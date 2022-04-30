Peterhead boss Jim McInally not letting up as Blue Toon chase fifth spot in League One

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Sport Football Peterhead FC

Peterhead boss Jim McInally not letting up as Blue Toon chase fifth spot in League One

By Jamie Durent
April 30, 2022, 6:00 am
Peterhead manager Jim McInally
Jim McInally insists Peterhead will not be taking their foot off the gas in the final game of the season against Airdrieonians.

The Diamonds are already secure in second place and will be preparing for a promotion play-off against Montrose next week.

Peterhead, despite only securing their status as a League One club a fortnight ago, can still finish fifth – if they win today and Falkirk and Alloa both lose.

It would be a successful end to the season for McInally and the Blue Toon, who have ridden the ups and downs of a youthful squad to stay in the third tier for another season.

“I don’t really care if Airdrie have got a play-off game coming up – I want us to let them know they’re in a game,” said McInally. “We have got to try go for fifth and we will do.

“I know how hard it is to stay in this league. I don’t think East Fife are the worst team in the league, but they’ve finished bottom. It shows what can happen when you get into a rut.

Peterhead manager Jim McInally
“We’ve done well to get so far away from them and, if we were able to finish with a win, it would be a decent season.

“We need to make sure they’ve got eyes on the play-offs. We need to put them in a game and ask questions of them.

“I’ve read a lot from Airdrie players and management about the great run they have been on, but they didn’t deserve to beat us up here last time.”

On-loan defender Shaun Want has been struggling with a hip injury and is a doubt for the game, as is midfielder Andy McCarthy (hamstring). Russell McLean and David Wilson will miss out, while it will be long-serving midfielder Simon Ferry’s last game for Peterhead.

