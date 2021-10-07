Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Peterhead FC

Jim McInally: Peterhead chairman Rodger Morrison hails ‘revitalised’ boss

By Jamie Durent
October 7, 2021, 11:45 am
Peterhead chairman Rodger Morrison.
Peterhead chairman Rodger Morrison.

Peterhead chairman Rodger Morrison reckons the club are seeing a “revitalised” Jim McInally as he celebrates 10 years in charge.

The Blue Toon chief has got to know McInally personally away from football and feels a change of lifestyle off the pitch has reinvigorated him.

McInally offered to resign as manager in 2018 but after discussions with Morrison, stayed on and helped lead the club back into League One.

In the last couple of years, the Peterhead boss has taken on a job working for a pharmacy in Dundee, which Morrison reckons has given him a new focus.

Jim McInally with Peterhead chairman Rodger Morrison when he was appointed in 2011.
Jim McInally with Peterhead chairman Rodger Morrison when he was appointed in 2011.

Morrison said: “He took a bit of persuading to say, because he’s realistic. He knows for the last while he’s taken a bit of flak from fans and if it got really serious, Jim would be the first to say ‘I’m going’.

“I’ve never felt like that. Any employee can be brilliant one year and not so good the next. Jim maybe thought it was getting a bit stale but with the pandemic coming, I persuaded him to get some employment down in Broughty Ferry, to give him a bigger impetus to get up in the morning other than football.

“That’s worked really well. I’ve never seen him so revitalised. I should have done it a long time ago!

“It gives him another focus – he’s a very caring guy. It’s really good for him to get away from football. Driving up and down the road to Peterhead is tiring but I’ve never seen him the way he is this season.”

Jim McInally marks 10 years in charge of Peterhead on Thursday.
Jim McInally marks 10 years in charge of Peterhead on Thursday.

Morrison hired McInally in 2011 and joked that given his own track record, he had no expectation the tenure would last 10 years.

“It’s been 10 enjoyable years,” he said. “He’s an easy guy to work with. He’s never demanding, he just gets on with it. It’s turned into a real friendship over the years and I’ve always rated him as a manager.

“I’ve been in business for 50 years and I’ve still got staff I’ve worked with for that period of time. I’m a great believer in loyalty and we’ll all go through good and bad times.

“You’ve got to put things in perspective. When Elgin came up with ourselves they were always the bigger club and I thought we would be hanging on to their coat-tails.

“But they haven’t got out of the division and we’ve won it, albeit came down afterwards, but got back up again. You then look at Brechin and I remember in the early days we never seemed to beat them. Now they’re back in the Highland League.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]