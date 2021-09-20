Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Peterhead loanee Flynn Duffy targets game-time after Tannadice switch

By Jamie Durent
September 20, 2021, 6:00 am
Flynn Duffy made his debut for Peterhead against Cove Rangers.
New Peterhead signing Flynn Duffy is keen to rack up the games after his loan switch from Premiership side Dundee United.

Duffy, who played in three Premier Sports Cup games for the Tangerines earlier this summer, penned a season-long loan deal with Peterhead on Friday.

He was thrust into the derby with Cove Rangers on Saturday, with the full-back making his debut in central midfield in the 1-0 defeat.

Duffy said: “It was fine. I trained with them during the week so I got to know them. The gaffer told me to do a task and I stuck to it.

“I’m naturally a left full-back but I can play in a number of positions. Central midfield is one of them; I’m comfortable playing there but I don’t play there that often.

Peterhead loanee Flynn Duffy in action for Dundee United against Kelty Hearts.
“I want to play games and help the team. I’m young and I’ve got to keep developing. This is a great club to come to and the boys are great.

“This is an aspiring club and we want to win matches. United said I needed games to develop – they’re in the Premiership needing results, so game-time isn’t guaranteed there.

“They’ve got a good squad so I thought the best thing was to go out and play. Peterhead, as soon as they were interested, I wanted to come up and join.”

Duffy was satisfied with the hosts’ performance on Saturday, which ultimately hinged on referee Gavin Duncan awarding Cove a penalty.

He added: “The game came down to a decision the referee made. It’s one of us those where we’ve given the referee a decision to make and it’s went the wrong way.

“I thought we played some good stuff and created some chances and defensively we were quite solid. It was a scrappy game but it’s Scottish football, that’s what it’s like.”

