Home Sport Football Peterhead FC

Peterhead boss Jim McInally challenges Blue Toon to find consistency next season

By Jamie Durent
April 23, 2022, 6:00 am
Peterhead manager Jim McInally
Peterhead manager Jim McInally.

Peterhead manager Jim McInally has challenged his side to find greater consistency in a competitive League One next season.

A late spurt of form has ensured Peterhead will remain in the third tier next season, with three wins and a draw in their last four games.

Kelty Hearts have had the League Two title wrapped up for a while and will be joining the Blue Toon next season. Queen’s Park are expected to strengthen again for a promotion push, while Dunfermline, Ayr and Queen of the South are scrapping not to be involved in the drop.

Peterhead will be underdogs again next season, but McInally is already looking for his team to improve.

“It would be good if we could be a bit more consistent earlier in the season, to get in a position where, if we do hit a bit of form, we can look at the playoffs at the other end,” said McInally.

“It doesn’t take away from the fact that with the age of our team, we’ve done well. It could have went the other way, but their character and determination didn’t allow it.

“It’s going to be a tough league next year with one or two of Queen of the South, Ayr United and Dunfermline coming into it.

“Queen’s Park will be going for it and you’ll have Falkirk and Kelty Hearts as well. But we’ll hold our own.”

Peterhead captain Scott Brown in action against East Fife
Peterhead captain Scott Brown in action against East Fife

Peterhead play their last home game of the season today against East Fife, who have already been relegated to League Two.

The Buchan outfit still have targets to aim for, even if the pressure has been eased on them a little.

“The pressure is off, but the way they trained the other night they have not given up, that’s for sure,” said McInally.

“We’ve got an opportunity to finish sixth and, for me, it’ll be interesting to see the character and if they can keep that mentality going.

“We’re playing against a team we’ve not beaten yet, although we’ve been better than them in every game. We need to try put that right and hopefully it’s something we can use.

“There’s still competition there – it’s as good as it’s been in a long time. We can finish sixth and it’d be nice if we got that.”

