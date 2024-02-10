Duncan Ferguson: Slip-ups cost Caley Thistle in defeat to Hibs

Caley Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson admits his side’s slip-ups helped Hibs on their way to a 3-1 Scottish Cup fifth-round win.

Myziane Maolida, Martin Boyle and Elie Youan goals, all in the second half, earned the victory for the Premiership visitors who moved into Sunday’s last-eight draw.

Aaron Doran put ICT on the scoresheet with the final kick of the ball, but it was a mere footnote in the end.

It was a level too far for the Championship side, but the bigger picture for Ferguson’s team is staying in the second-tier this season.

Needed to be defensively ‘perfect’

Ferguson admits the nature of two of the goals made it too tough for a comeback against their top-tier opponents.

He said: “We were in the game until half-time and it got away from us in the second half. They made a few substitutions at half-time.

“You can pick holes in every goal. Their first two goals are not great from our point of view. We gave the ball away for the first one, a player slips and a deflection and it goes in the net.

“The second one was a hard one to take and that kills you. We were up against it, but Hibs are a good team. We had chances in the second half and it the bar, but couldn’t get the goal until late on.

“We had passing patterns and we pushed them hard, but against such a good team you have got to be perfect at the back and we were not. In the second half, we gave them a couple of easy goals. After that, we struggled a bit but kept on pushing.”

Both these sides probably welcomed a break from league duties to resume their chance for silverware, with Hibs seventh in the top-flight and ICT in the same position in the 10-club Championship.

ICT’s 1-0 defeat at home to Queen’s Park last week made it just three wins from 10 in all competitions, with Hibs posting two victories from their last 10 outings.

With centre half Danny Devine injured, James Carragher returned, watched by his dad and Sky Sports pundit Jamie.

On-loan Everton midfielder Sean McAllister came in, with forward Alex Samuel out with a hand injury. McAllister partnered Billy Mckay up top.

Caley Thistle’s stunning 2015 Scottish Cup triumph under John Hughes was followed by Hibs taking the trophy, knocking out ICT in a quarter-final replay, so there was recent history between these two.

Hibs on top amid lively opening

It was a lively opening all-round with a passionate atmosphere to match.

A timely tackle from Leeds United loanee and Scotland under-21 defender Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen stopped Nathan Moriah-Welsh in his tracks and Luke Amos flashed a shot wide.

Martin Boyle had a crack at goal from 25 yards, but a superb block from Remi Savage diverted it wide for a corner, which came to nothing on 37 minutes.

Carragher came to the rescue on the cusp on half-time when he diverted a cross from Jordan Obita, who weaved superbly into the box. Joe Newell had the last chance before the whistle as he volleyed over the crossbar.

Deflected goal gives Hibs advantage

Hibs were in front nine minutes into the second half as Newell picked up a misplaced McAllister pass, fed it to Maolida and his drive hit off Chilokoa-Mullen and took the ball beyond Ridgers into the net.

On 72 minutes, Cammy Kerr steered a header off the crossbar when he connected with a cross from fellow Dundee loanee Max Anderson.

It was game over nine minutes later though as a sliced clearance from substitute Morgan Boyes let in Boyle, who rounded Ridgers and tucked the ball into the net.

And there was still time for a third as sub Youan was left with a simple tap-in after Boyle was sent on the run by Levitt.

Inverness sub Aaron Doran was on hand to grasp a consolation with the last kick, with a superb right-footed volley high into the top corner from a Kerr set-piece.

The ICT cup journey is over for another year and it’s a return to league business next Saturday at home to Partick Thistle.

🎱 The draw for the Quarter Finals of the @scottishgas Men's Scottish Cup will take place during @BBCOne Scotland's coverage of @AirdrieoniansFC and @JamTarts on Sunday. Coverage begins at 4.30pm, with the draw to be conducted prior to the 5pm kick-off.#ScottishCup pic.twitter.com/k5TPmqxqDO — Scottish Gas Scottish Cup (@ScottishCup) February 7, 2024

It’s back to league duties next Saturday for Caley Thistle as they host Partick Thistle, while Hibs go to Aberdeen in the Premiership.

Player ratings

CALEY THISTLE (3-5-2): Ridgers 7, Chilokoa-Mullen 6 (Ujdur 70), Carragher 6 (McGregor 90), Savage 7 (Boyes 70), Kerr 6, Anderson 6, Shaw 6, Gilbert 6, Harper 6, McAllister 6 (Doran 70), Mckay 6 (Pepple 62).

Subs not used: Cammy MacKay (GK), Samuels, Brooks.

HIBERNIAN (4-1-4-1): Marshall 6, Miller 6 (Cadden 83), Fish 6, Triantis 6, Obita 7, Newell 6, Boyle 7, Moriah-Welsh 6 (Marcondes 74), Amos 6 (Levitt 46), Maolida 7 (Le Fondre 62), Mayenda 6 (Youan 46).

Subs not used: Wollacott (GK), Hanlon, Vente, Stevenson.

Referee: Colin Steven.

Attendance: 3877.

Star Man: Martin Boyle.