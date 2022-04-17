Peterhead 2-1 Queen’s Park: Blue Toon confirm League One status with pulsating win at Balmoor

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Peterhead defeated Queen’s Park 2-1 to win a pulsating League One encounter at Balmoor despite finishing with 10 men with the result confirming their League One status for next season.

Both teams came out of the traps from the first whistle in a fast and furious first half and it was the Blue Toon who struck first when a wonderful turn by Grant Savoury left the Queen’s defence for dead and his cut back was swept home by Ryan Duncan after four minutes.

Peterhead started the second half just like the first and Savoury slotted home from close range after a fine run from Niah Payne four minutes after the restart.

Queen’s pulled a goal back a quarter of an hour later through Simon Murray but could not add to their tally despite Peterhead being reduced to 10 men when Jason Brown was given a red card for violent conduct with 12 minutes to go.

The result coupled with Dumbarton’s 3-2 defeat at Airdrieonians ensured it will be the Sons who will finish ninth and play in the relegation play-off.

Manager Jim McInally is well aware of the importance of the achievement but feels it’s not a cause for celebration.

He said: “I’m not wanting to celebrate staying in the league but I always think it was a big enough ask because when we went down the road we did with having a younger team and it’s a really tough league.

“When we went through that wee patch after the New Year, you just don’t know what’s going to happen.

“But like last season with about six games to go, we go on a wee run.

“With six to go, I thought we needed to win three but when you’ve only won about six in the whole season, you know just how hard that is.

“But, to be fair to the players, they’ve won three and drawn one and Queen’s Park are another full-time team we’ve beaten.

“The pleasing thing is we looked every bit as fit as these teams so really pleased.

“Some of the players spoke about expectations earlier in the season, about play-offs and it is a fine line.

“I believe we’ve lost about a dozen games by a single goal which shows it’s fine margins at times.

“I’m not going to celebrate but I’m delighted we’ll be in this league next season as I knew it was a tough ask with the quality in the division.

“There’s been two games this season, both against Cove, where we’ve really not been at it and we’ve been turned over but the rest of them we’ve been really competitive and there’s been an energy about us. I think the supporters in general have enjoyed watching the team.”

Full Time: Peterhead 2-1 @queensparkfc Goals from Duncan and Savoury see the Blue Toon grab all 3 points and extend our unbeaten run to 4 games!#BlueToon 🔵⚪️💙 pic.twitter.com/YTIpaIExYg — Peterhead FC (@pfcofficial) April 16, 2022

On loan Aberdeen attacker Ryan Duncan agreed it was a huge result.

He said: “It’s a massive three points and obviously with Airdrie getting a late goal, that means we’re safe.

“It was all about getting the win and what happened elsewhere, you just go with it, but it’s good that we’re safe.

“We’re at home against East Fife this weekend for our last home game of the season so we want to get a win and hopefully I can get another goal or two.”