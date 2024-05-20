Duncan Ferguson reveals Caley Thistle have still to offer new deals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Duncan Ferguson reveals Caley Thistle have still to offer new deals

Inverness suffered relegation to League One following their play-off defeat to Hamilton Accies on Saturday.

By Paul Chalk
Duncan Ferguson. Image: SNS
Duncan Ferguson. Image: SNS

Duncan Ferguson says relegated Caley Thistle have a summer of rebuilding ahead of them with most players out of contract and no new deals yet offered.

The Inverness boss is due to find out whether he will continue in his role after Saturday’s play-off final defeat against Hamilton Accies, who replaced them in the Championship.

Now a League One club for the first time since 1999, ICT have plenty of decisions to make on the playing front and behind the scenes.

Captain Billy Mckay is under contract, and he is keen to lead the club back to the second tier from August.

The only other players with deals until the end of next term are defenders Nikola Ujdur, Remi Savage and Lewis Nicolson, midfielder Charlie Gilmour, winger Luis Longstaff and forward Adam Brooks.

Nikola Ujdur, right, along with Billy Mckay. Image: SNS

Speaking about how the Inverness squad looks right now, Ferguson admits having so many players with their futures unclear during their survival battle was not ideal.

He said: “We’re behind the curve in recruitment. No players have been offered contracts.

“The whole thing has been up in the air because they were worried about what league we would be playing in.

“I’ve got no players – just four or five in contract.

“It is not easy to motivate a team when everybody is out of contract.

“It has been tough, and we just fell short in the last two games.”

Third-tier football will be harder sell for Caley Jags

For those players who are free to find new clubs, Ferguson believes playing at the third level of Scottish football will not be appealing.

He said: “I don’t think any of them will want to play in League One if they can get better at a higher level – for all I know, they have signed for other clubs. You can sign at Christmas.

Caley Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson. Image: SNS.

“I’ll have to wait until the dust settles, see how many I have in contract, and we’ll go from there and try to rebuild.

“That’s all we can do.”

Cheap goals were the heart of the problem for ICT in the play-off final as they fell to a 5-3 aggregate loss against Accies.

Inverness had the second best defence in the Championship behind league winners Dundee United this season.

But Ferguson says they were found wanting in both play-off legs with a 2-1 defeat at New Douglas Park followed by Saturday’s 3-2 loss at the Caledonian Stadium.

He added: “My team have given me everything since I’ve been here.

“Going into the play-offs, you are always worried.

“We have been fantastic defensively all season, and when we needed the defence, we crumbled.

“We have given away five terrible goals over the two games.”

Ridgers addresses Caley Jags fans

In the play-off final, goalkeeper Mark Ridgers had two poor performances by his high standards, with errors leading to at least two Accies goals.

Mark Ridgers in action for Caley Thistle. Image: SNS.

The 33-year-old took to X on Monday to apologise for his part in the defeat, but is tipping his home city club bounce back.

He said: “I’m absolutely gutted for how the season has ended. I can only speak for myself and apologise for the last two games.

“Sadly, the position I play, when you make a mistake it usually costs you.

“I’ve been at the club for a long time and have given my all to help the team and club.

“I am from this city and have friends who are ICT fans. I know what this club means to the supporters. They deserve better and I am sure, given the chance, the club will bounce back.”

