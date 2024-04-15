Duncan Ferguson hails battling Caley Thistle amid ‘horrendous’ injury run

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Duncan Ferguson hails battling Caley Thistle amid ‘horrendous’ injury run

Inverness can open up a five-point gap over drop-zone rivals Queen's Park going into the weekend - if they beat Raith on Friday.

By Paul Chalk
Duncan Ferguson guides Caley Thistle towards their 1-0 weekend win against Queen's Park at Hampden.
Duncan Ferguson guides Caley Thistle towards their 1-0 weekend win against Queen's Park at Hampden. Image: SNS

Boss Duncan Ferguson is proud of his battling Caley Thistle players for lifting their injury-hit club out of the Championship drop-zone.

Saturday’s crucial 1-0 win at Queen’ Park saw ICT trade places with their beaten opponents and move two points clear of them in eighth place with three games left.

A hamstring injury kept on-loan Wigan centre half James Carragher out of action, while fellow defender Remi Savage was ruled out with concussion.

January signings, defender Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen and midfielder Sean McAllister have returned to Leeds United and Everton because of respective back and thigh injuries.

Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen.
Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen, who was on loan at Inverness from Leeds United, has returned to his club for the remainder of this season with a back injury. Image: SNS

And winger Nathan Shaw and playmaker Charlie Gilmour won’t feature again this term due to hamstring and knee injuries.

Six Caley Thistle starters out of action due to injury

However, Ferguson reshaped his side for their crunch clash against the Spiders and he was thrilled by the outcome and performance, despite having fewer options.

He said: “I have lost three centre backs (Carragher, Chiolkoa-Mullen and Savage).

“I shuffled the team by putting Cammy Kerr out to right wing-back and I put Danny Devine in (to central defence), while Aaron Doran came in (to midfield) for the first time in a while.

“The injuries we’ve had this year have been horrendous. People don’t want to know about that – people only care about the points.

“As well as the centre-backs, we’ve lost Sean McAllister, Nathan Shaw and Charlie Glmour. That’s six starters not in my team.

“We have had a lot of terrible injuries, but the (other) boys have helped us hit a good bit of form. I am proud of them all.

“Players are showing their versatility, and their togetherness. They are great boys to work with. We’re playing well and are on the up.”

Cammy Kerr at full-time after Caley Thistle's Hampden win over Queen's Park on Saturday.
Cammy Kerr at full-time after Caley Thistle’s Hampden win over Queen’s Park on Saturday. Image: SNS

Confidence high after successive wins

All eyes are on Friday night’s home encounter with second-placed Raith Rovers, who have fallen out of the title race.

Now trailing Dundee United by six points, a defeat for the Fifers would effectively hand United the Championship crown due to their far superior goal difference.

Ferguson was over the moon when Cammy Harper’s wonderful first half free-kick flashed into the net to seal the win against Callum Davidson’s Queen’s at Hampden.

Now his attention is fixed firmly on trying to make it three wins on the spin, having just managed two successive league victories for the first time this term.

He added: “At this stage of the season, it’s all about points, but I thought we played well again on Saturday as we really have been over the past four or five games.

“We were dominant against Queen’s Park and could have been a couple of goals up at half-time.

“The boys were excellent and dug in when we had to in the second half. It was another great away victory.

“We were worthy winners, and it was good to get two back-to-back (league) wins for the first time this season.

“When you’re winning, it’s a good feeling and it raises confidence. Hopefully we can make it three in a row by beating Raith Rovers on Friday.

“Our outstanding away form is far better than our home form, but we did beat Arbroath at home last time. If we can win again at home on Friday, it would be another step towards staying in the division.

“We are now two points ahead of Queen’s Park with a far superior goal difference. We’re showing good form at the right time.”

Caley Thistle have more rivals within range

ICT will round off their tough campaign with matches away to mid-table Dunfermline Athletic on Saturday, April 27, followed by the visit of Morton on Friday, May 3.

The Greenock team’s recent dip in form sees them now sit seventh, just three points clear of Inverness.

Morton travel to relegated Arbroath this Saturday, while Queen’s Park head to Dunfermline.

A win over Raith on Friday would take Inverness above Morton on goal difference and push them five points ahead of Queen’s going into the weekend, heaping pressure on their rivals to make their games count.

They would also be only one point behind Dunfermline and Ayr, albeit having played one game more than both.

