flashed a shot wide.

Martin Boyle had a crack at goal from 25 yards, but a superb block from Remi Savage diverted it wide for a corner, which came to nothing on 37 minutes.

Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson.

Carragher came to the rescue on the cusp on half-time when he diverted a cross from Jordan Obita, who weaved superbly into the box. Joe Newell had the last chance before the whistle as he volleyed over the crossbar.

Deflected goal gives Hibs advantage

Hibs were in front nine minutes into the second half as Newell picked up a misplaced McAllister pass, fed it to Maolida and his drive hit off Chilokoa-Mullen and took the ball beyond Ridgers into the net.

On 72 minutes, Cammy Kerr steered a header off the crossbar when he connected with a cross from fellow Dundee loanee Max Anderson.

Hibernian’s Myziane Maolida (rght) celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 with team-mate Dylan Levitt.

It was game over nine minutes later though as a sliced clearance from substitute Morgan Boyes let in Boyle, who rounded Ridgers and tucked the ball into the net.

And there was still time for a third as sub Youan was left with a simple tap-in after Boyle was sent on the run by Levitt.

Inverness sub Aaron Doran was on hand to grasp a consolation with the last kick, with a superb right-footed volley high into the top corner from a Kerr set-piece.

The ICT cup journey is over for another year and it’s a return to league business next Saturday at home to Partick Thistle.

It’s back to league duties next Saturday for Caley Thistle as they host Partick Thistle, while Hibs go to Aberdeen in the Premiership.

Player ratings

CALEY THISTLE (3-5-2): Ridgers 7, Chilokoa-Mullen 6 (Ujdur 70), Carragher 6 (McGregor 90), Savage 7 (Boyes 70), Kerr 6, Anderson 6, Shaw 6, Gilbert 6, Harper 6, McAllister 6 (Doran 70), Mckay 6 (Pepple 62).

Subs not used: Cammy MacKay (GK), Samuels, Brooks.

HIBERNIAN (4-1-4-1): Marshall 6, Miller 6 (Cadden 83), Fish 6, Triantis 6, Obita 7, Newell 6, Boyle 7, Moriah-Welsh 6 (Marcondes 74), Amos 6 (Levitt 46), Maolida 7 (Le Fondre 62), Mayenda 6 (Youan 46).

Subs not used: Wollacott (GK), Hanlon, Vente, Stevenson.

Referee: Colin Steven.

Attendance: 3877.

Star Man: Martin Boyle.

ICT’s Aaron Doran (left) celebrates with Nikola Ujdur after scoring late on.

More from Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason.
Caley Thistle Women not letting 'blip' against SWF Championship leaders affect promotion hopes, says…
Caley Thistle midfielder Charlie Gilmour, right, in action against Queen's Park.
Caley Thistle's Charlie Gilmour revels in run with top-table target
Duncan Ferguson after winning the FA Cup final against Manchester United in 1995.
Duncan Ferguson: Winning Caley Thistle the Scottish Cup would beat my FA Cup triumph…
Striker Alex Samuel who is on loan from Ross County, at Caley Thistle.
Broken hand casts doubt on Alex Samuel facing Hibs for Caley Thistle
Caley Thistle goalkeeper Mark Ridgers.
Caley Thistle goalkeeper Mark Ridgers eyes fresh Scottish Cup adventure by beating Hibs
Caley Thistle says the battery storage plant can help the club's finances
'A historic day': Caley Thistle scores narrow victory for battery storage plan
Former Caley Thistle defender Darren Dods
Darren Dods tells Caley Thistle: Beat Hibs in Scottish Cup and Hampden return within…
Colin Baillie wants money from renewables schemes to be used for sport
Use Inverness battery storage scheme to help fund leisure facilities, says local sport legend
Aberdeen interim manager Neil Warnock.
Kirk Broadfoot expects his former Rotherham manager Neil Warnock to be a success at…
Sean McAllister, who is on loan from Everton at Caley Thistle until the end of the season.
Everton loanee Sean McAllister reveals creativity demand from Caley Thistle boss Duncan Ferguson