Clachnacuddin land Calum MacLeod on loan from Caley Thistle

The midfielder, 17, will spend the rest of the season at Grant Street Park.

By Callum Law
Clachnacuddin player-manager Conor Gethins is chuffed to have bolstered his squad with the loan signing of Calum MacLeod.

The midfielder has joined the Lilywhites for the rest of the season on a temporary deal from Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

Boss Gethins has been keen to beef up his midfield options and says MacLeod will do just that.

The 17-year-old could make his Clach debut tomorrow when Banks o’ Dee travel to Grant Street Park in the Breedon Highland League.

Gethins said: “In midfield we’re quite light at the minute. Martin Callum has been playing through a sore knee and giving 100%.

“Kieran Chalmers has taken a bad knock to his ankle, which leaves us with only Fergus Adams and Rorie Macleod.

“So we needed to strengthen the area and I spoke to Caley Thistle, who spoke very highly of Calum and I’ve been told he’s ready for the Highland League.

“We had one loan slot still available and I was keen to use it to strengthen the midfield.

“The club has had a good relationship with Caley Thistle, with Robbie Thompson and Harry Hennem being here on loan previously.

“Hopefully for Calum we can provide a stepping stone in terms of his progression.

“Coming somewhere and playing and expressing himself will help him get closer to Inverness’ first-team.

“We want to move out of the bottom two and try to push up the league a bit, so there’s still a lot to play for this season.”

