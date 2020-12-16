Peterhead: Gary Fraser’s red card appeal set to be heard today

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Peterhead have appealed Gary Fraser’s red card against East Fife with a fast-track Scottish FA tribunal hearing set for today.

The midfielder was given a straight red card by referee Graham Beaton for an alleged headbutt after 65 minutes of the Blue Toon’s 2-1 victory against East Fife at Balmoor.

Fraser, 26, and Ross Davidson squared up to each other in an off the ball incident with one of Beaton’s linesmen alerting him to the altercation.

The whistler sent Fraser off while Davidson collected a yellow card, with Peterhead then given the free-kick.

The Buchan outfit have appealed as they believe there was no headbutt and hope that video evidence will support this claim.

An SFA judicial panel is set to rule on the matter today and should Peterhead’s appeal fail they will be without Fraser for their next two matches against Partick Thistle at Firhill on Saturday and Montrose at Balmoor next Tuesday.