Councillors approve plans to turn old bar into holiday accommodation

Councillors have given their approval to turn a disused pub at Kinloss into holiday accommodation.

The move overturns a previous decision to refuse planning permission for the Old Stable Bar at Seaview Caravan Park.

Both Sepa and Moray Council’s flood risk team raised concerns that the area will flood from rising sea water as a result of climate change.

And that lives would be put at risk as flooding would prevent access to the three proposed holiday lets.

Scottish ministers will have final say

Votes were tied at three each to approve and reject the appeal at a meeting of the local review body on Thursday.

And it was the casting vote of chairman Marc Macrae that overturned a previous decision to refuse the application.

But, as Sepa has objected to the development, the appeal will have to go before Scottish ministers for a final decision.

Forres councillor Paul McBain put forward a motion to approve the appeal.

He said: “I’m of the opinion this is an acceptable departure.

“I would not foresee a tsunami coming up there to create a major incident.

“The building has been sat for many years with nothing in it. So derelict you could say.

“And there’s an opportunity to have three units there for people visiting.”

He was seconded by Elgin North councillor Amber Dunbar.

Risk to life

She said: “I do think it’s vital that we get buildings back into use.”

However councillor for Speyside Glenlivet Juli Harris disagreed.

She said: “I have real concerns regarding the impact of climate change on our coastal areas.

“We look at erosion on a daily basis in Moray coastal communities.

“And we have a duty as councillors shared with Scottish ministers … to reduce overall flood risk and promote sustainable flood risk management.

“That means protecting coastal areas for the future.”

Buckie councillor Sonya Warren seconded agreed with Ms Harris.

She said: “We are living with the consequences of climate change.

“And we see the effects of rising water, changes in weather conditions and storms.

“We’re constantly having to look at the flooding impacts right along the coast every day.

“And there has been huge, huge impact.”

Huge consequences of climate change

Agent William MacDonald submitted plans last year on behalf of owner Duncan Brown to turn the bar into three holiday lets

In the proposal each apartment has its own external entrance, two bedrooms with ensuites, a bathroom, kitchen and living area.

Seven car parking spaces are earmarked for the development.