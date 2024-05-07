Billy Mckay: ‘It would mean everything’ to keep Caley Thistle in Championship

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Billy Mckay: ‘It would mean everything’ to keep Caley Thistle in Championship

The Highlanders' record scorer is determined to see off Montrose in the Championship play-off semi-finals.

By Paul Chalk
Caley Thistle striker Billy Mckay ahead of the play-offs tie with Montrose.
Caley Thistle's record scorer Billy Mckay has Montrose in his sights. Image: Mark Scates/SNS.

Billy Mckay admits Caley Thistle dropping into League One is “unthinkable” as the club’s record scorer aims to help them survive the relegation play-offs.

The experienced forward, with 111 goals to his name, has had three spells at Inverness, kicking off in 2011 when he moved from Northampton Town to sign for Terry Butcher.

He’s experienced the highs and lows, such as reaching the Scottish Cup final last year, scoring goals in Scotland top-flight over many seasons, but also going down to the second-tier with ICT in 2017.

He has also suffered the pain of relegation with Wigan Athletic, Dundee United and Ross County in his career, so he’s in no mood to feel the same again.

The former Northern Ireland international hopes tonight’s Championship play-off semi-final first leg at Montrose can put Caley Thistle on the path to safety after finishing ninth in their division.

Mckay said: “It would mean everything to me to keep the club in the Championship.

“I’ve been here a long time and know the people inside out. I know how important this club is to people, so for me it (relegation) is unthinkable to be honest.

“It is something I put to the back of my mind.

“I want to help it. I want to stay up and there’s no ifs or buts. That’s what I’ll try my best to do – help the lads and hopefully the lads are with me.”

Dressing room hasn’t fallen apart

Mckay says there’s been no sense of a club heading for demotion at ICT, despite where they’ve finished.

He said: “I’ve had a few relegations, so I know what it looks like at a club.

“The boys who have not experienced it, you need to let them know how important it is that it doesn’t happen.

“I think the squad realises it. We’ve always been together.

“It has been a strange year because I feel we aren’t the second worst team in the league and the dressing room has never fallen apart in the way it can when you’re down there.

“I’ve not felt it coming until maybe the last couple of games when you realise it could happen.

“But we’re not down – we have four games to rectify the season.

“We know it hasn’t been good enough in terms of where we want to be at this club, but there are positives to take – but only if we get ourselves out of this.”

Positive away result at Montrose is goal for Mckay

The pressure is mainly on Caley Thistle against their Angus play-off opponents, who finished fourth in League One.

The winners of the semi-final tie, which concludes with Saturday’s second leg in Inverness, will take on League One runners-up Hamilton Accies or third-place Alloa Athletic in next week’s two-legged Championship play-off final.

Mckay explained how vital it is to stay focused on beating Montrose in their semi tie – and not what is riding on the outcome.

He said: “You can’t get caught up in thoughts of what it means, because then it turns to a lot of pressure and your mind can take over, rather than thinking about the positive at the end of it.

“It is the old cliche, I’m taking it one game at a time, and it’s just important we get that first game out of the way, with a positive result to bring back home.

“We’ll look to get through that first round and then look at the next team after that.”

Inverness striker Billy Mckay. Image: Mark Scates/SNS.

‘We have got to get ourselves out of it’

ICT beat Morton 3-1 on Friday, meaning they were one point behind eighth-placed Queen’s Park and just five points behind fifth-placed Ton in the final Championship standings.

A haul of 42 points wasn’t enough to save them, and Mckay said: “It is a bit surreal, really.

“The last couple of years we’ve been up at the other end of the table, and we’ve had a Scottish Cup final.

“I don’t think anyone saw it coming this season.

“I don’t think we’re the second-worst team in the league.

“Obviously, the table tells us differently, but anyone who has watched us all season would probably agree with me.

“But we are where we are. We’ve got to get ourselves out of it. We’ve got to do ourselves, the club, and the fans proud and keep us up.

“We can have a refresh from there.”

Montrose will be confident – Mckay

With home form on the up for ICT, Mckay hopes they can secure an advantage for when they take the tie back north this weekend.

He added: “We’d love to go there and put the tie to bed in the first game, but we know it is going to be difficult.

“We’re a division above, but they’ll feel like they’ve had a good season, and they will be confident.

“I’m very confident in the squad we have . We’re a really good team when we’re at it and we will need to be at it.

“If we are, I think we’ll get the right result to take back to Inverness.”

More from Caley Thistle

Inverness Caledonian Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson.
Duncan Ferguson demands relegation-battling Caley Thistle handle Montrose play-offs tie favourites tag
Kane Hester, who has scored 14 goals for Montrose this season alongside ex-ICT winger Matheus Machado. Image: SNS
Kane Hester backs Montrose to be tough play-off semi-final hosts for Caley Thistle
Sean McAllister celebrates after sealing Caley Thistle's 3-1 win over Morton on Friday. Image: SNS.
Paul Chalk: Caley Thistle must take confidence from form shown heading into play-offs
Cammy Kerr is confident Caley Thistle can win through the Championship play-offs. Image: SNS
Cammy Kerr out to prove Caley Thistle are Championship class
Inverness Caledonian Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson.
Duncan Ferguson: Caley Thistle paid the price for poor home form
Morgan Boyes volleys Inverness ahead against Morton. Image: Ross MacDonald/SNS.
Duncan Ferguson reflects on Caley Thistle's fine margin dip into play-offs
Caley Jags defender Remi Savage in action against Arbrath. Image: SNS
Caley Thistle's Remi Savage eyes maximum effort for survival bid
Caley Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Duncan Ferguson says there has been no play-off talk ahead of Caley Thistle's crucial…
Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson.
Boss Duncan Ferguson says he is at Caley Thistle for the long haul despite…
Inverness boss Duncan Ferguson.
ANALYSIS: Caley Thistle know early goal can pile pressure on relegation play-off spot rivals…

Conversation