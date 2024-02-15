Councillors approve plans to turn old bar into holiday accommodation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Councillors approve plans to turn old bar into holiday accommodation

But Scottish ministers will have the final say as Sepa has objected to the proposal on flooding grounds.

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
Councillors have voted to approve plans to turn the Old Stable Bar at Seaview Caravan Park at Kinloss into holiday accommodation. But Scottish ministers will have the final say on the proposal.
Councillors have voted to approve plans to turn the Old Stable Bar at Seaview Caravan Park at Kinloss into holiday accommodation. But Scottish ministers will have the final say on the proposal.

Councillors have given their approval to turn a disused pub at Kinloss into holiday accommodation.

The move overturns a previous decision to refuse planning permission for the Old Stable Bar at Seaview Caravan Park.

Both Sepa and Moray Council’s flood risk team raised concerns that the area will flood from rising sea water as a result of climate change.

And that lives would be put at risk as flooding would prevent access to the three proposed holiday lets.

Scottish ministers will have final say

Votes were tied at three each to approve and reject the appeal at a meeting of the local review body on Thursday.

And it was the casting vote of chairman Marc Macrae that overturned a previous decision to refuse the application.

But, as Sepa has objected to the development, the appeal will have to go before Scottish ministers for a final decision.

Forres councillor Paul McBain put forward a motion to approve the appeal.

Forres councillor Paul McBain.

He said: “I’m of the opinion this is an acceptable departure.

“I would not foresee a tsunami coming up there to create a major incident.

“The building has been sat for many years with nothing in it. So derelict you could say.

“And there’s an opportunity to have three units there for people visiting.”

He was seconded by Elgin North councillor Amber Dunbar.

Risk to life

She said: “I do think it’s vital that we get buildings back into use.”

However councillor for Speyside Glenlivet Juli Harris disagreed.

She said: “I have real concerns regarding the impact of climate change on our coastal areas.

“We look at erosion on a daily basis in Moray coastal communities.

“And we have a duty as councillors shared with Scottish ministers … to reduce overall flood risk and promote sustainable flood risk management.

Speyside Glenlivet councillor Juli Harris.

“That means protecting coastal areas for the future.”

Buckie councillor Sonya Warren seconded agreed with Ms Harris.

She said: “We are living with the consequences of climate change.

“And we see the effects of rising water, changes in weather conditions and storms.

“We’re constantly having to look at the flooding impacts right along the coast every day.

“And there has been huge, huge impact.”

Huge consequences of climate change

Agent William MacDonald submitted plans last year on behalf of owner Duncan Brown to turn the bar into three holiday lets

In the proposal each apartment has its own external entrance, two bedrooms with ensuites, a bathroom, kitchen and living area.

Seven car parking spaces are earmarked for the development.

More from Moray

A review into the Moray occupational therapy equipment store has been described as 'absolutely atrocious'.
Occupational therapy store audit 'absolutely atrocious' says Moray councillor
Mary Fraser.
Body found in search for missing Lossiemouth woman
Police car at St Margarets Crescent
Man and woman taken to hospital following disturbance at Lossiemouth property
Collage of Jim Mackie on right and Kingston coastline from drone footage.
Fears Moray village could become an 'island' despite coastal erosion works
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Michael Ramsay was convicted of two sexual assaults Picture shows; Michael Ramsay, Inverness Justice Centre. N/a. Supplied by Design Team Date; Unknown
Remorseless Moray 'sexual deviant' jailed for sex assaults on women
Curator Georgina Porteous had previously planned to host exhibition at UHI Moray however it was cancelled.
Row erupts as Gaza art exhibition cancelled by UHI Moray forced to find new venue
Councillors have voted to approve plans to turn the Old Stable Bar at Seaview Caravan Park at Kinloss into holiday accommodation. But Scottish ministers will have the final say on the proposal.
Kinloss caravan park owner appeals against council decision to refuse holiday lets plan
The Outlet antique shop in Cullen is going under the hammer. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Cullen antique store to go under the hammer - with famous dinosaur head available…
Maria Hall at roadside tribute to Fabian with photograph and flowers.
Grieving mother wants change in the law in campaign for 'justice' after son's A96…
Falconer Museum.
Repairs to closed Falconer Museum and Clavie King's proposed transformation of former funeral home

Conversation