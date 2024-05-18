Caley Thistle relegated to League One as Hamilton win play-off final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Caley Thistle relegated to League One as Hamilton win play-off final

Accies cash in on errors to coast to promotion as angry home fans let their feelings known at full-time.

By Paul Chalk
Hamilton fans invade the pitch after Kevin O'Hara scores to make it 1-0. Image: Craig Brown/SNS Group
Hamilton fans invade the pitch after Kevin O'Hara scores to make it 1-0. Image: Craig Brown/SNS Group

Caley Thistle have been relegated to League One after crashing 3-2 against Hamilton in the second leg of the Championship play-off final, losing 5-3 on aggregate.

Early goals from Kevin O’Hara and Lewis Smith had Accies coasting at 4-1 overall, but Cammy Kerr brought ICT back into the contest after half an hour.

However, O’Hara’s penalty on the stroke of half-time made it 3-1 here and 5-2 on aggregate. A late Alex Samuel goal was the final touch of the match.

The club are back in the third-tier of Scottish football for the first time since they were promoted under Steve Paterson 25 years ago.

Sections of the home support vented their fury not just towards the players and management, but also the board as they have done so for some time.

Wednesday’s first leg in Lanarkshire ended in a 2-1 Accies’ win, so Inverness had it all to do on home soil.

After finishing ninth in the Championship by a whisker, Duncan Ferguson’s Highland side beat Montrose 1-0 in the play-off semis, while League One runners-up beat third-placed Alloa Athletic to book their final spot.

Accies – bossed by former Caley Jags star John Rankin – have been on a hot-streak as they aim to follow unbeaten League One champions Falkirk back to the second-tier they were relegated from 12 months ago.

A year ago, under Billy Dodds, Inverness were preparing to play Celtic in the Scottish Cup final, which ended in a proud display in a 3-1 Hampden defeat.

A poor start to this season cost Dodds his job and under Duncan Ferguson they came so close to staying up,.

But scoring just 41 goals in 36 games carried more weight than having the second-best goals against column in the league behind champions Dundee United.

Being involved in this fixture was embarrassing – but they had 90 minutes, or potentially more, to turn it around.

Cammy Kerr gets ICT on the scoresheet at 2-1. Image: Craig Brown/SNS Group

Inverness began on the front foot and early shots from Pepple and Billy Mckay set the tone but didn’t hit the mark.

However, Accies got the early goal, as they did in the first leg and, likewise, ICT keeper Mark Ridgers was luckless as main striker O’Hara’s shot from 20 yards went right him after just eight minutes.

The final seemed all but out of reach four minutes later when Lewis Smith accepted a pass from O’Hara and guided a swerved shot into the left corner out of Ridgers’ reach.

Pepple’s shot was blocked by goalkeeper Dean Lyness after Mckay and Cammy Harper weaved into the box as they pressed for one back.

And they got it back to 2-1 here and 4-2 overall on 31 minutes when Kerr accepted a pass from Mckay and cleverly picked his spot with a low shot into the bottom left-hand corner.

Savage went close with a header soon after and Inverness knew if they could score another, this final would be up for grabs.

Hamilton’s Kevin O’Hara celebrates after scoring his second of the game, making it 3-1. Image: Craig Brown/SNS Group

However, Hamilton were given a golden chance to extend their lead four minutes before half-time when a foul by Savage on Henderson resulted in a spot-kick. O’Hara slammed the penalty just beyond Ridgers, to the right.

The shouts against CEO Scot Gardiner intensified from the home stands. It was unpleasant.

At the start of the second half, ICT sub Alex Samuel was brought on for defender Savage as they had three forwards on the park, needing three goals just to secure extra-time.

Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson. Image: Craig Brown/SNS Group

A mazy run by Luis Longstaff down the right almost brought joy, but Accies defended the cross to avert any threat from the attackers.

A few injuries to Accies’ players were stacking up, adding to the frustration for Ferguson and his men.

Time ran out though with nothing of note for Inverness. The effort was there but the outcome had been clear since Hamilton’s third goal here.

Samuel lashed home a late shot, from a turn on the spot, in the final seconds but it mattered not.

Supporters, many furious and frustrated, let their feelings known on a night on raw emotion in the Highland capital sunshine.

Fans from both sides were on the park at full-time, with very different emotions on show. “Sack the board” was one of the chants.

There are big changes ahead on and off the park. Decisions which will shape the future as they plot their way back up from August.

Accies, who were a Premiership club three years ago, will feel they have momentum for a promotion push next term.

Player ratings

CALEY THISTLE (3-5-2): Ridgers 5, Carragher 6, Savage 5 (Samuel 46), Boyes 6, Longstaff 6 (Samuels 77), Kerr 6, Lawal 6, Anderson 5, Harper 6, Mckay 6 (MacGregor 71), Pepple 6 (Brooks 80).

Subs not used: Cammy MacKay (GK), Duffy, Ujdur.

HAMILTON (4-2-3-1): Lyness 6, Tumilty 6 (Hewitt 46), Owens 6, McGowan 6, Longridge 6 (Kilday 62), Martin 7 (Murray 88), Barjonas 3 (MacDonald 21), Henderson 6 (Rose 88), Williamson 6, Lewis Smith 7, O’Hara 7.

Subs not used: Jamie Smith (GK), Hastie, Winter, Hendrie.

Referee: Euan Anderson.

Attendance: 2863.

Man of the match: Kevin O’Hara.

