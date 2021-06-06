Peterhead boss Jim McInally proud of players for fundraising efforts

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Peterhead manager Jim McInally says he is proud of his players for going the extra mile to raise funds for teammate Gary Fraser.

The Blue Toon squad climbed Ben Lomond on Saturday as part of an effort to crowd-fund an operation for the 26-year-old midfielder, who dislocated his kneecap for a second time.

Including rehab, the cost of Fraser’s operation is expected to be between £5,000 and £7,500.

Any extra money raised is going to mental health charity Back Onside, of which ex-Blue Toon player David Cox as a patron.

West Ham United joint-chairman David Sullivan donated £2,500 to the fund while an accompanying auction has attracted items such as Blue Toon manager McInally’s shirt from Dundee United’s 1987 Uefa Cup final game and Ferry’s league-winning Swindon Town jersey.

🏊 Gary Fraser strips off for a swim!

🚐 @siferry8 reveals how the team got lost! A hilarious interview that you won't want to miss as the @pfcofficial duo explain why the squad are climbing up Ben Lomond. Good luck to all involved!👏⛰️ pic.twitter.com/6JonNUuARu — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) June 5, 2021

The Blue Toon have already raised more than £9,000 and McInally, among those who scaled Ben Lomond on Saturday, has been heartened by the way his players have worked together for a good cause.

He said: “The legs were very sore on Sunday morning.

“It was hard work but all for a good cause. When you get to the top you think it is going to be easier on the way back down but it was actually just as hard.

“There were eight of us who went up the hill on Saturday.

“The fundraising efforts have been brilliant. Even on Saturday there was an anonymous £2,000 donation from somebody.

“The great thing is the mental health charity Back Onside will make some money out of it, which is fantastic

“I think Gary has been quite overwhelmed by the support.

“Sometimes I look at the football world and get a bit disillusioned so it is nice to see football people rally round to help each other.

“I am always proud of the players and even the ones who weren’t able to make it along on Saturday were putting donations in and lending their support.

“It is great for the team spirit.”

Scotland striker Kevin Nisbet – a former team-mate of Fraser’s at Partick Thistle – donated his shirt after scoring his first international goal against the Netherlands in a pre-Euro 2020 friendly.

There are also items from footballers Charlie Adam and Tony Watt as well as a golden glove signed by boxer Tyson Fury.

Donate to Gary Fraser’s fundraising drive can be made on Peterhead’s Justgiving page or to place a bid on one of the auction items, email peterheadfcplayers@gmail.com

A full list of the lots can be found on the Peterhead FC Twitter account. The auction runs until June 18.