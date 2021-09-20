Peterhead loanee Flynn Duffy targets game-time after Tannadice switch

New Peterhead signing Flynn Duffy is keen to rack up the games after his loan switch from Premiership side Dundee United.

Duffy, who played in three Premier Sports Cup games for the Tangerines earlier this summer, penned a season-long loan deal with Peterhead on Friday.

He was thrust into the derby with Cove Rangers on Saturday, with the full-back making his debut in central midfield in the 1-0 defeat.

Duffy said: “It was fine. I trained with them during the week so I got to know them. The gaffer told me to do a task and I stuck to it.

“I’m naturally a left full-back but I can play in a number of positions. Central midfield is one of them; I’m comfortable playing there but I don’t play there that often.

“I want to play games and help the team. I’m young and I’ve got to keep developing. This is a great club to come to and the boys are great.

“This is an aspiring club and we want to win matches. United said I needed games to develop – they’re in the Premiership needing results, so game-time isn’t guaranteed there.

“They’ve got a good squad so I thought the best thing was to go out and play. Peterhead, as soon as they were interested, I wanted to come up and join.”

Duffy was satisfied with the hosts’ performance on Saturday, which ultimately hinged on referee Gavin Duncan awarding Cove a penalty.

He added: “The game came down to a decision the referee made. It’s one of us those where we’ve given the referee a decision to make and it’s went the wrong way.

“I thought we played some good stuff and created some chances and defensively we were quite solid. It was a scrappy game but it’s Scottish football, that’s what it’s like.”