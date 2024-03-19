Aberdeen architects toast Union Terrace Gardens

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen architects toast Union Terrace Gardens

Redevelopment of sunken gardens delivered two top honours and a 'highly commended' at their annual awards.

By Keith Findlay
The new pavilions in Union Terrace Gardens won Stallan-Brand the project of the year award.
The new pavilions in Union Terrace Gardens won Stallan-Brand the project of the year award. Image: Andrew Lee

Union Terrace Gardens (UTG) scooped the project of the year title in the latest edition of Aberdeen Society of Architects’ Annual Dinner and Design Awards.

The near-£30 million revamp of sunken gardens in the heart of the Granite City also won the public realm gong.

And it was awarded a “highly commended” accolade in the conservation category.

The project of the year honour was for UTG’s three pavilions, designed by Stallan-Brand.

SugarBird Wines is now in one of the pavilions in Union Terrace Gardens.
SugarBird Wines is now in one of the pavilions in Union Terrace Gardens. Image: Rebecca Lewis/SugarBird Wines

Judges said they seemed to “encompass a multitude of individual projects”.

They cited their strong credentials in areas including conservation, preservation, architecture, engineering and public realm, delivering an overall result “greater than the sum of its parts”.

Aberdeen Society of Architects' Annual Dinner and Design Awards 2024.
Aberdeen Society of Architects’ Annual Dinner and Design Awards 2024. Image: Martin Parker

And they hailed the outcome as “a testament to the vision and drive of the whole team behind this significant project for Aberdeen”.

The work at UTG was finally completed in December 2022 after numerous delays.

Problems after the gardens reopened have included anti-social behaviour, CCTV cameras not being switched on, public toilets being shut and initial difficulties finding tenants for the pavilions.

All the top award winners:

  • Project of the year – Union Terrace Gardens, Stallan-Brand
  • Ambassador award – Balingen Parkufersteg, Moxon Architects
  • Public realm – Union Terrace Gardens, Stallan-Brand
  • Residential – Ardoch, Moxon Architects
  • Commercial – Opportunity North East BioHub, BDP
  • Best interior – Finnies the Jeweller, MGA Architecture
  • Small  project – Broomhill Attic, BW Macintyre Architects

Other accolades

  • Highly commended: Morven, Fiddes Architects (residential); Union Terrace Gardens, Stallan-Brand/DC/LDA (conservation); Ardoch, Moxon Architects (best interior); and Broomhill Loft, BW Macintyre Architects
  • Commended: Crathes Castle Rose Garden, David Chouman (public realm); Gairnsheil Jubilee Bridge, Moxon Architects; Drydykes, Fiddes Architects (residential); Boxwood, Gokay Deveci (residential); Ardoch, Moxon Architects (conservation); and Piper Sandler , Space Solutions
Opportunity North East BioHub.
Opportunity North East BioHub. Image: David Barbour

Judges included Scott Sutherland School of Architecture associate dean David Wilson, Dundee Institute of Architects president Fiona Canavan and Aberdeenshire Council heritage planner  Yvonne Tough.

The event took place at Union Kirk on Union Street, Aberdeen.

Gairnshiel Bridge in Cairngorms National Park.
Gairnshiel Bridge in Cairngorms National Park. Image: Simon Kennedy

There were about 120 architects there to celebrate success and also hear a presentation by Peter Exley, the new dean of Robert Gordon University’s Scott Sutherland School of Architecture.

Mr Exley, a former president of the American Institute of Architects, called for action from architects over a number of local projects, including the delayed redevelopment of Victoria Road School in Torry.

The Aberdeen Society of Architects comprises about 200 chartered architects in the Granite City of Aberdeen and surrounding area.

