Peterhead boss Jim McInally not letting up as Blue Toon chase fifth spot in League One

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jim McInally insists Peterhead will not be taking their foot off the gas in the final game of the season against Airdrieonians.

The Diamonds are already secure in second place and will be preparing for a promotion play-off against Montrose next week.

Peterhead, despite only securing their status as a League One club a fortnight ago, can still finish fifth – if they win today and Falkirk and Alloa both lose.

It would be a successful end to the season for McInally and the Blue Toon, who have ridden the ups and downs of a youthful squad to stay in the third tier for another season.

“I don’t really care if Airdrie have got a play-off game coming up – I want us to let them know they’re in a game,” said McInally. “We have got to try go for fifth and we will do.

“I know how hard it is to stay in this league. I don’t think East Fife are the worst team in the league, but they’ve finished bottom. It shows what can happen when you get into a rut.

“We’ve done well to get so far away from them and, if we were able to finish with a win, it would be a decent season.

“We need to make sure they’ve got eyes on the play-offs. We need to put them in a game and ask questions of them.

“I’ve read a lot from Airdrie players and management about the great run they have been on, but they didn’t deserve to beat us up here last time.”

On-loan defender Shaun Want has been struggling with a hip injury and is a doubt for the game, as is midfielder Andy McCarthy (hamstring). Russell McLean and David Wilson will miss out, while it will be long-serving midfielder Simon Ferry’s last game for Peterhead.