Duncan Ferguson reflects on Caley Thistle’s fine margin dip into play-offs

Caley Thistle boss Duncan Ferguson felt his side’s safety hopes were dealt a blow by a 1-0 defeat to Raith Rovers – not their 3-1 win over Morton tonight.

The Highlanders will begin their play-offs survival battle with a semi-final tie against League One’s fourth-placed side Montrose, with the first leg scheduled for Tuesday at Links Park, before the return at Caledonian Stadium next Saturday.

Caley Thistle or Montrose will then meet runaway third-tier runners-up Hamilton Accies or third-place Alloa Athletic for a place in second tier next term.

Inverness kicked off the final night of regular season action in that dreaded ninth position, one point behind Queen’s. That’s where they finished, yet on an impressive 42 points.

They needed to better the Spiders’ result against fourth-placed Airdrie at Hampden. Caley Thistle got the job done against their Greenock opponents, but Queen’s were 2-0 winners against fourth-placed Airdrie.

Ayr United’s 3-3 draw with Dunfermline Athletic meant Morton moved into fifth position ahead of the Pars on goal difference.

Three points away from fifth place

Ferguson was delighted by his team’s efforts as they fell short from even a mid-table finish.

He said: “We took care of our business. We got 42 points and that was not enough this year to avoid the play-offs. It is only the second time in the history of the play-offs that 42 has not been enough – it only happened in 2008-09 with Airdrie.

“We have also got a plus one goal difference. We have finished three points off of fifth.

“The game I am upset about was the recent 1-0 loss to Raith Rovers. We were outstanding that night and those three points would have taken us up (to fifth place). Our goal is better than the rest of those around us.

“We were nervy and Morton pressed us hard. The red card swayed it in our favour. We kept cool heads and kept going and were worthy winners.

“We had one eye on Queen’s Park and the stadium went a bit flat. Overall, the fans were really good tonight, but it was just one of those years.

“For a team who weren’t fighting apart from cementing fifth position, they are fifth and we are three points away them a better goal difference.

“Take confidence in the performance and the win and go into the next game against Montrose.”

Caley Thistle get win over Morton

On-loan Livingston defender Morgan Boyes volleyed ICT ahead against Morton just before the half-hour mark.

The advantage was only held until 41 minutes when ex-Inverness star Kirk Broadfoot levelled the tense tussle.

Ten minutes into the second half, Cammy Harper restored the Caley Jags’ lead when he scored from the spot, just before Ton’s Robbie Muirhead was sent off for two quick bookings.

On-loan Everton midfielder Sean McAllister added a third as Caley Thistle took further control of the match, but their final tally of 42 points was not enough to see them up to eighth.

Queen’s lead before ICT go ahead

ICT stuck with the same 11 line-up which drew 1-1 at Dunfermline Athletic on Saturday.

Dougie Imrie made one change from the Morton line-up who held runners-up Raith Rovers to a goalless draw, with Alan Power coming in for Darragh O’Connor.

There was an early scare for Inverness when Callum Waters’ deflected shot almost caught out goalkeeper Mark Ridgers, who did enough to get it to the safety of Cammy Harper on the right flank.

Caley Thistle responded in the 12th minute when space opened up for on-loan Ross County forward Alex Samuel, whose 20-yarder was palmed away by Ryan Mullen.

Just after news of Queen’s Park taking the lead, ICT netted. A ball whipped into the box broke at the back post for Boyes and the defender crashed home a searing shot beyond Mullen. What a strike, and what a moment for Boyes’ third goal of the season.

Broadfoot scores against old club

However, four minutes from the break, Morton drew level when ex-Caley Jags defender Broadfoot poked the ball home from close range after Waters’ flighted the ball into a packed six-yard box.

Broadfoot celebrated in front of the North Stand and an object from the home crowd seemed to hit referee Craig Napier, who carried on.

Billy Mckay forced a stop from Mullen, but it remained all square after the first 45 minutes.

Despite the scorelines in Inverness and in Glasgow, the hosts were cheered off the park in the main, fans knowing their team needed them, and the announcer called for more of the same in the second half.

Harper spot-on to restore ICT’s lead

Ten minutes later, ICT were in front and it came from the spot after McAllister was tripped in the box by Power.

With Mckay having a spot-kick saved last week, Harper stepped up and slammed a low shot past Mullen for a 2-1 lead.

Frustration boiled over for Muirhead on 58 minutes when two cautions, one for a foul and one for dissent, saw him sent off and he was furious as he headed for the tunnel.

Classy McAllister capped off result

It was all lining up nicely for Caley Thistle, who made it 3-1 when, from Mckay’s assist, McAllister coolly slotted a low drive past Mullen into the net from the edge of the box.

Fans were keeping their fingers crossed for an Airdrie equaliser, which would move them to safety.

However, Queen’s Park were 2-0 ahead inside the closing eight minutes, shelving dreams of survival… for now at least.

Caley Thistle can, however, take heart from what was a front-foot performance,

They need four big play-off results now to ensure they, rather than one of three League One contenders, kick off in the second-tier come August.

CALEY THISTLE (3-5-2): Ridgers 6, Boyes 7, Carragher 6, Savage 6 (Devine 69), Longstaff 5 (Lawal 50), Kerr 6, McAllister 7 (Duffy 77), Anderson 6, Harper 6, Mckay 6 (MacGregor 77), Samuel 6 (Pepple 68).

Subs not used: Cammy Mackay (GK), Samuel, Brooks, Ujdur.

MORTON (4-3-2-1): Mullan 6, Blues 6, French 6, Broadfoot 6, Waters 6, Power 7 (Bearne 64), Gillespie 6 (Wilson 80), Muirhead 5, Quitongo 6 (McGrattan 64), Crawford 7, Oakley 6.

Subs not used: Murdoch (GK).

Referee: Craig Napier.

Attendance: Sean McAllister.

Man of the match: 2914.