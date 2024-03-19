Caley Thistle’s Mark Ridgers concedes eighth place is new league goal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Caley Thistle’s Mark Ridgers concedes eighth place is new league goal

After their defeat against rivals Ayr United, the Inverness goalkeeper explains avoiding the relegation play-offs is a must.

By Paul Chalk
Inverness Caledonian Thistle goalkeeper Mark Ridgers.
Inverness number one Mark Ridgers. Image: Paul Byars/SNS Group

Mark Ridgers insists Caley Thistle must respond when game-plans are not working as he admits eighth spot in the Championship is now their realistic aim.

Saturday’s sore 2-1 home defeat against Ayr United saw Scott Brown’s Honest Men move four points clear of ninth-placed ICT.

That is the same margin Dunfermline Athletic have over the Highlanders after their surprise 3-1 Friday night victory over leaders Dundee United.  

Queen’s Park are two points in front of ICT, who are eight points ahead of basement strugglers Arbroath.

Inverness, who have gone nine successive home league fixtures without a win over the past four months, travel to Dundee United this Saturday, seven days before they go to third-placed Partick Thistle.

With time running out and trailing 2-1 against Ayr, ICT manager Duncan Ferguson pitched creative midfielder Aaron Doran and forward Aribim Pepple into play to help create a spark, but they could not find a second equaliser.

Caley Thistle goalkeeper Mark Ridgers.
Caley Thistle goalkeeper Mark Ridgers. Image: SNS

Finishing outside bottom two is aim

Experienced goalkeeper Ridgers, whose 88 shut-outs in 269 games is a club record, believes the players must stand up and be counted when their opponents have their noses in front.

He said: “The manager has a style, and we are trying that to a point, but when it is not working for us, we have to switch it up a bit.

“We need to take responsibility on the field and Saturday was one of those days when we never. Overall, we were poor, and we didn’t do much.

“Ayr didn’t have a lot of chances, but we didn’t create enough either. Especially at home, that has been the biggest problem.

“We try to be positive by looking at the table, but now it is all about finishing outside the bottom two.

“Results like that, when you are losing to teams who are around you, losing to Queen’s Park, losing to Arbroath, now lost to Ayr, has shot us in the foot, and we have big games coming up.”

Jim Goodwin’s Dundee United host Inverness this weekend. Image: SNS

Avoid relegation play-offs – Ridgers

Fourth-placed side Airdrie are eight points ahead of Inverness with a game in hand, with only seven ICT matches to go.

Promotion hopes are all but over for this season and 33-year-old Ridgers, who had three successive clean sheets before the weekend, insists locking horns with League One opponents in the relegation play-offs must be avoided at all costs.

He said: “You don’t want to finish in the ninth position as there will be four hard games (against teams) below us.

“The play-offs with League One are different to the play-offs when you are trying to get promoted. We need to be aware of that.

“We had been picking up points, but realistically we need to win games and pick up as many points as we can until the end of the season.

“Every point is massive with the table the way it is. We are not where we want to be, and we have let ourselves down at home.

“Taking eighth is something we must look at as it has been a long and frustrating season.”

Runaway League One side Falkirk can clinch the title this weekend and are clearly Championship-bound, while Hamilton, Alloa Athletic, Montrose and Cove Rangers are scrapping it out for the three play-off spots.

Duncan Ferguson targets three Caley Thistle wins after defeat to Ayr United

