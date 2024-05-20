Duncan Ferguson reveals Caley Thistle have still to offer new deals

Duncan Ferguson says relegated Caley Thistle have a summer of rebuilding ahead of them with most players out of contract and no new deals yet offered.

The Inverness boss is due to find out whether he will continue in his role after Saturday’s play-off final defeat against Hamilton Accies, who replaced them in the Championship.

Now a League One club for the first time since 1999, ICT have plenty of decisions to make on the playing front and behind the scenes.

Captain Billy Mckay is under contract, and he is keen to lead the club back to the second tier from August.

The only other players with deals until the end of next term are defenders Nikola Ujdur, Remi Savage and Lewis Nicolson, midfielder Charlie Gilmour, winger Luis Longstaff and forward Adam Brooks.

Speaking about how the Inverness squad looks right now, Ferguson admits having so many players with their futures unclear during their survival battle was not ideal.

He said: “We’re behind the curve in recruitment. No players have been offered contracts.

“The whole thing has been up in the air because they were worried about what league we would be playing in.

“I’ve got no players – just four or five in contract.

“It is not easy to motivate a team when everybody is out of contract.

“It has been tough, and we just fell short in the last two games.”

Third-tier football will be harder sell for Caley Jags

For those players who are free to find new clubs, Ferguson believes playing at the third level of Scottish football will not be appealing.

He said: “I don’t think any of them will want to play in League One if they can get better at a higher level – for all I know, they have signed for other clubs. You can sign at Christmas.

“I’ll have to wait until the dust settles, see how many I have in contract, and we’ll go from there and try to rebuild.

“That’s all we can do.”

Cheap goals were the heart of the problem for ICT in the play-off final as they fell to a 5-3 aggregate loss against Accies.

Inverness had the second best defence in the Championship behind league winners Dundee United this season.

But Ferguson says they were found wanting in both play-off legs with a 2-1 defeat at New Douglas Park followed by Saturday’s 3-2 loss at the Caledonian Stadium.

He added: “My team have given me everything since I’ve been here.

“Going into the play-offs, you are always worried.

“We have been fantastic defensively all season, and when we needed the defence, we crumbled.

“We have given away five terrible goals over the two games.”

Ridgers addresses Caley Jags fans

In the play-off final, goalkeeper Mark Ridgers had two poor performances by his high standards, with errors leading to at least two Accies goals.

The 33-year-old took to X on Monday to apologise for his part in the defeat, but is tipping his home city club bounce back.

He said: “I’m absolutely gutted for how the season has ended. I can only speak for myself and apologise for the last two games.

“Sadly, the position I play, when you make a mistake it usually costs you.

“I’ve been at the club for a long time and have given my all to help the team and club.

“I am from this city and have friends who are ICT fans. I know what this club means to the supporters. They deserve better and I am sure, given the chance, the club will bounce back.”